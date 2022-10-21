CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: How many chapters removed?

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: In this article, we have listed out for you the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2022-23 in a unit-wise and chapter-wise format.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: CBSE board has made available the latest curriculum for the senior secondary students (2022-23) pursuing Chemistry. In fact, the latest curriculum of all Science stream subjects is available on the board’s academic website. Since the board has decided to follow back the pre-pandemic structure of annual board examinations, many subjects have had a revision in the syllabus.

In this article, we have listed out for you the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2022-23 in a tabular, unit-wise and chapter-wise format. Using this, you would save your time not preparing for what’s not included in the syllabus.

First, download the latest CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-23 by clicking here.

Beginning with the deleted syllabus,

The latest course 2022-23 is listed unit-wise here along with the marks distribution:

Unit Title Marks I Solutions 7 II Electrochemistry 9 III Chemical Kinetics 7 IV d -and f -Block Elements 7 V Coordination Compounds 7 VI Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6 VII Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 6 VIII Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 8 IX Amines 6 X Biomolecules 7 TOTAL 70

Now, view the list of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry deleted syllabus:

Unit Deleted Topic Unit IV: Surface Chemistry (whole chapter deleted) Unit V: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements (whole chapter deleted) Unit VI: p -Block Elements (whole chapter deleted) Unit XIII: Biomolecules (whole chapter deleted) Unit XIV: Polymers (whole chapter deleted) Unit XII: Organic compounds containing Nitrogen Renamed to Amines (Unit 9) Cyanides and Isocyanides

As you can see, the syllabus for 2022-23 has been reduced by a significant amount as compared to the 2019-20 syllabus. In total, 5 chapters have been deleted. This leaves students with only 10 chapters to prepare for. If studied with honest dedication, you all will be able to pass with flying colours.

