CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2023: The (Central Board of Secondary Education) CBSE Class 12th Board candidates appeared for their Chemistry exam today. Check here the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Review to evaluate your today’s exam performance. Also, have a look at the unofficial answer key, difficulty level & more.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th Chemistry board exam 2023 was conducted on 28th February 2023. Candidates appeared for the exam from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. The chemistry exam was for 70 marks and students got 3 hours to attempt the question paper. The exam was divided into 5 sections with a total of 35 questions. In this article, we have provided CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Review 2023 which will help the students to get an early idea about their performance. Check out the following sections to get more details about the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Chemistry Exam Date February 28, 2023 Exam Time 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM Exam Difficulty Level Moderate

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Paper Review 2023

We asked students about the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Review 2023. There were mixed reactions to the exam but most of the candidates found it easy to moderate. The questions asked were straightforward and there was nothing out of the syllabus. There were some numerical questions that tested students' analytical ability but even they weren't too difficult to solve.

According to our subject experts, section A consisting of MCQs, were the most scoring part of the exam. The answer key for the Class 12 Chemistry exam is provided in the following sections for your reference. Stay tuned for more updates.

Type Of Questions Asked In Today’s CBSE Chemistry Exam

The CBSE class 12 chemistry exam was divided into 5 sections with a maximum of 70 marks. The candidates were required to complete the exam within 3 hours. Candidates were also given 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Section A - 18 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each.

Section B - 7 very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C - 5 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D - 2 case-based questions carrying 4 marks each.

Section E - 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2023 Consensus

The first reaction of students for the 2023 CBSE class 12 chemistry paper are now out and the general consensus is that the paper was easy. Students and teachers both agree that the 2023 12th chemistry exam was mostly from the NCERT books directly. The difficulty level of the paper varied from easy to moderate. Most students found the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper easy and expect high marks in the result.

The first section A, consisting of objective questions was the easiest portion of the exam, per many students.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2023 Download

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Answer Key 2023

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

