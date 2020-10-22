AFCAT (2) 2020 AFSB Interview Dates Selection Process: Select AFSB Interview Dates @afcat.cdac.in before 25th October 2020 (11 AM)

AFCAT (2) 2020 AFSB Interview Dates Selection Process: Indian Air Force (IAF) declared the results of AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam at its official website afcat.cdac.in on 20th October 2020. Candidates who appeared in the AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam held 3rd to 5th October can check their result now. Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 256 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts.

Direct link to Check AFCAT (2) 2020 Result

AFCAT 2020 (2) Official Cut-off Marks

AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam consisted of the AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT). AFCAT Online Exam was conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

AFCAT 2020 (2) Official Cut-off Marks AFCAT (Out of 300 Marks) 155 EKT (Out of 150 Marks) 40

Get AFCAT 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Select AFCAT (2) 2020 AFSB Interview Date and Venue

Step-1: Go to the official website of AFCAT, i.e., afcat.cdac.in

Step-2: Go to the ‘Candidate Login’ tab and click on the link AFCAT 02/2020-Cycle

Step-3: A new page will open where the candidates need to fill details like Email ID, password and Captcha Code.

Step-4: Check your result and download a print copy for future use.

Step-5: Candidates can choose date and venue from 11:00 AM 21st October 2020 to 11:00 AM 25th October 2020. The date and venue will be allotted by system to those who do not choose the venue and date by 11:00 AM 25th October 2020.

AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Call letter will be available soon for download after choosing a date, venue and filling bank details for travel allowance. For AFCAT 02/2020 Queries contact at afcatcell@cdac.in or on 020 - 25503105 / 106, Call Timings: Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM & 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Click here to know the AFCAT 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

AFCAT (2) 2020 Phase-2: Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Candidates who have obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) by Indian Air Force. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Branch will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB). Candidates who opt for flying branch can only opt for Dehradun, Mysore and Varanasi.

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

As per the official notification released by IAF, AFSB Interview for meteorology branch will be conducted from 2nd November for male candidates and 9th November for women candidates.

Travel Allowance (TA)

To and fro travelling fare by the shortest route of AC-III Tier/AC Chair Car or actual normal bus fare will be reimbursed to the candidates appearing in AFSB for the first time. Change of address, if any, must be intimated to the Board well before arrival. You shall furnish the railway ticket/ bus ticket (hard copy) to the Board, failing which no TA will be paid. For all other modes of travel, TA will be admissible as per the government authorized rules. No TA is admissible if you have already appeared for the same type of entry at any of the Selection Boards. Candidates are to carry cancelled Cheque for Online Payment.

Check AFCAT 2020 Detail Physical Standards

Documents for AFSB

Candidates are required to bring the following relevant documents, which will be checked during AFSB testing:-

(i) AFCAT Admit Card.

(ii) Original Matriculation/ Secondary School Certificate and Mark sheets issued by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Board. No other certificate will be accepted for verification of Date of Birth.

(iii) Original Marks Sheet & Certificate of 10+2 (issued by the relevant Board).

(iv) Original/ Provisional Graduation Degree/ Post Graduation Degree Certificates and Mark Sheet of each year/ semester issued by University - only for verification of educational qualifications to check eligibility for the course. Provisional Certificate issued by college Principal is not acceptable. However, Provisional Degree Certificate issued by the University is acceptable.

(v) In case of final year/ semester students, a Certificate from the College Principal, clearly mentioning the following aspects annotated with proper stamp and seal of the Institution is required:-

(aa) Name of the College.

(ab) Name of the University.

(ac) Discipline in which Graduation/ Post Graduation obtained.

(ad) Aggregate Percentage.

(ae) Likely Date of Declaration of Final Result (in DD/MM/YYYY Format).

(vi) Two attested photocopies of each of the above-mentioned certificates.

(vii) Original NCC Certificate (if applicable).

(viii) NOC from employers for candidates working in Central/ State Govt. or Public Sector Undertakings.

(ix) Original valid Commercial Pilots’ License, issued by DGCA, if applicable.

(x) Inbound Railway Ticket/ Bus Tickets. (For refund of Travelling Allowance)

(xi) Candidates are also advised to bring twenty copies of recent passport size colour photographs taken in light coloured clothes against white background for documentation.

Check Indian Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal Training Details

Notify Change in Address

Candidates recommended by the IAF for the interview by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) who have changed their addresses subsequent to the submission of their application for the examination should immediately after the announcement of the result of the written part of the examination notify the changed address, along with an unstamped self-addressed envelope, also to Wg Cdr PO-3 (A/B) Air HQs. 'J' Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110 106. Failure to comply with this instruction will deprive the candidate of any claim to consideration in the event of his/her not receiving the letter for the interview by the AFSB.