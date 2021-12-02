AFCAT (1) 2022 Registration for 317 Vacancies @afcat.cdac.in: Check How to Apply Online & Join Indian Air Force (IAF)

AFCAT (1) 2022 Registration for 317 Vacancies @afcat.cdac.in: AFCAT 2022 Online Registration will be conducted from 1 st to 30 th Dec 2021. Check step-by-step process and important information needed while filling the application form for AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam.

AFCAT (1) 2022 Registration for 317 Vacancies @afcat.cdac.in: AFCAT (1) 2022 online application process will be conducted from 1st to 30th December 2021. Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam on 12th, 13th & 14th February 2022 for the recruitment of 317 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. IAF has invited the applications from eligible candidates including Indian citizens both Men & Women for the courses commencing in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications have also been invited for grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch).

Below are important dates for AFCAT (1) 2022 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Notification Release Date 1st December 2021 Online Application Opening Date 1st December 2021 (10:00 AM onwards) Direct Link to Apply Online Online Application Closing Date 30th December 2021 (5:00 PM) AFCAT (1) 2022 Admit Card Release 15 Days before the exam AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam 12th, 13th & 14th February 2022 Course Commencement January 2023

How to Apply Online for AFCAT (1) 2022 Recruitment?

For the ease of the candidates, we have listed down the step-by-step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. The application can be filled in online mode only. Let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under AFCAT (1) 2022 Recruitment Drive:

Step-1: Go to AFCAT Official website

Aspirants for IAF are required to apply online by using the link https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for online registration.

Step-2: Click on ‘Candidate Login' and Register as New User

Candidates need to click “CANDIDATE LOGIN’’ on the Home page for AFCAT 01/2022 Cycle and a new AFCAT Sign-in page will open. Applicants need to click “NOT YET REGISTERED? REGISTER

HERE”.

Step-3: Login ID & Password Generation through Sign Up

Candidates need to fill in some personal information for the Creation of the Log-in ID and generation of Password which will be sent to the registered Email ID of the applicant. After successful registration, sign in with a registered email id and a system-generated password.

Step-4: Fill in all the details in the Online Application Form

Candidates need to fill the below details in the online application form:

S. No Description 1. Sign up Format Full Name As per 10th Matriculation Passing Certificate- all in alphabet of max 50 characters Father’s Name In alphabet of maximum 50 characters Mother’s Name In alphabet of maximum 50 characters Email id email id (to be used for Sign-in) Nationality Indian Mobile Number 10 digits Secret Question Select one from options Secret Answer In alphabet of maximum 50 characters CAPTCHA Enter alphanumeric text shown 2. Personal Information (a) Type of Entry Applicant has to choose entry to IAF through one of the options

(i) AFCAT

(ii) NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH (b) Candidate’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate) These fields will be auto filled from the signup data entered by the applicant. (c) Candidate’s Father’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate) (d) Candidate’s Mother’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate) (e) Email Address (f) Secondary Email Address Email id other than which the applicant has signed-up with (g) Nationality (h) Mobile Number (i) Candidate’s Visible Identification Mark In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (j) CPSS/PABT Status Applicant has to choose Passed/ Failed/ Not appeared;

If passed fill the details from (i) to (iv) (i) CPSS/PABT Batch Number Numeric Value (ii) CPSS/PABT Date of Passing DD/MMM/YYYY (iii) CPSS/PABT Chest No. Numeric Value (iv) CPSS/PABT attended at which Air Force Selection Board Choose one from the list Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Mysore, Varanasi (k) Do you have a current valid Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA? Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ (l) Are you serving Airman of IAF? Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’

If Yes, fill the details from (i) to (iv) (i) Select Rank in IAF Choose one from the list (ii) Service Number Alphanumeric (iii) Current Posted Unit Alphanumeric (iv) Select Command Choose one from the list (m) Select Gender Male or Female (n) Select Marital Status Married or Unmarried (o) Date of Birth DD/MMM/YYYY (p) Confirm your Date of Birth DD/MMM/YYYY 3. Qualification Details (a) Education Level Choose one from the list 10 + 2 + Graduation

10 + 2 + Graduation + Post Graduation Diploma + Graduation

10 + 2 + Integrated Post Graduation

Diploma + Integrated Post Graduation Diploma + Graduation + Post Graduation (b) Select Graduation Level Choose one from the list, based on above selection

Graduate Options A

Graduate Options B

Graduate Options C

Graduate Options D (c) Select Qualification Degree For Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’ Choose from

- AMIE / ASI / IETE

- Bachelor of Engineering

- Bachelor of Technology

For Option ‘C’ enter B.Com etc. (d) Course Duration (in years) Numeric (4) four years for ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’

Numeric (3) three years for ‘C’ (e) Name of College/Institute In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (f) Name of University In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (g) Date/ Expected date of obtaining the Graduation DD/MMM/YYYY (h) Enter Aggregate/Gross Percentage Numeric 2 digit (i) Do you have Current backlog? Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ (j) 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Details (i) Enter Aggregate/ Gross Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet Numeric 2 digit (ii) Enter Physics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable. Numeric 2 digit (iii) Enter Mathematics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable. Numeric 2 digit 4. Course Preference (a) Courses Applicant to select from the list of courses

- Flying

- Ground Duty (Technical)

- Ground Duty (Non Technical)

A list of courses would be displayed for which a candidate is eligible as per the education qualification and age. Candidates are to mandatorily choose all

courses as per their own preference. The registration process would not proceed further till the time all courses have been selected by the candidate. Candidates eligible for technical branch have to additionally select EKT paper as per their preference.

Note: IAF reserves the right to allocate branches as per their suitability and availability of vacancies irrespective of the choices/options applied for by the candidates. 5. NCC (a) NCC Air Wing “C” Certificate If applicant is joining through NCC (i) Serial No. Number (ii) Name of NCC Unit In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (iii) Year Numeric 4 digit (YYYY) 6. AFSB/ SSB appeared Candidates Applicant has to choose Passed/ Failed/ Not appeared;

If Passed fill details from (a) to (e) (a) Batch No. Number (b) Enter Place Of Appearing Alphabets (c) No of Days at AFSB From (DD/MMM/YYYY) to (DD/MMM/YYYY) 7. Source of AFCAT information (a) Source List of information Newspaper Employment News 8. GATE (a) Year of appearing Numeric 4 digit (b) GATE Score Numeric 2 digit 9. Communication Details (a) Permanent Address (i) Enter Full Address Alphabet and Numbers of maximum 100 characters (ii) Select Territories State/Union Choose any one from list of states displayed (iii) Select City Choose any one from list of states displayed (iv) Pin Code Numeric 6 digits (v) Nearest Station Railway Alphabet of maximum 50 characters (vi) Landline Number STD code and Landline Numeric 11 digit (vii) Aadhaar Number Card 12 digit numeric number of the applicant as appearing in Aadhaar card issued by UIDAI. (viii) Check if Permanent Address is same as Correspondence Address. If ticked, the Permanent address details are populated in the Correspondence address. (b) Correspondence Address (i) Full Address In alphabet and numbers of maximum 250 characters (ii) State Choose any one from list displayed (iii) City Choose any one from list displayed (iv) Pin Code Numeric 6 digits (v) Nearest Station Railway In alphabet of maximum 50 characters 10. Upload Documents Size of each file is to be between 10 KB and 50KB (a) Photograph Upload un-attested recent passport size colour photograph (front portrait without headgear, except for Sikhs) (b) Signature Upload scanned image of own signature in JPEG/JPG format (c) Thumb Impression Upload scanned impression of the thumb in JPEG/ JPG format (d) Declaration by the candidate Check 11. Select Exam City 5 choices based on preference from the list of exam cities as mentioned in Para 8 (f)

Note:

- While filling in the online application form, applicants are required to click “SAVE AND CONTINUE” to complete the process of each part. If the mandatory fields (marked by a red asterisk (*)) are not filled, the “SUBMIT” button would not be enabled for the applicants to click and proceed to the next part of the application form.

- Once the “Course Preference” stage is saved, applicants will not be able to edit/ modify previous data in the “Personal Information” and “Qualification details” pages. Only the “Communication Details” page can be edited, if an applicant wishes to do so. After the “Make

Payment” step, applicants will be able to check the “Payment Status” as well as “Preview Application”.

- Applicants are not required to submit any certificate, along with their applications, in support of their claims regarding age, educational qualifications, etc. However, certain mandatory documents are required to be carried in original at exam centres.

Step-5: Payment of Application Fee

Click on the link “MAKE PAYMENT”- Online (applicable only for AFCAT). The examination fee of Rs. 250/- (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) can be paid online. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using Credit/ Debit Cards/ Net Banking through the payment gateway.

Step-6: Generation of Registration Number

After confirmation from the bank that the payment is received, the “Payment Status” will display “Registration Number” which the candidate may note down for future correspondence. If the Registration Number is displayed on the screen; it implies that the payment is successful.

Mode of Communication

While filling in the application form, the applicants must ensure that they provide their valid and active e-mail IDs as the IAF would use an electronic mode of communication while contacting them at different stages throughout the selection process. On successful submission of the online application form, the candidate will receive a confirmatory e-mail on their registered e-mail ID. As such, all communication to the IAF should invariably contain the following particulars without which no request would be entertained.

(i) Branch, Course Number, and Year of Examination.

(ii) Transaction Number (for queries on payment).

(ii) Registration Number (as given in Payment Status & Admit Card).

(iii) Hall Ticket Number (as given in Admit Card).

(iv) Name of Applicant (in full and in block letters)

Candidates are advised to exercise utmost care while filling in the online application. In case any information is found to be incorrect, the candidature is liable to be canceled at any stage of the selection process. If an applicant has submitted more than one application, only the latest submitted application form against a particular Aadhaar Number will be considered for the issue of Admit Card. However, the fee deposited while filling in additional applications will not be refundable.