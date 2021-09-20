Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Registration Begins @joinindiannavy.gov.in: Check the online application process to register for 181 Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Vacancies in the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Registration Begins from 21st Sep @joinindiannavy.gov.in: Check How to Apply Online for 181 Short Service Commission Vacancies

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Registration Begins @joinindiannavy.gov.in: Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried eligible men & women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Online Registration will be conducted till 5th October 2021 at joinindiannavy.gov.in for enrolment of Short Service Commission Officers 181 vacancies June 2022 (AT 22) Course. Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/cadres/specializations as under:-

Training Branches/Cadres/Specialisations Extended Naval Orientation Course General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/ Hydrography Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular Air Traffic Controller/Observer/Pilot/ Logistics /Education/Technical (Engineering & Electrical) /Naval Architect.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 Officer SSC Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 9th September 2021 Online Application Opening Date 21st September 2021 Direct Link to Apply Online Online Application Closing Date 5th October 2021 Course Commencement June 2022 Batch

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Vacancies Gender-wise

Branch-Wise Gender Details Branch/ Cadre Total Post Gender Executive Branch General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre 45 Men Air Traffic Controller (ATC) 04 Men & Women Observer 08 Men & Women (maximum of 03 women only) Pilot 15 Men & Women (maximum of 03 women only) Logistics 18 Men & Women (maximum of 06 women only) Education Branch Education 18 Men & Women Technical Branch Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] 27 Men Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] 34 Men Naval Architect (NA) 12 Men & Women Note: Vacancies mentioned are tentative and may be changed depending on the availability of training slots

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Registration Process

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of the Indian Navy

Candidates are to register and fill the application on the Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in w.e.f 21 Sep 21. To save time during the application submission window, candidates can fill in their details and upload documents in advance.

Step-2: Fill Personal Details

Correct filling up of personal particulars is required. Details are to be filled up as given in the Matriculation Certificate. Fields such as e-mail address and mobile number are mandatory fields and need to be filled.

Step-3: Keep Relevant Documents Ready:

Whilst filling up the e-application, it is advisable to keep the relevant documents readily available. All relevant documents (preferably in original), marks sheets up to 5th & 7th semester for regular & integrated BE/ B.Tech courses and all semesters mark sheets for other degree examination, date of birth proof (as per 10th & 12th certificate), CGPA conversion formula for BE/B.Tech, Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued by DGCA, Government of India, Merchant Navy certificate issued by Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport, NCC ‘C’ certificate issued by the National Cadet Corps

Note: If any scanned document is not legible/ readable for any reason, the application will be rejected.

Step-4: Scanned Copy of Recent Passport Size Colored Photograph

A recent passport size color photograph should be scanned in original JPG/TIFF format, for attaching the same while filling up the application.

Step-5: Final Submission of Application

Candidates are to take a printout of the application and carry it while appearing for the SSB interview.

Important Points for Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Online Registration

(a) Only one application can be filled by a candidate.

(b) Approximately 1000 candidates, who have chosen SSC (Pilot) entry will be considered for SSB/CPSS/Aviation Medical Examination. The remaining candidates will be considered for other entries chosen by them.

(c) Candidates must indicate their preference for other branches/cadres also if they wish to be considered for those branches/cadres.

(d) Candidates will not be considered for branches/cadres that they have not selected.

(e) Candidates are advised to ascertain their eligibility for branches/cadres, with respect to applicable medical standards, prior to indicating their preference.

(f) Candidate will be allocated branches/cadres based on their merit and preference, subject to fulfilling other criteria such as education, medical standards, etc.

(g) No equivalent stream of BE/ B.Tech /other qualifications other than those mentioned in the notification, will be considered valid for the selection process at any stage.