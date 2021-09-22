Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Physical Standards: Check Height, Weight, Vision & Other Medical Details

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Sep 22, 2021 13:33 IST
Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Physical Standards: Indian Navy will recruit eligible candidates (men & women) for a grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The online application process will be conducted till 5th October 2021 at joinindiannavy.gov.in for enrolment of Short Service Commission Officers 181 vacancies June 2022 (AT 22) Course. Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 Officer SSC Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

9th September 2021

Online Application Opening Date

21st September 2021

Direct Link to Apply Online

Online Application Closing Date

5th October 2021

Course Commencement

June 2022 Batch

Check Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/cadres/specialisations as under:-

Training

Branches/Cadres/Specialisations

Extended Naval Orientation Course

General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/ Hydrography

Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular

Air Traffic Controller/Observer/Pilot/ Logistics /Education/Technical (Engineering & Electrical) /Naval Architect.

Check Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Selection Procedure

So, let’s look at the details of Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Physical Standards:

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Height & Weight (Male & Female)

HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS

Age/Height

15

16

18

20

22

24

26

28

30

32

34

36

38

40

152

43

44

45

46

47

48

48

49

49

50

50

50

51

51

155

44

45

46

47

49

50

50

51

51

52

52

52

53

53

157

45

46

47

49

50

51

51

52

53

53

53

54

54

55

160

46

47

48

50

51

52

53

53

54

54

56

56

56

57

162

47

48

50

52

53

54

54

55

55

56

56

57

57

58

165

48

50

52

53

55

56

56

57

57

58

58

58

59

59

168

50

51

53

55

57

58

58

58

59

59

60

60

61

61

170

52

53

55

57

58

59

60

60

61

61

62

62

62

63

173

54

55

57

59

60

61

62

62

62

63

64

64

65

65

175

56

57

59

61

62

62

63

64

65

64

66

67

67

67

178

58

59

61

62

63

64

65

66

67

67

68

69

69

70

180

60

61

62

64

65

66

67

68

69

70

71

71

72

72

183

62

63

65

67

67

68

70

71

72

72

73

74

75

75

185

 

66

67

69

70

71

72

73

74

75

76

77

77

78

188

 

68

70

71

72

74

75

76

77

78

79

80

81

81

190

 

70

72

73

74

76

78

79

80

81

82

82

83

84

193

 

72

74

76

77

78

80

81

82

83

84

85

86

87

195

 

75

77

78

79

81

82

83

85

86

87

88

89

90

HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, FEMALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS

Age/Height

17-18

20

25

30

35

40

45

50

55

60

148

36

38.5

41

42.5

44

45

46.5

47

48.5

49

150

38.5

40.5

41.5

43.5

45

46

47

48

49

50

153

40.5

42

43.5

45.5

46.5

48

48.5

49.5

50.5

52

155

42

43

44.5

46

47.5

49

49.5

50

51.5

52.5

158

43

45

46.5

48

49.5

50.5

51.5

52

53

54.5

160

45

46

47.5

49

50.5

51.5

52.5

53

54

55.5

163

46

47.5

49

50.5

51.5

52.5

53

54

55.5

56.5

165

47.5

49

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

168

49

50

52

54

55.5

57

58

59

60

61

170

50

51

53

55

56

58

59

60

61

62

173

52

53

55

56

57

59

60

61

62

63

175

53.5

55

56.5

57.5

59

60.5

62

63

64

65

Check How to Join Indian Navy as an Officer

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Visual Standards

Visual standards for Officers’ Entry into Executive Branch will be as follows:-

Sl No

Criteria

NDA (Navy) / NDA (NA) / 10+2 (B  Tech) / DESSC (Pilot) / DESSC (Observer)

CDSE/ NCC, DESSC GS (X), / PC GS (X) / DESSC (Hydro)

NAIC

Law / Logistics / Education / IT

ATC

(a)

Uncorrected vision

6/6
6/9

6/12
6/12

6/60
6/60

6/60
6/60

6/9
6/9

(b)

Corrected vision

6/6
6/6

6/6
6/6

6/6
6/12

6/6
6/12

6/6
6/6

(c)

Limits of Myopia

- 0.75

- 1.5

- 3.5

- 3.5

- 0.75

(d)

Limits of hypermetropia

+ 1.5

+ 1.5

+ 3.5

+ 3.5

+ 3.0

(e)

Binocular vision

III

III

III

II

III

(f)

Limits of Colour perception

I

I

II

III

II
Visual Standards for Officers’ Entry into Technical Branches will be as follows:-          

Sl No

Criteria

Common Entry 10+2 (INA)

Graduate Entry (University / DPC / SSC)

Naval Constructor/ Architect

(a)

Uncorrected vision

6/6
6/9

6/24
6/24

6/60
6/60

(b)

Corrected vision

6/6
6/6

6/6
6/6

6/12
6/12

(c)

Limits of Myopia

- 0.75

- 3.5

- 3.5

(d)

Limits of hypermetropia

+ 1.5

+ 3.5

+ 3.5

(e)

Binocular vision

III

III

III

(f)

Limits of Colour perception

I

II

II

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Medical Standards

Women Candidates - They should not be pregnant and should also be free from gynaecological disorders such as primary or secondary Amenorrhea/ Dysmenorrhoea/ Menorrhagia etc. All women candidates will be subjected to ultra Sound Examination of the abdominal and pelvic organs for detecting any abnormalities of the internal organs.

Tattoos - Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.

For Details on Other Medical Standards/ Relaxation in Height and Weight, Tattoo, Pay & Allowances/ Group Insurance & Gratuity/Leave Entitlements/Duties of Officers, please visit the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

FAQ

What is the Education Qualification for Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment?

Candidates Who Have Graduated Or Are In The Final Year, With Minimum 60% Marks In Aggregate Or Equivalent CGPA From A University

What is the Age Limit for Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment?

Age Limit Vary For Different Posts Under Executive, Education & Technical Branch

