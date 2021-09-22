Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Physical Standards: Check Height, Weight, Vision & Other Medical Details

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Physical Standards: Indian Navy will recruit eligible candidates (men & women) for a grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The online application process will be conducted till 5th October 2021 at joinindiannavy.gov.in for enrolment of Short Service Commission Officers 181 vacancies June 2022 (AT 22) Course. Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment Process:
Indian Navy 2021 Officer SSC Recruitment
Important Dates
Recruitment Notification Date
9th September 2021
Online Application Opening Date
21st September 2021
Online Application Closing Date
5th October 2021
Course Commencement
June 2022 Batch
Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/cadres/specialisations as under:-
Training
Branches/Cadres/Specialisations
Extended Naval Orientation Course
General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/ Hydrography
Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular
Air Traffic Controller/Observer/Pilot/ Logistics /Education/Technical (Engineering & Electrical) /Naval Architect.
So, let’s look at the details of Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Physical Standards:
Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Height & Weight (Male & Female)
HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS
Age/Height
15
16
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
34
36
38
40
152
43
44
45
46
47
48
48
49
49
50
50
50
51
51
155
44
45
46
47
49
50
50
51
51
52
52
52
53
53
157
45
46
47
49
50
51
51
52
53
53
53
54
54
55
160
46
47
48
50
51
52
53
53
54
54
56
56
56
57
162
47
48
50
52
53
54
54
55
55
56
56
57
57
58
165
48
50
52
53
55
56
56
57
57
58
58
58
59
59
168
50
51
53
55
57
58
58
58
59
59
60
60
61
61
170
52
53
55
57
58
59
60
60
61
61
62
62
62
63
173
54
55
57
59
60
61
62
62
62
63
64
64
65
65
175
56
57
59
61
62
62
63
64
65
64
66
67
67
67
178
58
59
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
67
68
69
69
70
180
60
61
62
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
71
72
72
183
62
63
65
67
67
68
70
71
72
72
73
74
75
75
185
66
67
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
77
78
188
68
70
71
72
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
81
190
70
72
73
74
76
78
79
80
81
82
82
83
84
193
72
74
76
77
78
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
195
75
77
78
79
81
82
83
85
86
87
88
89
90
HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, FEMALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS
Age/Height
17-18
20
25
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
148
36
38.5
41
42.5
44
45
46.5
47
48.5
49
150
38.5
40.5
41.5
43.5
45
46
47
48
49
50
153
40.5
42
43.5
45.5
46.5
48
48.5
49.5
50.5
52
155
42
43
44.5
46
47.5
49
49.5
50
51.5
52.5
158
43
45
46.5
48
49.5
50.5
51.5
52
53
54.5
160
45
46
47.5
49
50.5
51.5
52.5
53
54
55.5
163
46
47.5
49
50.5
51.5
52.5
53
54
55.5
56.5
165
47.5
49
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
168
49
50
52
54
55.5
57
58
59
60
61
170
50
51
53
55
56
58
59
60
61
62
173
52
53
55
56
57
59
60
61
62
63
175
53.5
55
56.5
57.5
59
60.5
62
63
64
65
Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Visual Standards
Visual standards for Officers’ Entry into Executive Branch will be as follows:-
Sl No
Criteria
NDA (Navy) / NDA (NA) / 10+2 (B Tech) / DESSC (Pilot) / DESSC (Observer)
CDSE/ NCC, DESSC GS (X), / PC GS (X) / DESSC (Hydro)
NAIC
Law / Logistics / Education / IT
ATC
(a)
Uncorrected vision
6/6
6/12
6/60
6/60
6/9
(b)
Corrected vision
6/6
6/6
6/6
6/6
6/6
(c)
Limits of Myopia
- 0.75
- 1.5
- 3.5
- 3.5
- 0.75
(d)
Limits of hypermetropia
+ 1.5
+ 1.5
+ 3.5
+ 3.5
+ 3.0
(e)
Binocular vision
III
III
III
II
III
(f)
Limits of Colour perception
I
I
II
III
II
Visual Standards for Officers’ Entry into Technical Branches will be as follows:-
Sl No
Criteria
Common Entry 10+2 (INA)
Graduate Entry (University / DPC / SSC)
Naval Constructor/ Architect
(a)
Uncorrected vision
6/6
6/24
6/60
(b)
Corrected vision
6/6
6/6
6/12
(c)
Limits of Myopia
- 0.75
- 3.5
- 3.5
(d)
Limits of hypermetropia
+ 1.5
+ 3.5
+ 3.5
(e)
Binocular vision
III
III
III
(f)
Limits of Colour perception
I
II
II
Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Medical Standards
Women Candidates - They should not be pregnant and should also be free from gynaecological disorders such as primary or secondary Amenorrhea/ Dysmenorrhoea/ Menorrhagia etc. All women candidates will be subjected to ultra Sound Examination of the abdominal and pelvic organs for detecting any abnormalities of the internal organs.
Tattoos - Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.
Also Read:
For Details on Other Medical Standards/ Relaxation in Height and Weight, Tattoo, Pay & Allowances/ Group Insurance & Gratuity/Leave Entitlements/Duties of Officers, please visit the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.