Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Physical Standards: Check Height, Weight, Vision & Other Medical Details

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Physical Standards: Check Physical Standards like Height & Weight, Vision and Medical Standards for Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment (Short Service Commission Officers 181 vacancies for June 2022 Course).

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Physical Standards: Indian Navy will recruit eligible candidates (men & women) for a grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The online application process will be conducted till 5th October 2021 at joinindiannavy.gov.in for enrolment of Short Service Commission Officers 181 vacancies June 2022 (AT 22) Course. Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 Officer SSC Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 9th September 2021 Online Application Opening Date 21st September 2021 Direct Link to Apply Online Online Application Closing Date 5th October 2021 Course Commencement June 2022 Batch

Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/cadres/specialisations as under:-

Training Branches/Cadres/Specialisations Extended Naval Orientation Course General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/ Hydrography Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular Air Traffic Controller/Observer/Pilot/ Logistics /Education/Technical (Engineering & Electrical) /Naval Architect.

So, let’s look at the details of Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Physical Standards:

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Height & Weight (Male & Female)

HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS Age/Height 15 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 152 43 44 45 46 47 48 48 49 49 50 50 50 51 51 155 44 45 46 47 49 50 50 51 51 52 52 52 53 53 157 45 46 47 49 50 51 51 52 53 53 53 54 54 55 160 46 47 48 50 51 52 53 53 54 54 56 56 56 57 162 47 48 50 52 53 54 54 55 55 56 56 57 57 58 165 48 50 52 53 55 56 56 57 57 58 58 58 59 59 168 50 51 53 55 57 58 58 58 59 59 60 60 61 61 170 52 53 55 57 58 59 60 60 61 61 62 62 62 63 173 54 55 57 59 60 61 62 62 62 63 64 64 65 65 175 56 57 59 61 62 62 63 64 65 64 66 67 67 67 178 58 59 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 67 68 69 69 70 180 60 61 62 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 71 72 72 183 62 63 65 67 67 68 70 71 72 72 73 74 75 75 185 66 67 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 77 78 188 68 70 71 72 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 81 190 70 72 73 74 76 78 79 80 81 82 82 83 84 193 72 74 76 77 78 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 195 75 77 78 79 81 82 83 85 86 87 88 89 90

HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, FEMALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS Age/Height 17-18 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 148 36 38.5 41 42.5 44 45 46.5 47 48.5 49 150 38.5 40.5 41.5 43.5 45 46 47 48 49 50 153 40.5 42 43.5 45.5 46.5 48 48.5 49.5 50.5 52 155 42 43 44.5 46 47.5 49 49.5 50 51.5 52.5 158 43 45 46.5 48 49.5 50.5 51.5 52 53 54.5 160 45 46 47.5 49 50.5 51.5 52.5 53 54 55.5 163 46 47.5 49 50.5 51.5 52.5 53 54 55.5 56.5 165 47.5 49 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 168 49 50 52 54 55.5 57 58 59 60 61 170 50 51 53 55 56 58 59 60 61 62 173 52 53 55 56 57 59 60 61 62 63 175 53.5 55 56.5 57.5 59 60.5 62 63 64 65

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Visual Standards

Visual standards for Officers’ Entry into Executive Branch will be as follows:-

Sl No Criteria NDA (Navy) / NDA (NA) / 10+2 (B Tech) / DESSC (Pilot) / DESSC (Observer) CDSE/ NCC, DESSC GS (X), / PC GS (X) / DESSC (Hydro) NAIC Law / Logistics / Education / IT ATC (a) Uncorrected vision 6/6

6/9 6/12

6/12 6/60

6/60 6/60

6/60 6/9

6/9 (b) Corrected vision 6/6

6/6 6/6

6/6 6/6

6/12 6/6

6/12 6/6

6/6 (c) Limits of Myopia - 0.75 - 1.5 - 3.5 - 3.5 - 0.75 (d) Limits of hypermetropia + 1.5 + 1.5 + 3.5 + 3.5 + 3.0 (e) Binocular vision III III III II III (f) Limits of Colour perception I I II III II

Visual Standards for Officers’ Entry into Technical Branches will be as follows:-

Sl No Criteria Common Entry 10+2 (INA) Graduate Entry (University / DPC / SSC) Naval Constructor/ Architect (a) Uncorrected vision 6/6

6/9 6/24

6/24 6/60

6/60 (b) Corrected vision 6/6

6/6 6/6

6/6 6/12

6/12 (c) Limits of Myopia - 0.75 - 3.5 - 3.5 (d) Limits of hypermetropia + 1.5 + 3.5 + 3.5 (e) Binocular vision III III III (f) Limits of Colour perception I II II

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Medical Standards

Women Candidates - They should not be pregnant and should also be free from gynaecological disorders such as primary or secondary Amenorrhea/ Dysmenorrhoea/ Menorrhagia etc. All women candidates will be subjected to ultra Sound Examination of the abdominal and pelvic organs for detecting any abnormalities of the internal organs.

Tattoos - Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.

For Details on Other Medical Standards/ Relaxation in Height and Weight, Tattoo, Pay & Allowances/ Group Insurance & Gratuity/Leave Entitlements/Duties of Officers, please visit the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.