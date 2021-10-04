Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Registration Ends on 5th Oct @joinindiannavy.gov.in: Check Salary, Pay Scale, Training & Promotion Policy

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Registration Ends on 5th Oct @joinindiannavy.gov.in: Check Indian Navy 2021 Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Officer (181 Vacancies) Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances, Training, and Promotion Policy.

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 15:05 IST
Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Salary, Pay Scale, Training & Promotion Policy
Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Salary, Pay Scale, Training & Promotion Policy

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Registration Ends on 5th Oct @joinindiannavy.gov.in: Indian Navy online registration process for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) to eligible unmarried male & female candidates for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala will end on 5th October 2021. Below are the important dates for Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment:

Recent Story: UPSC NDA Exam 2021 Eligibility for Female Candidates - Women Eligible for November Exam

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

9th September 2021

Online Application Opening Date

18th September 2021

Online Application Closing Date

5th October 2021

Check How to Apply Online

Course Commencement

June 2022 Batch

Check Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Let’s look at the Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances, Training and Promotion Policy of an Indian Navy SSC Officer in detail:

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Salary & Promotion

The salary for the posts will be between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,10,700.

Pay Scale of Indian Navy Officers

RANK

LEVEL

PAY BAND (in Rs.)

MSP

SUB LIEUTENANT

10

56100-177500

15500

LIEUTENANT

10B

61300-193900

15500

LIEUTENANT COMMANDER

11

69400-207200

15500

COMMANDER

12A

121200-212400

15500

CAPTAIN

13

130600-215900

15500

COMMODORE

13A

139600-217600

15500

REAR ADMIRAL

14

144200-218200

NIL

VICE ADMIRAL

15

182200-224100

NIL

VICE ADMIRAL AND EQUIVALENT

16

205400-224400

NIL

DGAFMS

17

225000

NIL

VCNS / C-IN-C/ EQUIVALENT

17

225000

NIL

CNS / EQUIVALENT

18

250000

NIL

Check Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Physical & Medical Standards

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Allowances

Insurance: The Navy provides all its serving officers with the following life insurance coverage at a very minimal monthly premium:

Post

Insurance Cover

Pilot/Observer/Submariner

57 Lakhs

All other officers

50 Lakhs

LEAVE CONCESSIONS: Officers enjoy generous leave time. Officers are entitled to 60 days annual leave and 20 days casual leave. You can also accumulate 30 days of leave in a year which you can encash at the time of retirement. The accumulation of leave has a limit which is stipulated periodically.

Check Indian Army SSC Technical 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

TRAVEL CONCESSIONS: The officers and their family members are entitled to free rail / air travel on leave once a year. Six travel concessions forms are also authorized to each officer for performing journey by train.

Check Indian Army SSC RVC Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

RETIREMENT: All Permanent Commission Officers would receive financial support even after they retire, through a pension. In the unfortunate event of an Officer’s death, his spouse continues to receive the pension. Medical cover also continues like this for life. All Short Service Officers will receive gratuity at the time of retirement.

Check Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Selection Procedure

OTHER ALLOWANCES:

Allowance

To whom Granted

Rate Per Month (in Rs.)

FLYING

Qualified Pilot / Observer

25000 / pm

SUBMARINE

Qualified Submariner

25000 / pm

MARCOs

Qualified as MARCOs

25000 / pm

DIVING QUALIFIED

Ship Diver

900 / pm

SEA GOING

All Naval Officers serving Onboard Ships (Sailing only)

10500 / pm (This allowance is granted on pro rata basis, on condition that the sea vessels should be deployed for a minimum 4 hrs in a day)

TECHNICAL

Technical Officers

3000 - 4500 / pm depending on courses qualified

INSTRUCTIONAL

All Officer posted as Instructor

Not yet notified

HARD AREA

All Officers posted in Hard Area as declared by Govt.

20% of Basic Pay

UNIFORM

All Officers

Not yet notified

HOUSE RENT

To Officers not provide Govt. Accommodation

24%, 16%, 8% of Basic Pay

TRANSPORT

All Officers

7200 / 3600 (+DA thereon)

Check How to Join Indian Navy as an Officer

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 TRAINING

Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/ cadres/ specialisations as under:-

Training

Branches/ Cadres/ Specialisations

Extended Naval Orientation Course

General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/ Hydrography

Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular

Air Traffic Controller/ Observer/ Pilot/ Logistics/ Education/ Technical (Engineering & Electrical)/ Naval Architect

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Note:

(a) Candidates except Merchant Navy will be inducted in the rank of Sub Lieutenant. Merchant Navy candidates having Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport Certificate of Competency (Foreign going) either as a Second Mate, Mate or Master, will be inducted as Acting Lieutenant.

(b) Officers of Extended NOC (General Service/Executive & Hydro) will undergo 44 weeks training at Naval Academy Ezhimala followed by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments as per extent regulation.

(c) Officers of regular NOC (all branches) will undergo 22 Weeks Naval Orientation Course.

(d) Only unmarried candidates are eligible for training. Any candidate who is found to be married or marries while under training, will be discharged from service and shall be liable to refund full pay & allowances drawn by him/her and other expenditure incurred on the candidate by the Government.

(e) If the officer voluntarily withdraws from initial training or resigns during the

probationary period, he/she shall be required to refund the cost of training in whole or in part, as may be determined by Govt. & all money received by him/her as pay & allowances from the Govt. together with the interest on the said money calculated at the rate in force for Govt loans.

(f) Candidates who fail to qualify the flying training (Pilot/Observers) will not be retained in Service.

Check Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Probation Period

Probation period for officers of all branches/cadres is two years. The probation period will commence from the date of grant of the rank of Sub Lt /Ag Lt and will terminate after two years or on completion of initial training (whichever is later). During probation the officers are liable to be discharged in case of unsatisfactory performance at any stage.

Check How to Become a Flying officer in Indian Air Force

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Tenure of Commission

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.

Also Read:

Get UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Updates

Check AFCAT 2021 Exam Updates

FAQ

What is the Salary of an Indian Navy SSC Officer?

The salary for the posts will be between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,10,700.

What are the allowances given to an Indian Navy SSC Officer?

Insurance, Leave Concession, Travel Concessions, Gratuity & Retirement Benefits

Take Free Online Indian Navy 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Cat Percentile Predictor 2021
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.