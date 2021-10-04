Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Registration Ends on 5th Oct @joinindiannavy.gov.in: Check Salary, Pay Scale, Training & Promotion Policy

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Registration Ends on 5th Oct @joinindiannavy.gov.in: Indian Navy online registration process for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) to eligible unmarried male & female candidates for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala will end on 5th October 2021. Below are the important dates for Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment:

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 9th September 2021 Online Application Opening Date 18th September 2021 Online Application Closing Date 5th October 2021 Check How to Apply Online Course Commencement June 2022 Batch

Let’s look at the Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances, Training and Promotion Policy of an Indian Navy SSC Officer in detail:

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Salary & Promotion

The salary for the posts will be between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,10,700.

Pay Scale of Indian Navy Officers RANK LEVEL PAY BAND (in Rs.) MSP SUB LIEUTENANT 10 56100-177500 15500 LIEUTENANT 10B 61300-193900 15500 LIEUTENANT COMMANDER 11 69400-207200 15500 COMMANDER 12A 121200-212400 15500 CAPTAIN 13 130600-215900 15500 COMMODORE 13A 139600-217600 15500 REAR ADMIRAL 14 144200-218200 NIL VICE ADMIRAL 15 182200-224100 NIL VICE ADMIRAL AND EQUIVALENT 16 205400-224400 NIL DGAFMS 17 225000 NIL VCNS / C-IN-C/ EQUIVALENT 17 225000 NIL CNS / EQUIVALENT 18 250000 NIL

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Allowances

Insurance: The Navy provides all its serving officers with the following life insurance coverage at a very minimal monthly premium:

Post Insurance Cover Pilot/Observer/Submariner 57 Lakhs All other officers 50 Lakhs

LEAVE CONCESSIONS: Officers enjoy generous leave time. Officers are entitled to 60 days annual leave and 20 days casual leave. You can also accumulate 30 days of leave in a year which you can encash at the time of retirement. The accumulation of leave has a limit which is stipulated periodically.

TRAVEL CONCESSIONS: The officers and their family members are entitled to free rail / air travel on leave once a year. Six travel concessions forms are also authorized to each officer for performing journey by train.

RETIREMENT: All Permanent Commission Officers would receive financial support even after they retire, through a pension. In the unfortunate event of an Officer’s death, his spouse continues to receive the pension. Medical cover also continues like this for life. All Short Service Officers will receive gratuity at the time of retirement.

OTHER ALLOWANCES:

Allowance To whom Granted Rate Per Month (in Rs.) FLYING Qualified Pilot / Observer 25000 / pm SUBMARINE Qualified Submariner 25000 / pm MARCOs Qualified as MARCOs 25000 / pm DIVING QUALIFIED Ship Diver 900 / pm SEA GOING All Naval Officers serving Onboard Ships (Sailing only) 10500 / pm (This allowance is granted on pro rata basis, on condition that the sea vessels should be deployed for a minimum 4 hrs in a day) TECHNICAL Technical Officers 3000 - 4500 / pm depending on courses qualified INSTRUCTIONAL All Officer posted as Instructor Not yet notified HARD AREA All Officers posted in Hard Area as declared by Govt. 20% of Basic Pay UNIFORM All Officers Not yet notified HOUSE RENT To Officers not provide Govt. Accommodation 24%, 16%, 8% of Basic Pay TRANSPORT All Officers 7200 / 3600 (+DA thereon)

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 TRAINING

Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/ cadres/ specialisations as under:-

Training Branches/ Cadres/ Specialisations Extended Naval Orientation Course General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/ Hydrography Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular Air Traffic Controller/ Observer/ Pilot/ Logistics/ Education/ Technical (Engineering & Electrical)/ Naval Architect

Note:

(a) Candidates except Merchant Navy will be inducted in the rank of Sub Lieutenant. Merchant Navy candidates having Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport Certificate of Competency (Foreign going) either as a Second Mate, Mate or Master, will be inducted as Acting Lieutenant.

(b) Officers of Extended NOC (General Service/Executive & Hydro) will undergo 44 weeks training at Naval Academy Ezhimala followed by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments as per extent regulation.

(c) Officers of regular NOC (all branches) will undergo 22 Weeks Naval Orientation Course.

(d) Only unmarried candidates are eligible for training. Any candidate who is found to be married or marries while under training, will be discharged from service and shall be liable to refund full pay & allowances drawn by him/her and other expenditure incurred on the candidate by the Government.

(e) If the officer voluntarily withdraws from initial training or resigns during the

probationary period, he/she shall be required to refund the cost of training in whole or in part, as may be determined by Govt. & all money received by him/her as pay & allowances from the Govt. together with the interest on the said money calculated at the rate in force for Govt loans.

(f) Candidates who fail to qualify the flying training (Pilot/Observers) will not be retained in Service.

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Probation Period

Probation period for officers of all branches/cadres is two years. The probation period will commence from the date of grant of the rank of Sub Lt /Ag Lt and will terminate after two years or on completion of initial training (whichever is later). During probation the officers are liable to be discharged in case of unsatisfactory performance at any stage.

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Tenure of Commission

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.