Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Registration Ends on 5th Oct @joinindiannavy.gov.in: Check Salary, Pay Scale, Training & Promotion Policy

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Registration Ends on 5th Oct @joinindiannavy.gov.in: Indian Navy online registration process for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) to eligible unmarried male & female candidates for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala will end on 5th October 2021. Below are the important dates for Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment:
|
Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Recruitment Notification Date
|
9th September 2021
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
18th September 2021
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
5th October 2021
|
Course Commencement
|
June 2022 Batch
Check Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
Let’s look at the Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances, Training and Promotion Policy of an Indian Navy SSC Officer in detail:
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Salary & Promotion
The salary for the posts will be between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,10,700.
|
Pay Scale of Indian Navy Officers
|
RANK
|
LEVEL
|
PAY BAND (in Rs.)
|
MSP
|
SUB LIEUTENANT
|
10
|
56100-177500
|
15500
|
LIEUTENANT
|
10B
|
61300-193900
|
15500
|
LIEUTENANT COMMANDER
|
11
|
69400-207200
|
15500
|
COMMANDER
|
12A
|
121200-212400
|
15500
|
CAPTAIN
|
13
|
130600-215900
|
15500
|
COMMODORE
|
13A
|
139600-217600
|
15500
|
REAR ADMIRAL
|
14
|
144200-218200
|
NIL
|
VICE ADMIRAL
|
15
|
182200-224100
|
NIL
|
VICE ADMIRAL AND EQUIVALENT
|
16
|
205400-224400
|
NIL
|
DGAFMS
|
17
|
225000
|
NIL
|
VCNS / C-IN-C/ EQUIVALENT
|
17
|
225000
|
NIL
|
CNS / EQUIVALENT
|
18
|
250000
|
NIL
Check Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Physical & Medical Standards
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Allowances
Insurance: The Navy provides all its serving officers with the following life insurance coverage at a very minimal monthly premium:
|
Post
|
Insurance Cover
|
Pilot/Observer/Submariner
|
57 Lakhs
|
All other officers
|
50 Lakhs
LEAVE CONCESSIONS: Officers enjoy generous leave time. Officers are entitled to 60 days annual leave and 20 days casual leave. You can also accumulate 30 days of leave in a year which you can encash at the time of retirement. The accumulation of leave has a limit which is stipulated periodically.
TRAVEL CONCESSIONS: The officers and their family members are entitled to free rail / air travel on leave once a year. Six travel concessions forms are also authorized to each officer for performing journey by train.
RETIREMENT: All Permanent Commission Officers would receive financial support even after they retire, through a pension. In the unfortunate event of an Officer’s death, his spouse continues to receive the pension. Medical cover also continues like this for life. All Short Service Officers will receive gratuity at the time of retirement.
Check Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Selection Procedure
OTHER ALLOWANCES:
|
Allowance
|
To whom Granted
|
Rate Per Month (in Rs.)
|
FLYING
|
Qualified Pilot / Observer
|
25000 / pm
|
SUBMARINE
|
Qualified Submariner
|
25000 / pm
|
MARCOs
|
Qualified as MARCOs
|
25000 / pm
|
DIVING QUALIFIED
|
Ship Diver
|
900 / pm
|
SEA GOING
|
All Naval Officers serving Onboard Ships (Sailing only)
|
10500 / pm (This allowance is granted on pro rata basis, on condition that the sea vessels should be deployed for a minimum 4 hrs in a day)
|
TECHNICAL
|
Technical Officers
|
3000 - 4500 / pm depending on courses qualified
|
INSTRUCTIONAL
|
All Officer posted as Instructor
|
Not yet notified
|
HARD AREA
|
All Officers posted in Hard Area as declared by Govt.
|
20% of Basic Pay
|
UNIFORM
|
All Officers
|
Not yet notified
|
HOUSE RENT
|
To Officers not provide Govt. Accommodation
|
24%, 16%, 8% of Basic Pay
|
TRANSPORT
|
All Officers
|
7200 / 3600 (+DA thereon)
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 TRAINING
Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/ cadres/ specialisations as under:-
|
Training
|
Branches/ Cadres/ Specialisations
|
Extended Naval Orientation Course
|
General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/ Hydrography
|
Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular
|
Air Traffic Controller/ Observer/ Pilot/ Logistics/ Education/ Technical (Engineering & Electrical)/ Naval Architect
Note:
(a) Candidates except Merchant Navy will be inducted in the rank of Sub Lieutenant. Merchant Navy candidates having Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport Certificate of Competency (Foreign going) either as a Second Mate, Mate or Master, will be inducted as Acting Lieutenant.
(b) Officers of Extended NOC (General Service/Executive & Hydro) will undergo 44 weeks training at Naval Academy Ezhimala followed by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments as per extent regulation.
(c) Officers of regular NOC (all branches) will undergo 22 Weeks Naval Orientation Course.
(d) Only unmarried candidates are eligible for training. Any candidate who is found to be married or marries while under training, will be discharged from service and shall be liable to refund full pay & allowances drawn by him/her and other expenditure incurred on the candidate by the Government.
(e) If the officer voluntarily withdraws from initial training or resigns during the
probationary period, he/she shall be required to refund the cost of training in whole or in part, as may be determined by Govt. & all money received by him/her as pay & allowances from the Govt. together with the interest on the said money calculated at the rate in force for Govt loans.
(f) Candidates who fail to qualify the flying training (Pilot/Observers) will not be retained in Service.
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Probation Period
Probation period for officers of all branches/cadres is two years. The probation period will commence from the date of grant of the rank of Sub Lt /Ag Lt and will terminate after two years or on completion of initial training (whichever is later). During probation the officers are liable to be discharged in case of unsatisfactory performance at any stage.
Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Tenure of Commission
Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.
|
Also Read: