Indian Army SSC RVC Officer 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Gender, Age Limit, Educational Qualification Details

Indian Army SSC RVC Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check the gender, age limit & educational qualification required to be fulfilled before applying for the Indian Army Short Service Commission Remount Veterinary Corps Vacancies.

Indian Army SSC RVC Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Indian Army is conducting offline registration and has invited applications from qualified male veterinary graduates for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) till 18th November 2021. Applicants should be a citizen of India. Below are the important dates for the Indian Army 2021 SSC RVC Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Army 2021 Officer SSC RVC Recruitment Important Dates Detailed Notification Date Download Notification 25th September 2021 Offline Application Opening Date 25th September 2021 Offline Application Closing Date 18th November 2021

Check Indian Army SSC Technical 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

INDIAN ARMY 2021 SSC RVC OFFICER VACANCY

Indian Army 2021 SSC RVC Officer Vacancies Details Grant of Commission Candidate will be commissioned in the rank of Captain Training Selected candidates will be detailed on Post commission training at RVC Centre & College, Meerut Cantt Ante-Date Seniority 12 months/24 months ante-date seniority will be granted to candidates holding postgraduate/doctorate degree respectively in any discipline of veterinary science from a recognized university, recognized by VCI in India/abroad, prior to their commissioning in the Remount Veterinary Corps. The candidates must hold MVScIPhD degree (Valid PDCIDegree certificate) on the date of commissioning for availing ante date seniority. Suitability for Retention of Commission If an officer is found unsuitable within one year of the grant of commission, his commission may be terminated at any time before the contractual period of service for five years Promotion Promotion up to the rank of Major while in SSC and thereafter, if granted PC, up to Colonel (TS) is time-bound. Tenure of Engagement All officers granted commission would serve the Indian Army for a period of five years from the date of conferment of commission subject to fulfillment of other conditions. The period of five years may further be extended by another five years subject to their performance. Pay, Allowances and Other Benefits Officers, on commissioning in the rank of Captain are entitled to pay matrix of level 10(B) Rs. 61,300/-, Military Service Pay of Rs. 15,500/-, Non-Practice Allowance (NPA) @20% of basic pay, in addition to Kit Maintenance Allowance (KMA) and Dearness Allowance (DA) as admissible, at rates applicable from time to time. Additional benefits like concessional accommodation, free ration/ration money for self only, free medical facilities for self and family, LTC, 60 days annual leave and 20 days casual leave, canteen facilities and group insurance cover are also admissible.

Check Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

INDIAN ARMY 2021 SSC RVC OFFICER AGE LIMIT

The Age Limit of the various Vacancies under the Indian Army SSC RVC Officer 2021 Recruitment is given below:

Indian Army 2021 SSC RVC Officer Age Limit as on 18th November 2021 Minimum 21 Years Maximum 32 Years NOTE: BVSc/BVSc & AH degree graduates, granted SSC in RVC will be considered for grant of permanent commission, only if they are below 30 years of age on the date of grant of SSC and if they qualify in the departmental permanent commission (PC) Test as per extant rules and policies. Likewise, MVSc and Doctorate degree holders will be considered for grant of permanent commission with age relaxation as per extant rules commensurate to the ante date seniority granted to them.

Recent Story: UPSC NDA Exam 2021 Eligibility for Female Candidates - Women Eligible for November Exam

Indian Army 2021 SSC RVC Officer Educational Qualification

Indian Army 2021 SSC RVC Officer Educational Qualification Post Name Educational Qualification SSC RVC BVSc/BVSc & AH degree from any of the recognized Indian universities or its equivalent foreign degree (i.e. the candidate must possess recognized veterinary qualification included in the first or second schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984). NOTE: Candidate should have passed the qualifying examination with an internship at the time of submission of application. Candidates who are not in possession of mark sheets of all years/ part/ semesters (including final/part/semester) of qualifying examination and internship completion certificate need not apply)

Check How to Become a Flying officer in Indian Air Force

Indian Army 2021 SSC RVC Officer Medical Standards

Candidates can check the Medical Examination details from the given link - Download Indian Army Officer's Entry Medical Policy

Mode of Selection

The Indian Army SSC RVC Officer 2021 Selection Procedure will consist of stages: Shortlisting of Applications, SSB Interview & Medical Examination. A merit list of the candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit will be prepared. It is to be noted that mere qualifying at the SSB interview does not confirm final selection. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate at SSBs only and as such higher educational qualifications, previous achievements have no role to play.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Indian Army SSC RVC Officer 2021 Recruitment.