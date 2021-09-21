Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Gender, Age Limit, Educational Qualification Details

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check the gender, age limit & educational qualification required to be fulfilled before applying for the Indian Army Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 58 th course and Women 29 th course vacancies.

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Indian Army will conduct online registration from 28th September to 27th October 2021 for enrolment of Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 58th course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 29th course (scheduled in April 2022). The training Venue will be Officers Training Academy Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Eligible unmarried male & female candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. Below are the important dates for the Indian Army 2021 SSC Technical Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Army 2021 Officer SSC Recruitment Important Dates Short Notice Release Date 19th September 2021 Detailed Notification Date 28th September 2021 Online Application Opening Date 28th September 2021 Online Application Closing Date 27th October 2021 Course Commencement (Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 58th course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 29th course) April 2022 Batch

INDIAN ARMY 2021 SSC TECHNICAL OFFICER GENDER-WISE VACANCIES

Post Name Gender Branches 58th Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical Officer Men Civil/ Building Construction Technology, Architecture, Mechanical, Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electronics, Telecommunication, Electronics & Communication, Micro Electronics & Microwave, Satellite Communication, Aeronautical / Avionics / Aerospace, Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation, Automobile Engineering, Production, Industrial / Manufacturing/ Industrial Engineering & Mgt, Opto Electronics, Fibre Optics, Bio-Technology, Ballistics Engineering, Rubber Technology, Chemical Engineering, Workshop Technology, Laser Technology 29th Short Service Commission (SSCW) Technical Officer Women Note: The number of vacancies will be released in the official notification soon

INDIAN ARMY 2021 SSC TECHNICAL OFFICER AGE LIMIT

The Age Limit of the various Vacancies under the Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2021 Recruitment is given below:

Indian Army 2021 SSC Technical Officer Age Limit Minimum 20 Years Maximum 27 Years

Indian Army 2021 SSC Technical Officer Educational Qualification

Indian Army 2021 SSC Technical Officer Educational Qualification Post Name Educational Qualification For SSC (Tech) – 58 Men & SSC (Tech) – 29 Women Entries Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2021 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Such candidates will be inducted on Additional Bond Basis for recovery of the cost of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA) as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay & allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate For Widows Of Defence Personnel Who Died In Harness Candidates having Graduation in any stream (Non-Tech & Non-UPSC applicants) & Applicants having BE/B.Tech in any tech stream (For Tech Applicants) will be eligible for this entry.

Mode of Selection

The Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2021 Selection Procedure will consist of stages: Shortlisting of Applications, SSB Exam (Stage I & II), Interview & Medical Examination.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2021 Recruitment.