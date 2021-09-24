Indian Army JAG 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Gender, Age Limit, Educational Qualification Details

Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Indian Army will conduct online registration from 29th September to 28th October 2021 for enrolment of Short Service Commission (NT) JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Men & Women Law Graduates (Judge Advocate General Batch scheduled in April 2022). Eligible unmarried male & female candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Below are the important dates for the Indian Army 2021 JAG Recruitment Process:
Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment
Important Dates
Short Notice Release Date
19th September 2021
Detailed Notification Date
29th September 2021
Online Application Opening Date
29th September 2021
Online Application Closing Date
28th October 2021
Course Commencement
(Short Service Commission (NT) JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Men & Women Law Graduates)
April 2022 Batch
INDIAN ARMY 2021 JAG GENDER-WISE VACANCIES
Post Name
Gender
Vacancies
JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course
Men
The number of vacancies will be released in the official notification soon
Women
INDIAN ARMY 2021 JAG AGE LIMIT
The Age Limit of the various Vacancies under the Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment is given below:
Indian Army 2021 JAG Age Limit
Minimum
21 Years
Maximum
27 Years
Note: Age Relaxation will be as per Govt. Rules
Indian Army 2021 JAG Educational Qualification
Indian Army 2021 JAG Educational Qualification
Post Name
Educational Qualification
JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course
Candidates having a Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate from any institute/college recognized by BAR Council of State will be eligible for this recruitment.
Indian Army 2021 JAG Physical Standards
Indian Army 2021 JAG Physical Details
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Height
157.5 cm (Male), 152 cm (Female)
Weight
42 Kg (Female)
Indian Army 2021 JAG Physical Endurance Test Parameters
Running
2.4 km in 15 minutes
Sit-ups
25
Rope Climbing
3-4 Meters
Push-Ups
13
Chin–Ups
06
Mode of Selection
The Indian Army JAG 2021 Selection Procedure will consist of stages: Shortlisting of Applications, PET, SSB Interview & Medical Examination.
So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment.
