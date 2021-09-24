Indian Army JAG 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Gender, Age Limit, Educational Qualification Details

Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check the gender, age limit, educational qualification & physical standards required to be fulfilled before applying for the Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment (28 th Course).

Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Indian Army will conduct online registration from 29th September to 28th October 2021 for enrolment of Short Service Commission (NT) JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Men & Women Law Graduates (Judge Advocate General Batch scheduled in April 2022). Eligible unmarried male & female candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Army 2021 JAG Recruitment Process:

Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment Important Dates Short Notice Release Date 19th September 2021 Detailed Notification Date 29th September 2021 Online Application Opening Date 29th September 2021 Online Application Closing Date 28th October 2021 Course Commencement (Short Service Commission (NT) JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Men & Women Law Graduates) April 2022 Batch

INDIAN ARMY 2021 JAG GENDER-WISE VACANCIES

Post Name Gender Vacancies JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course Men The number of vacancies will be released in the official notification soon Women

INDIAN ARMY 2021 JAG AGE LIMIT

The Age Limit of the various Vacancies under the Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment is given below:

Indian Army 2021 JAG Age Limit Minimum 21 Years Maximum 27 Years Note: Age Relaxation will be as per Govt. Rules

Indian Army 2021 JAG Educational Qualification

Indian Army 2021 JAG Educational Qualification Post Name Educational Qualification JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course Candidates having a Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate from any institute/college recognized by BAR Council of State will be eligible for this recruitment.

Indian Army 2021 JAG Physical Standards

Indian Army 2021 JAG Physical Details Post Name Educational Qualification Height 157.5 cm (Male), 152 cm (Female) Weight 42 Kg (Female) Indian Army 2021 JAG Physical Endurance Test Parameters Running 2.4 km in 15 minutes Sit-ups 25 Rope Climbing 3-4 Meters Push-Ups 13 Chin–Ups 06

Mode of Selection

The Indian Army JAG 2021 Selection Procedure will consist of stages: Shortlisting of Applications, PET, SSB Interview & Medical Examination.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment.