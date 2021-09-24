Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indian Army JAG 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Gender, Age Limit, Educational Qualification Details

Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check the gender, age limit, educational qualification & physical standards required to be fulfilled before applying for the Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment (28th Course).

Created On: Sep 24, 2021 11:25 IST
Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Indian Army will conduct online registration from 29th September to 28th October 2021 for enrolment of Short Service Commission (NT) JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Men & Women Law Graduates (Judge Advocate General Batch scheduled in April 2022). Eligible unmarried male & female candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Army 2021 JAG Recruitment Process:

Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

Short Notice Release Date

19th September 2021

Detailed Notification Date

29th September 2021

Online Application Opening Date

29th September 2021

Online Application Closing Date

28th October 2021

Course Commencement

(Short Service Commission (NT) JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Men & Women Law Graduates)

April 2022 Batch

INDIAN ARMY 2021 JAG GENDER-WISE VACANCIES

Post Name

Gender

Vacancies

JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course

Men

The number of vacancies will be released in the official notification soon

Women

INDIAN ARMY 2021 JAG AGE LIMIT

The Age Limit of the various Vacancies under the Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment is given below:

Indian Army 2021 JAG Age Limit

Minimum

21 Years

Maximum

27 Years

Note: Age Relaxation will be as per Govt. Rules

Indian Army 2021 JAG Educational Qualification

Indian Army 2021 JAG Educational Qualification

Post Name

Educational Qualification

JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course

Candidates having a Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate from any institute/college recognized by BAR Council of State will be eligible for this recruitment.

Indian Army 2021 JAG Physical Standards

Indian Army 2021 JAG Physical Details

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Height

157.5 cm (Male), 152 cm (Female)

Weight

42 Kg (Female)

Indian Army 2021 JAG Physical Endurance  Test Parameters

Running

2.4 km in 15 minutes

Sit-ups

25

Rope Climbing

3-4 Meters

Push-Ups

13

Chin–Ups

06

Mode of Selection

The Indian Army JAG 2021 Selection Procedure will consist of stages: Shortlisting of Applications, PET, SSB Interview & Medical Examination.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment. 

FAQ

What is the Age Limit for Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment?

21 to 27 years

What is the Educational Qualification for Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment?

Candidates having a Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate from any institute/college recognized by BAR Council of State will be eligible for this recruitment.

