UPSC NDA 2022 Female Physical Standard Released @upsc.gov.in: Check Height, Weight, Vision & Other Medical Tests

UPSC NDA 2022 Female Physical Standard Released @upsc.gov.in: UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Registration is being held from 22nd Dec 2021 to 11th Jan 2022 at its official website - upsconline.nic.in. NDA & NA (1) 2022 Exam will be conducted to fill 400 Vacancies (35 Vacancies for female candidates in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval cademy Course (INAC). UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2021 Exam will be held on 10th April 2022.

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates. Below are the important dates for UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date 22nd December 2021 Check how to apply online UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date 11th Jan 2022 (Till 6:00 PM) Withdrawal of Application Form 18th to 24th Jan 2022 (Till 6:00 PM) Download of Admit Card of NDA 2022 Exam 15 Days Before the Exam UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Written Exam (For Both Male & Female Candidates) 10th April 2022 (Sunday) Course Commencement 2nd January 2023

Female Defence aspirants cannot get selected in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS for Female Candidates

Let’s look at the Physical Standards for UPSC NDA 2021 Female Candidates Recruitment:

Height & Weight

The minimum height required for entry into the Armed Forces for female Candidates is 152 cm. Gorkhas and candidates belonging to the Hills of North Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon will be accepted with a minimum height of 148 cm. An allowance for growth of 02 cm will be made for candidates below 18 yrs at the time of examination. The minimum height requirement for the Flying Branch is 163 cm. Flying Branch also requires other anthropometric standards like sitting height, leg length and thigh length.

Relaxation:

Variation Allowed:

Weight for height charts given above is for all categories of personnel. This chart is prepared based on the BMI. The chart specifies the minimum acceptable weight that candidates of a particular height must-have. Weights below the minimum specified will not be acceptable in any case. The maximum acceptable weight of height has been specified in age-wise categories. Weights higher than the acceptable limit will be acceptable only in the case of candidates with documented evidence of body-building, wrestling, and boxing at the National level. In such cases, the following criteria will have to be met.

(i) Body Mass Index should be below 25.

(ii) Waist Hip ratio should be below 0.9 for male and 0.8 for female.

(iii) Waist Circumference should be less than 90 cm for male and 80 cm for female.

(iv) All biochemical metabolic parameters should be within normal limits.

Note: The height and weight for candidates below 17 years will be followed as per guidelines by ‘Indian Academy of Paediatrics growth charts for height, weight and BMI for 05 Years to 16 Years old children’ amended from time to time.

Medical Standards

Female candidates will be examined by female medical officers and specialists. In case of non-availability they will be examined by Medical Officer in the presence of a female attendant.

-A detailed menstrual, gynaecological and obstetric history in the form of a questionnaire is to be obtained from the candidate.

- A detailed physical and systemic examination will be carried out of the candidate and she should be examined by a Lady Medical Officer or a Lady Gynecologist only.

- The examination must include the following inspections:-

(a) External genitalia.

(b) Hernial orifices and the perineum.

(c) Any evidence of stress urinary incontinence or genital prolapsed outside introitus.

(d) Evidence of lump breast and galactorrhoea

- In all unmarried female candidates, speculum or per vaginal examination will not be carried out.

- Ultrasound scan of the abdomen and pelvis is mandatory in all female candidates during the initial Medical Examination.

- Any abnormality of external genitalia will be considered on merits of each case. Significant hirsutism especially with male pattern of hair growth along with radiological evidence of PCOS, will be a cause for rejection.

- Following conditions will entail female candidates being declared UNFIT:

(a) Primary or secondary amenorrhoea

(b) Severe Menorrhagia or/ and severe dysmenorrhea.

(c) Stress urinary incontinence

(d) Congenital elongation of cervix or prolapsed which comes outside the introitus even after corrective surgery.

(e) Pregnancy. Pregnancy will be a cause of rejection for NDA entry.

(f) Complex ovarian cyst of any size.

(g) Simple ovarian cyst more than six cm.

(h) Endometriosis and Adenomyosis.

(i) Submucous fibroid of any size.

(j) Broad ligament or cervical fibroid of any size causing pressure over ureter.

(k) Single fibroid uterus more than three cm in diameter; fibroids more than two in number (each fibroid not more than fifteen mm in diameter) or fibroids causing distortion of endometrial cavity.

(l) Congenital uterine anomalies except arcuate uterus.

(m) Acute or chronic pelvic infection.

(n) Disorders of sexual differentiation.

(o) Any other condition will be considered on merits of each case by the Gynaecologist.

- Following conditions will be declared as FIT:-

(a) Unilocular clear ovarian cyst up to six cm.

(b) Minimal fluid in pouch of Douglas.

- Medical fitness after laparoscopic surgery or laparotomy. Candidates reporting after undergoing cystectomy or myomectomy will be accepted as fit if she is asymptomatic, ultrasound pelvis is normal, histopathology of tissues removed is benign and per operative findings are not suggestive of endometriosis. Fitness will be considered twelve weeks after laparoscopic surgery and when the wound has healed fully. Candidate will be considered FIT after laprotomy one year after the surgical procedure.

VISUAL STANDARDS FOR FEMALE CANDIDATES AT INITIAL ENTRY

Vision standard for Flying Branch Maximum Limits of Refractive Error Visual Acuity (VA) with limits of maximum correction Colour Vision Hypermetropia: + 1.5D Sph Manifest Myopia: Nil Astigmatism: +0.75D Cyl (within +1.5 D Max) Retinoscopic myopia: Nil 6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other, correctable to 6/6 only for Hypermetropia CP-I Vision standard for Ground Duty Branch Maximum Limits of Refractive Error Visual Acuity (VA) with limits of maximum correction Colour Vision Hypermetropia: + 2.5D Sph Myopia: -2.5D Sph Astigmatism: +/- 2.0D Cyl Uncorrected VA 6/36 & 6/36 Best Corrected VA 6/6 & 6/6 CP II for AE(L)/ Adm CP III only for Lgs

Candidates are also advised to rectify minor defects/ailments in order to speed up finalisation of medical examination conducted at the Military Hospital after being recommended at the SSB. Few of such commonly found defects/ailments are listed below :

(a) Wax (Ears)

(b) Deviated Nasal Septum

(c) Hydrocele/Phimosis

(d) Overweight/Underweight

(e) Under Sized Chest

(f) Piles

(g) Gynaecomastia

(h) Tonsillitis

(i) Varicocele

Tattoo

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearm i.e. from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reverse side of palm/back (dorsal) side of hand/Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from further selection. Tribes with tattoo marks on the face or body as per their existing custom and traditions will be permitted on a case to case basis. Comdt Selection Centre will be competent auth for clearing such cases.