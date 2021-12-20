UPSC NDA (2) 2021 SSB Interview for Male & Female Candidates: Register @joinindianarmy.nic.in within 2 weeks

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 SSB Interview for Male & Female Candidates: UPSC NDA Exam Results are out now at its official website - upsc.gov.in. So let’s have a look at the UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Result Analysis, Merit List and Process to register for SSB Interview Round.

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 SSB Interview for Male & Female Candidates: UPSC has declared the result of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Written Examination (2) 2021 held on 14th November 2021. As per the recent notification released by Union Public Service Commission, 19 Vacancies have been allotted to female candidates under UPSC NDA & NA II Recruitment Process out of total 400 Vacancies. Names of shortlisted candidates can be checked on the official the link given below:

It includes the Roll. Nos. of shortlisted candidates have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2022.

So let’s have a look at the UPSC NDA (2) 2021 SSB Interview Date Selection Process:

Register at Indian Army Recruiting website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) within two weeks

As per the official notification “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.”

SSB Interview 2021: Documents Required for Submission

Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview. The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission. For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day.

Marksheet of UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Written Exam

The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days.

UPSC NDA/ NA Written Exam Result Analysis

Below is the year-wise analysis of the NDA Exam (Both Paper 1 & 2):

UPSC NDA & NA Result Analysis Exam Name Number of Candidates Qualified NDA 2 2021 Written Exam 8000+ (1002 Women Qualified) NDA 1 2021 Written Exam 8207 NDA 1 & 2 2020 Written Exam 10758 NDA 2 2019 written exam 7034 NDA 2 2019 written exam 7927 NDA 2 2018 written exam 6930+ NDA 2 2018 written exam 8200+ NDA 2 2018 SSB interview 379 NDA 2 2017 written exam 6500+ NDA 2 2017 SSB interview 447 NDA 2 2017 written exam 8010 NDA 2 2017 SSB interview 371

UPSC NDA Previous Year Marks

UPSC NDA & NA Previous Year Marks are as under:

UPSC NDA & NA Previous Year Marks Year Written Exam Marks (Out of 900) WRITTEN + SSB Marks (Out of 1800) NDA & NA (II) 2020 355 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 719 NDA & NA (I) 2020 355 723 NDA & NA (II) 2019 346 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 709 (Marks secured by the last candidate in the merit order) NDA & NA (I) 2019 342 704 NDA & NA (II) 2018 325 688 NDA & NA (I) 2018 338 705 NDA & NA (II) 2017 258 624 NDA & NA (I) 2017 342 708 NDA & NA (II) 2016 229 602 NDA & NA (I) 2016 288 656 NDA & NA (II) 2015 269 637 NDA & NA (I) 2015 306 674 NDA & NA (II) 2014 283 656 NDA & NA (I) 2014 360 722 NDA & NA (II) 2013 360 721 NDA & NA (I) 2013 333 698 NDA & NA (II) 2012 335 699

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2021 SSB Interview & Personality Test Syllabus

The SSB procedure consists of a two-stage Selection Process - stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear stage I are permitted to appear for stage II. The details are:

(a) Stage I comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception Description Test (PP&DT). The candidates will be shortlisted based on the combination of performance in the OIR Test and PP&DT.

(b) Stage II Comprises of Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and the Conference. These tests are conducted over 4 days. The details of these tests are given on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in.