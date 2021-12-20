Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 SSB Interview for Male & Female Candidates: Register @joinindianarmy.nic.in within 2 weeks

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 SSB Interview for Male & Female Candidates: UPSC NDA Exam Results are out now at its official website - upsc.gov.in. So let’s have a look at the UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Result Analysis, Merit List and Process to register for SSB Interview Round.

Created On: Dec 20, 2021 13:32 IST
UPSC NDA (2) 2021 SSB Interview for Male & Female Candidates
UPSC NDA (2) 2021 SSB Interview for Male & Female Candidates

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 SSB Interview for Male & Female Candidates: UPSC has declared the result of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Written Examination (2) 2021 held on 14th November 2021. As per the recent notification released by Union Public Service Commission, 19 Vacancies have been allotted to female candidates under UPSC NDA & NA II Recruitment Process out of total 400 Vacancies. Names of shortlisted candidates can be checked on the official the link given below:

Direct Link to Check UPSC NDA 2 2021 Result for Written Exam

It includes the Roll. Nos. of shortlisted candidates have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2022.

Recent Stories

Check UPSC NDA 2021 Female Candidates Result

Download UPSC NDA 2 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Get UPSC NDA 2022 Recruitment Updates

So let’s have a look at the UPSC NDA (2) 2021 SSB Interview Date Selection Process:

Register at Indian Army Recruiting website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) within two weeks

As per the official notification “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.”

Click here to get UPSC 2022 Exam Calendar

SSB Interview 2021: Documents Required for Submission

Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview. The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission. For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day.

NDA 2022 Exam Updates

Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UPSC NDA & NA 2022 Exam

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA 2022 Exam

Check UPSC NDA 2022 Physical Standards in Detail

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

Check UPSC NDA 2022 FAQs

Check UPSC NDA (1) 2021 Result

Marksheet of UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Written Exam

The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days.

SSB Interview Updates

Check Top 11 NDA SSB Interview Questions with Answers

Check NDA SSB Interview 2021 Selection Process Details

UPSC NDA/ NA Written Exam Result Analysis

Below is the year-wise analysis of the NDA Exam (Both Paper 1 & 2):

UPSC NDA & NA Result Analysis

Exam Name

Number of Candidates Qualified

NDA 2 2021 Written Exam

8000+ (1002 Women Qualified)

NDA 1 2021 Written Exam

8207

NDA 1 & 2 2020 Written Exam

10758

NDA 2 2019 written exam

7034

NDA 2 2019 written exam

7927

NDA 2 2018 written exam

6930+

NDA 2 2018 written exam

8200+

NDA 2 2018 SSB interview

379

NDA 2 2017 written exam

6500+

NDA 2 2017 SSB interview

447

NDA 2 2017 written exam

8010

NDA 2 2017 SSB interview

371

UPSC NDA Previous Year Marks

UPSC NDA & NA Previous Year Marks are as under:

UPSC NDA & NA Previous Year Marks

Year

Written Exam Marks

(Out of 900)

WRITTEN + SSB Marks

(Out of 1800)

NDA & NA (II) 2020

355

(With at least 25% marks in each subject)

719

NDA & NA (I) 2020

355

723

NDA & NA (II) 2019

346

(With at least 25% marks in each subject)

709

(Marks secured by the last candidate in the merit order)

NDA & NA (I) 2019

342

704

NDA & NA (II) 2018

325

688

NDA & NA (I) 2018

338

705

NDA & NA (II) 2017

258

624

NDA & NA (I) 2017

342

708

NDA & NA (II) 2016

229

602

NDA & NA (I) 2016

288

656

NDA & NA (II) 2015

269

637

NDA & NA (I) 2015

306

674

NDA & NA (II) 2014

283

656

NDA & NA (I) 2014

360

722

NDA & NA (II) 2013

360

721

NDA & NA (I) 2013

333

698

NDA & NA (II) 2012

335

699

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2021 SSB Interview & Personality Test Syllabus

The SSB procedure consists of a two-stage Selection Process - stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear stage I are permitted to appear for stage II. The details are:

(a) Stage I comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception Description Test (PP&DT). The candidates will be shortlisted based on the combination of performance in the OIR Test and PP&DT.

(b) Stage II Comprises of Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and the Conference. These tests are conducted over 4 days. The details of these tests are given on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

FAQ

How many male and female candidates have been shortlisted for SSB Interview through NDA 2 2021 Exam?

8000+ (1002 Women Qualified)

What is the procedure to register for NDA SSB Interview?

candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result

How many vacancies have been announced for male & female candidates under UPSC NDA 2 2021 Rect Recruitment Process?

19 Vacancies have been allotted to female candidates under UPSC NDA & NA II Recruitment Process out of total 400 Vacancies

Take Free Online UPSC NDA 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.