UPSC NDA Female Recruitment Update: Training of First Batch of Girl Cadets to Begin from June 2022 in a Gender Neutral Manner

UPSC NDA 2022 Female Recruitment Update: National Defence Academy (NDA) has announced that it is gearing up to admit the first batch of girl cadets in June 2022. The first batch having 19 girl cadets — 10 for Indian Army, 6 for Indian Air Force and 3 for Indian Navy will begin from June 2022 and the training period will be three years which the academy plans to conduct in a ‘gender neutral’ manner.

National Defence Academy to Train First Batch of Girl Cadets from June 2022

“Akin to their male counterparts, girls of the age group 16½ to 19 years will undergo three years of military training after successfully clearing the UPSC NDA written exam, Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews and medicals. A total of 19 vacancies namely, 10 for Army, six for Air Force and three for the Navy have been allotted by the respective service headquarters for the first batch of girls at NDA,” stated by a press release from the academy.

“The training objective at NDA shall continue to remain as centre of excellence for producing military leaders equipped with professional, moral and physical attributes required for leading the troops to victory in the future battlefields. With minimum changes to the existing curriculum the training in academics, drill, outdoor training, etc. will be conducted in an absolutely gender-neutral manner. However, owing to physiological differences between male and female cadets, the aspect of Physical Training may entail certain changes in the training of girl cadets,”clarified by the press release.

Academy also said that “a dedicated support staff will be provided for facilitating the training of girl cadets. Majority of training activities shall be conducted jointly keeping their employability in mind, wherein the women officers are required to command the troops of men. Similar training methodology already exists in other Pre-Commissioning Training Academics like OTA Chennai, INA Ezhimala and AFA Hyderabad”.

“For the stay of girl cadets, one of the squadrons has been identified and is being refurbished with amenities and requirements specific for their training. Actions are underway to augment the existing infrastructure. Requisite modifications will also be undertaken to conform to gender specific lifestyle requirements. Whereas, in the long term, a separate squadron is being envisaged exclusively for girl cadets,” the academy said.

UPSC NDA 2022 Female Candidates Vacancy Details

As per the official notification released by Union Public Service Commisssion, 19 Vacancies were allotted to female candidates under UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 & UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment Process.

UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy (148) Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 3 for female candidates) Air Force 120 (28 for Ground Duties) Flying 92 (including 2 for female candidates) GD Tech 18 (including 2 for female candidates) GD Non Tech 10 (including 2 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (110) (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 400 UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 03 for female candidates) Air (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

(iii) Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 400

Supreme Court Questioned Centre over Allocating 19 Vacancies for Women Candidates in NDA 2022 Recruitment

On 18th Jan 2022, Supreme Court asked the Centre to show the total figure on record with regard to the total number of women candidates who have appeared in the NDA 2 2021 Exam and for Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) & Rashtriya Military School (RMS) entrance tests. SC asked Centre to explain that why the intake of women candidates in National Defence Academy (NDA) for year 2022 has been restricted to 19 only.

The affidavit was filed pursuant to the apex court's January 18 direction on a plea filed by advocate Kush Kalra about the data of the women who have appeared for the NDA-2021 examination and the number of women inducted. With respect to the number of candidates who took the examination and how many women were successful, it is submitted that a total of 5,75,854 candidates applied for the exam and 3,57,197 candidates took the examination.

"A total of 8,009 candidates, including 1,002 women candidates passed the NDA written examination held during November 2021. The Service Selection Board (SSB) is scheduled with effect from March-April 2022," the affidavit stated.

