Indian Navy Female Recruitment 2022: Check How Women Can Join Indian Navy| Eligibility, Age & Educational Qualification

Indian Navy Female Recruitment 2022: Women were inducted only into the Armed Forces Medical Service till the year 1992. From July 1992, the Navy started inducting women as Short Service Commissioned Officers in select branches of the Navy. Presently the women are inducted into the following branches/cadres/specialisations of the Navy as Officers:
- ATC
- Observer
- Law
- Logistics
- Education
- Naval Architecture
- Pilot (Maritime Reconnaissance Stream only)
- Naval Armament Inspectorate
The government has also given approval for Permanent Commission (PC) in Education Branch, Law and Naval Architecture on completion of SSC tenure depending on merit and vacancy.
Indian Navy Women Recruitment Eligibility Criteria - Age & Educational Qualification
|
S.No.
|
Entry
|
Age(in yrs)
|
Educational Qualification
|
1
|
Naval Architecture
|
19 ½ to 25
|
The candidates must possess at least 60% marks in BE/B. Tech Degree in any one of the following stream:-
Mechanical
Civil
Aeronautical
Metallurgy
Naval Architecture
|
2
|
Observer
|
19-24
|
BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with Physics & Maths in 12th standard
|
3
|
Education
|
21 to 25
|
A second class Master’s degree of a recognized university in Physics or Mathematics.Candidates possessing Master’s degree in Physics should have studied Mathematics at least at the subsidiary level at the degree standard and those possessing master’s degree in Mathematics should have studies Physics at least at the subsidiary level at degree standard.
or
A second class Master’s degree of a recognized university in Chemistry or English. Candidates possessing Master’s degree in chemistry should have studies Physics at least at the subsidiary level at the degree standard and those possessing Master’s degree in English should have studied Physics or Mathematics up to the intermediate or equivalent standard.
or
A degree in any of the following discipline:-
Mechanical Engineering
Electrical Engineering
Engineering in Computer Science/Technology
or
A second class Master’s degree of a recognized university in computer application or computer science. Candidate should have studied either Physics or Mathematics at their graduation level.
or
A post graduate degree of a recognized university in Humanities (Economics/History/ Political Science).
|
4
|
Logistics /Works
|
19 ½ to 25
|
For Logistics Cadre
BE/B Tech in any discipline with 1st class or
MBA with 1st class or
B Sc/B Com/B Sc(IT) with 1st class and PG Diploma in Finance/Logistics/Supply Chain Mgt/Material Mgt or
MCA/M Sc(IT) with 1st class
For Works
BE/B Tech(Civil)/B Architect
For Catering
M Sc(HM)/MBA(HM)/B Sc or BA with 1st class and PG Diploma in HM
|
5
|
Law
|
22 to 27
|
Candidates should possess degree in Law qualifying them for enrolment as advocates under the Advocates Act, 1961
|
6
|
ATC
|
19 ½ -25
|
BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with Physics& Maths in 12th standard.
|
7
|
Pilot General
CPL Holders
|
19-24
19-25
|
BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with Physics & Maths in 12th standard.
A candidate holding valid and current CPL issued by DGCA (India)
|
8
|
NAI
|
19 ½ to 25
|
BE/B Tech in one of the following stream:-
Electrical
Electronics
Mechanical
Production
Instrumentation
IT
Chemical
Metallurgy
Aerospace Engineering
Working in the Indian Navy offers a chance to defence aspirants to grow as a professional, by learning new skills and acquiring unrivalled experience in the process of applying those skills. The job provide professional challenges along with security and a good salary package. The Navy offers an extraordinary range of exciting career opportunities together with the chance to travel widely, meet new people and to enjoy the warmth and camaraderie that is so special to this Service.
|
|
UPSC NDA 2022 & 2021 Female Candidates Vacancy Details
As per the official notification released by Union Public Service Commisssion, 19 Vacancies were allotted to female candidates under UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 & UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment Process.
|
UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 Recruitment
|
Vacancies
|
National Defence Academy (148)
|
Army
|
208 (including 10 for female candidates)
|
Navy
|
42 (including 3 for female candidates)
|
Air Force
120 (28 for Ground Duties)
|
Flying
|
92 (including 2 for female candidates)
|
GD Tech
|
18 (including 2 for female candidates)
|
GD Non Tech
|
10 (including 2 for female candidates)
|
Total
|
370
|
Naval Academy (110)
(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)
|
30 (for male candidates only)
|
Total
|
400
|
UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment
|
Vacancies
|
National Defence Academy
|
Army
|
208 (including 10 for female candidates)
|
Navy
|
42 (including 03 for female candidates)
|
Air
|
(i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)
|
Total
|
370
|
Naval Academy
(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)
|
30 (for male candidates only)
|
Total
|
400
As per the media sources, National Defence Academy is preparing to welcome the women cadets into its campus by way of modifying its infrastructure (housing), putting in place a strong security apparatus and initiating appointments of women instructors, doctors including gynaecologists, and other requisite support staff, among other steps. The Centre had submitted that a study group has been formed to facilitate the entry of women, and the necessary mechanism to facilitate that can be put in place by May 2022.
|
UPSC NDA 2022 Recruitment Updates
|
