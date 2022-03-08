Indian Navy Female Recruitment 2022: Check How Women Can Join Indian Navy| Eligibility, Age & Educational Qualification

Indian Navy Female Recruitment 2022: Check how Women Can Join Indian Navy including eligibility criteria like Age & Educational Qualification and selection procedure.

Indian Navy Female Recruitment 2022: Women were inducted only into the Armed Forces Medical Service till the year 1992. From July 1992, the Navy started inducting women as Short Service Commissioned Officers in select branches of the Navy. Presently the women are inducted into the following branches/cadres/specialisations of the Navy as Officers:

ATC

Observer

Law

Logistics

Education

Naval Architecture

Pilot (Maritime Reconnaissance Stream only)

Naval Armament Inspectorate

The government has also given approval for Permanent Commission (PC) in Education Branch, Law and Naval Architecture on completion of SSC tenure depending on merit and vacancy.

Indian Navy Women Recruitment Eligibility Criteria - Age & Educational Qualification

S.No. Entry Age(in yrs) Educational Qualification 1 Naval Architecture 19 ½ to 25 The candidates must possess at least 60% marks in BE/B. Tech Degree in any one of the following stream:- Mechanical Civil Aeronautical Metallurgy Naval Architecture 2 Observer 19-24 BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with Physics & Maths in 12th standard 3 Education 21 to 25 A second class Master’s degree of a recognized university in Physics or Mathematics.Candidates possessing Master’s degree in Physics should have studied Mathematics at least at the subsidiary level at the degree standard and those possessing master’s degree in Mathematics should have studies Physics at least at the subsidiary level at degree standard. or A second class Master’s degree of a recognized university in Chemistry or English. Candidates possessing Master’s degree in chemistry should have studies Physics at least at the subsidiary level at the degree standard and those possessing Master’s degree in English should have studied Physics or Mathematics up to the intermediate or equivalent standard. or A degree in any of the following discipline:- Mechanical Engineering Electrical Engineering Engineering in Computer Science/Technology or A second class Master’s degree of a recognized university in computer application or computer science. Candidate should have studied either Physics or Mathematics at their graduation level. or A post graduate degree of a recognized university in Humanities (Economics/History/ Political Science). 4 Logistics /Works 19 ½ to 25 For Logistics Cadre BE/B Tech in any discipline with 1st class or MBA with 1st class or B Sc/B Com/B Sc(IT) with 1st class and PG Diploma in Finance/Logistics/Supply Chain Mgt/Material Mgt or MCA/M Sc(IT) with 1st class For Works BE/B Tech(Civil)/B Architect For Catering M Sc(HM)/MBA(HM)/B Sc or BA with 1st class and PG Diploma in HM 5 Law 22 to 27 Candidates should possess degree in Law qualifying them for enrolment as advocates under the Advocates Act, 1961 6 ATC 19 ½ -25 BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with Physics& Maths in 12th standard. 7 Pilot General CPL Holders 19-24 19-25 BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with Physics & Maths in 12th standard. A candidate holding valid and current CPL issued by DGCA (India) 8 NAI 19 ½ to 25 BE/B Tech in one of the following stream:- Electrical Electronics Mechanical Production Instrumentation IT Chemical Metallurgy Aerospace Engineering

Working in the Indian Navy offers a chance to defence aspirants to grow as a professional, by learning new skills and acquiring unrivalled experience in the process of applying those skills. The job provide professional challenges along with security and a good salary package. The Navy offers an extraordinary range of exciting career opportunities together with the chance to travel widely, meet new people and to enjoy the warmth and camaraderie that is so special to this Service.

UPSC NDA 2022 & 2021 Female Candidates Vacancy Details

As per the official notification released by Union Public Service Commisssion, 19 Vacancies were allotted to female candidates under UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 & UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment Process.

UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy (148) Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 3 for female candidates) Air Force 120 (28 for Ground Duties) Flying 92 (including 2 for female candidates) GD Tech 18 (including 2 for female candidates) GD Non Tech 10 (including 2 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (110) (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 400 UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 03 for female candidates) Air (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

(iii) Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 400

As per the media sources, National Defence Academy is preparing to welcome the women cadets into its campus by way of modifying its infrastructure (housing), putting in place a strong security apparatus and initiating appointments of women instructors, doctors including gynaecologists, and other requisite support staff, among other steps. The Centre had submitted that a study group has been formed to facilitate the entry of women, and the necessary mechanism to facilitate that can be put in place by May 2022.