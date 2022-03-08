Indian Navy Female Recruitment 2022: Check How Women Can Join Indian Navy| Eligibility, Age & Educational Qualification

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Created On: Mar 8, 2022 11:01 IST
Indian Navy Female Recruitment 2022: Women were inducted only into the Armed Forces Medical Service till the year 1992. From July 1992, the Navy started inducting women as Short Service Commissioned Officers in select branches of the Navy. Presently the women are inducted into the following branches/cadres/specialisations of the Navy as Officers:

  • ATC
  • Observer
  • Law
  • Logistics
  • Education
  • Naval Architecture
  • Pilot (Maritime Reconnaissance Stream only)
  • Naval Armament Inspectorate
The government has also given approval for Permanent Commission (PC) in Education Branch, Law and Naval Architecture on completion of SSC tenure depending on merit and vacancy.

Indian Navy Women Recruitment Eligibility Criteria - Age & Educational Qualification

S.No.

Entry

Age(in yrs)

Educational Qualification

1

Naval Architecture

19 ½ to 25

The candidates must possess at least 60% marks in BE/B. Tech Degree in any one of the following stream:-

Mechanical

Civil

Aeronautical

Metallurgy

Naval Architecture

2

Observer

19-24

BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with Physics & Maths in 12th standard

3

Education

21 to 25

A second class Master’s degree of a recognized university in Physics or Mathematics.Candidates possessing Master’s degree in Physics should have studied Mathematics at least at the subsidiary level at the degree standard and those possessing master’s degree in Mathematics should have studies Physics at least at the subsidiary level at degree standard.

or

A second class Master’s degree of a recognized university in Chemistry or English. Candidates possessing Master’s degree in chemistry should have studies Physics at least at the subsidiary level at the degree standard and those possessing Master’s degree in English should have studied Physics or Mathematics up to the intermediate or equivalent standard.

or

A degree in any of the following discipline:-

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Engineering in Computer Science/Technology

or

A second class Master’s degree of a recognized university in computer application or computer science. Candidate should have studied either Physics or Mathematics at their graduation level.

or

A post graduate degree of a recognized university in Humanities (Economics/History/ Political Science).

4

Logistics /Works

19 ½ to 25

For Logistics Cadre

BE/B Tech in any discipline with 1st class or

MBA with 1st class or

B Sc/B Com/B Sc(IT) with 1st class and PG Diploma in Finance/Logistics/Supply Chain Mgt/Material Mgt or

MCA/M Sc(IT) with 1st class

For Works

BE/B Tech(Civil)/B Architect

For Catering

M Sc(HM)/MBA(HM)/B Sc or BA with 1st class and PG Diploma in HM

5

Law

22 to 27

Candidates should possess degree in Law qualifying them for enrolment as advocates under the Advocates Act, 1961

6

ATC

19 ½ -25

BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with Physics& Maths in 12th standard.

7

Pilot General

CPL Holders

19-24

19-25

BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with Physics & Maths in 12th standard.

A candidate holding valid and current CPL issued by DGCA (India)

8

NAI

19 ½ to 25

BE/B Tech in one of the following stream:-

Electrical

Electronics

Mechanical

Production

Instrumentation

IT

Chemical

Metallurgy

Aerospace Engineering

Working in the Indian Navy offers a chance to defence aspirants to grow as a professional, by learning new skills and acquiring unrivalled experience in the process of applying those skills. The job provide professional challenges along with security and a good salary package. The Navy offers an extraordinary range of exciting career opportunities together with the chance to travel widely, meet new people and to enjoy the warmth and camaraderie that is so special to this Service.

UPSC NDA 2022 & 2021 Female Candidates Vacancy Details

As per the official notification released by Union Public Service Commisssion, 19 Vacancies were allotted to female candidates under UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 & UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment Process.

UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 Recruitment

Vacancies

National Defence Academy (148)

Army

208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy

42  (including 3 for female candidates)

Air Force

120 (28 for Ground Duties)

Flying

92 (including 2 for female candidates)

GD Tech

18 (including 2 for female candidates)

GD Non Tech

10 (including 2 for female candidates)

Total

370 

Naval Academy (110)

(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)

30 (for male candidates only)

Total

400

UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment

Vacancies

National Defence Academy

Army

208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy

42 (including 03 for female candidates)

Air

(i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)
(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)
(iii) Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

Total

370

Naval Academy

(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)

30 (for male candidates only)

Total

400

As per the media sources, National Defence Academy is preparing to welcome the women cadets into its campus by way of modifying its infrastructure (housing), putting in place a strong security apparatus and initiating appointments of women instructors, doctors including gynaecologists, and other requisite support staff, among other steps. The Centre had submitted that a study group has been formed to facilitate the entry of women, and the necessary mechanism to facilitate that can be put in place by May 2022.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit for Women to Join Indian Navy?

It Differs Postwise

Q2. What is the Educational Qualification for Women to Join Indian Navy?

It differs postwise

Q3. Which Branches of Indian Navy Allows Women Recruitment?

ATC Observer Law Logistics Education Naval Architecture Pilot (Maritime Reconnaissance Stream only) Naval Armament Inspectorate

