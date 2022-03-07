How to Join Indian Navy after 12th? Check UPSC NDA/Other Direct Recruitment Eligibility, Age & Selection Process for Officer/Sailor Posts

How to Join Indian Navy after 12 th ? Check how to become an Officer or a Sailor in the Indian Navy after 12 th through UPSC NDA/NA or AA/SSR Sailor Indian Navy Entry 2022 Exams 2021 including eligibility, age & selection procedure.

Join Indian Navy as an Officer: Working as an Officer or a Sailor in the Indian Navy offers a chance to defence aspirants to grow as a professional, by learning new skills and acquiring unrivalled experience in the process of applying those skills. The Indian Navy Jobs after 12th provide professional challenges along with security and a good salary package. The Indian Navy offers an extraordinary range of exciting career opportunities together with the chance to travel widely, meet new people and to enjoy the warmth and camaraderie that is so special to this Service.

Join Indian Navy as Officer after 12th Entry Points Modes/Schemes Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Entries National Defence Academy (Navy) National Defence Academy (Naval Academy) Direct Entry: Permanent Commission for Undergraduate Level Entry 10+2 (B.Tech) Join Indian Navy as Sailor after 12th Designation Reporting Artificer Apprentice (AA Sailor) All selected candidates who are issued with a call letter for Final Medical examination will be required to report at INS Chilka (Odisha) on the specified date and time to undergo a Final Enrolment Medical examination at INS Chilka prior to enrolment. Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR Sailor)

Join Indian Navy as Officer after 12th

Officer’s recruitment is advertised through Employment News and all important national and regional newspapers/dailies. Selection for Permanent Commission through NDA/NA cadet entry is through a written examination conducted by UPSC, followed by an interview by the Service Selection Board (SSB). For all other Permanent Commission entries and Short Service Commission entries there is no written examination. Applicants are short-listed as per criteria laid down by the Naval Headquarters, (Directorate of Manpower Planning & Recruitment). Selection is through merit alone. The details are enumerated as follows:

UPSC National Defence Academy (Navy) & National Defence Academy (Naval Academy)

This entry is controlled by UPSC with IHQ MoD (Army)/ADG (Recruiting) as nodal agency. It consists of written examination conducted by the UPSC followed by conduct of the SSB interview, medical test by Indian Navy (Naval candidates only) and final preparation of merit list by UPSC. The appointment letter for NDA (Navy and Naval Academy) are issued by IHQ MoD (Army)/ADG (Recruiting) and IHQ MoD/DMPR respectively. The training of officers selected through this entry, commences in the month of Jan/Jul every year. The advertisement for this entry is published in Jun/Dec.

Tentative examination schedule of NDA entry is as follows:-

Name of Exam Notification by UPSC Written Test Conducted by UPSC SSB Conducted by Navy Joining at Academy NDA &NA Exam (I) Dec/Jan Apr Aug-Sep January next year NDA &NA Exam (II) Jun/Jul Oct/Nov Jan-Feb July next year

Direct Entry - Permanent Commission For Undergraduate Level Entry: 10+2 (B.Tech)

12th Pass with 70% in PCM and 50% in English in 10th or 12thstandard can apply for IN officers’ entry viz 10+2(B.Tech). Wef Jan 17, JEE (Mains) rank has been made compulsory to apply for 10+2 (B.Tech) entry. This entry is opened twice a year for Sprin Term & Autumn Term. NHQ prepares and releases the advertisement in Employment News/Important Newspapers for inviting applications 6-8 months prior to the commencement of the course. Post receipt of applications, candidates are shortlisted for SSB based on JEE (Main) – All India Rank (AIR) for BE/B Tech curriculum. Validity of the JEE (Main) rank for applying for the scheme is one year from the date of declaration of the JEE (Main) ranking by CBSE/NTA. On completion of all SSBs, merit list is prepared in respect of all SSB qualified candidates and candidates are thereafter appointed in order of merit based on no. of vacancies.

SSB Procedure

The candidates are assessed for various Officer Like Qualities at the Service Selection Boards. The qualities include planning & organising ability, social adaptability, social effectiveness and dynamic ability. The SSB is conducted in two stages as under:-

(i) Stage I - Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test.

(ii) Stage II - Psychological testing, Group testing and interview.

Successful candidates are thereafter required to undergo medical examination (Approx duration 03 to 05 days).

Join Indian Navy as Sailor after 12th

Advertisements for recruitment of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentices (AA) are published in the Employment News and all leading National/Regional Newspapers in Dec/Jan and Jun/Jul every year

Join Indian Navy as Artificer Apprentice (AA Sailor) after 12th

As an Artificer, you will undergo the best technical training to hold very responsible positions as a sailor of the Indian Navy. Management of men in addition to the technical challenges of operation and maintaining some of the most complex systems and sophisticated equipment are the major responsibilities of the Artificer.

Work Environment The job specification of an artificer (as per specialisation) includes working on steam powered machinery, diesel and gas turbines, guided missiles and other automatically controlled weapon, sensors avionic equipment, computers and highly advanced radio and electrical power systems. Training & Advancement Candidates selected will undergo nine weeks’ Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade at various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service. Education Opportunities Artificer Apprentices undergo various professional courses as per Service requirement. The Indian Navy Artificer Apprenticeship Diploma is also recognized by the Ministry of Human Resources Development. Qualification & Requirement Qualified in 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and atleast one of these subjects; Chemistry/Biology/Computer science from an educational board recognized by Central/State Government. The age for Artificer Apprentice candidate should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

Join Indian Navy as Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR Sailor) after 12th

As a Sailor, you will become part of a highly technical Organization. You will be required to serve in powerful, modern ships such as Aircraft Carriers, Guided Missile Destroyers and Frigates, Replenishment Ships and highly technical and fascinating submarines and aircraft

Work Environment The work is divided amongst different teams that do different kinds of jobs. It could be operations of various equipment such as radars, sonars or communications or firing of weapons such as missiles, guns or rockets. Training & Advancement Candidates selected will undergo 22 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service. Education Opportunities You may undergo various professional courses as per service requirement and certificates of equivalent qualifications from various Universities are being awarded on successful completion of courses. You will get "Graduation Equivalent Certificate" on retirement after completion of 15 years of service. Qualification & Requirement Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and atleast one of these subjects; Chemistry/Biology/Computer science from an educational board recognized by Central/State Government. The age for SSR candidate should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

VISUAL STANDARDS FOR SAILOR ENTRY 6/126/96/366/606/60

Type of Entry Without glasses With glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye AA 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 SSR 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 MR 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 MR Musicians 6/60 6/60 6/9 6/24

NOTE:-

Applicants declared permanent medically unfit by any Armed Forces Hospital in previous recruitment for the same entry in Navy need not apply

HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS

Age/Height 15 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 152 43 44 45 46 47 48 48 49 49 50 50 50 51 51 155 44 45 46 47 49 50 50 51 51 52 52 52 53 53 157 45 46 47 49 50 51 51 52 53 53 53 54 54 55 160 46 47 48 50 51 52 53 53 54 54 56 56 56 57 162 47 48 50 52 53 54 54 55 55 56 56 57 57 58 165 48 50 52 53 55 56 56 57 57 58 58 58 59 59 168 50 51 53 55 57 58 58 58 59 59 60 60 61 61 170 52 53 55 57 58 59 60 60 61 61 62 62 62 63 173 54 55 57 59 60 61 62 62 62 63 64 64 65 65 175 56 57 59 61 62 62 63 64 65 64 66 67 67 67 178 58 59 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 67 68 69 69 70 180 60 61 62 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 71 72 72 183 62 63 65 67 67 68 70 71 72 72 73 74 75 75 185 66 67 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 77 78 188 68 70 71 72 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 81 190 70 72 73 74 76 78 79 80 81 82 82 83 84 193 72 74 76 77 78 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 195 75 77 78 79 81 82 83 85 86 87 88 89 90

NOTE:-

Heights and Weights as shown are for men fully stripped. The principle of averages will be utilised for calculating body Weight for in-between Heights.

Relexation in Height or Less Height:

Less Height: Minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrolment in the Navy is 157 cms. Tribal Candidates who pass written exam and PFT are to be granted relaxation in height as follows:- Candidates from Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms) Tribals from Ladakh region 155 Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands 155 Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon and Uttarakhand 152 Bhutan, Sikkim and NE Region 152

Less height candidates other than mentioned are not acceptable and unfit for recruitment. No appeal medical examination is to be accorded in such cases. The procedure includes cases, if any, detected during final medical examination held at INS Chilka.

TATTOO

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e. from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.