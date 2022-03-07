JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

How to Join Indian Navy after 12th? Check UPSC NDA/Other Direct Recruitment Eligibility, Age & Selection Process for Officer/Sailor Posts

How to Join Indian Navy after 12th? Check how to become an Officer or a Sailor in the Indian Navy after 12th through UPSC NDA/NA or AA/SSR Sailor Indian Navy Entry 2022 Exams 2021 including eligibility, age & selection procedure.

Created On: Mar 7, 2022 16:27 IST
How to Join Indian Navy after 12th?
How to Join Indian Navy after 12th?

Join Indian Navy as an Officer: Working as an Officer or a Sailor in the Indian Navy offers a chance to defence aspirants to grow as a professional, by learning new skills and acquiring unrivalled experience in the process of applying those skills. The Indian Navy Jobs after 12th provide professional challenges along with security and a good salary package. The Indian Navy offers an extraordinary range of exciting career opportunities together with the chance to travel widely, meet new people and to enjoy the warmth and camaraderie that is so special to this Service.

Join Indian Navy as Officer after 12th

Entry Points

Modes/Schemes

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Entries

 

National Defence Academy (Navy)

National Defence Academy (Naval Academy)

Direct Entry: Permanent Commission for Undergraduate Level Entry

10+2 (B.Tech)

Join Indian Navy as Sailor after 12th

Designation

Reporting

Artificer Apprentice (AA Sailor)

All selected candidates who are issued with a call letter for Final Medical examination will be required to report at INS Chilka (Odisha) on the specified date and time to undergo a Final Enrolment Medical examination at INS Chilka prior to enrolment.

Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR Sailor)

Join Indian Navy as Officer after 12th

Officer’s recruitment is advertised through Employment News and all important national and regional newspapers/dailies. Selection for Permanent Commission through NDA/NA cadet entry is through a written examination conducted by UPSC, followed by an interview by the Service Selection Board (SSB). For all other Permanent Commission entries and Short Service Commission entries there is no written examination. Applicants are short-listed as per criteria laid down by the Naval Headquarters, (Directorate of Manpower Planning & Recruitment). Selection is through merit alone. The details are enumerated as follows:

Tentative examination schedule of NDA entry is as follows:-

Name of Exam

Notification by UPSC

Written Test Conducted by UPSC

SSB Conducted by Navy

Joining at Academy

NDA &NA Exam (I)

Dec/Jan

Apr

Aug-Sep

January next year

NDA &NA Exam (II)

Jun/Jul

Oct/Nov

Jan-Feb

July next year

Direct Entry - Permanent Commission For Undergraduate Level Entry: 10+2 (B.Tech)

12th Pass with 70% in PCM and 50% in English in 10th or 12thstandard can apply for IN officers’ entry viz 10+2(B.Tech). Wef  Jan 17, JEE (Mains) rank has been made compulsory to apply for 10+2 (B.Tech) entry. This entry is opened twice a year for Sprin Term & Autumn Term. NHQ prepares and releases the advertisement in Employment News/Important Newspapers for inviting applications  6-8 months prior to the commencement of the course. Post receipt of applications, candidates are shortlisted for SSB based on  JEE (Main) – All India Rank (AIR) for BE/B Tech curriculum. Validity of the JEE (Main) rank for applying for the scheme is one year from the date of declaration of the JEE (Main) ranking by CBSE/NTA. On completion of all SSBs, merit list is prepared in respect of all SSB qualified candidates and candidates are thereafter appointed in order of merit based on no. of vacancies.

SSB Procedure

The candidates are assessed for various Officer Like Qualities at the Service Selection Boards. The qualities include planning & organising ability, social adaptability, social effectiveness and dynamic ability.  The SSB is conducted in two stages as under:-

(i)   Stage I - Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test.

(ii)  Stage II - Psychological testing, Group testing and interview.

Successful candidates are thereafter required to undergo medical examination (Approx duration 03 to 05 days).

Recent Indian Navy 2022 Exams

Check Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check Indian Navy Sailor MR 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Join Indian Navy as Sailor after 12th

Advertisements for recruitment of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentices (AA) are published in the Employment News and all leading National/Regional Newspapers in Dec/Jan and Jun/Jul every year

Join Indian Navy as Artificer Apprentice (AA Sailor) after 12th

As an Artificer, you will undergo the best technical training to hold very responsible positions as a sailor of the Indian Navy. Management of men in addition to the technical challenges of operation and maintaining some of the most complex systems and sophisticated equipment are the major responsibilities of the Artificer.

Work Environment

The job specification of an artificer (as per specialisation) includes working on steam powered machinery, diesel and gas turbines, guided missiles and other automatically controlled weapon, sensors avionic equipment, computers and highly advanced radio and electrical power systems.

Training & Advancement

Candidates selected will undergo nine weeks’ Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade at various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service.

Education Opportunities

Artificer Apprentices undergo various professional courses as per Service requirement. The Indian Navy Artificer Apprenticeship Diploma is also recognized by the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

Qualification & Requirement

Qualified in 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and atleast one of these subjects; Chemistry/Biology/Computer science  from an educational board recognized by Central/State Government.

The age for Artificer Apprentice candidate should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

Join Indian Navy as Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR Sailor) after 12th

As a Sailor, you will become part of a highly technical Organization. You will be required to serve in powerful, modern ships such as Aircraft Carriers, Guided Missile Destroyers and Frigates, Replenishment Ships and highly technical and fascinating submarines and aircraft

Work Environment

The work is divided amongst different teams that do different kinds of jobs. It could be operations of various equipment such as radars, sonars or communications or firing of weapons such as missiles, guns or rockets.

Training & Advancement

Candidates selected will undergo 22 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service.

Education Opportunities

You may undergo various professional courses as per service requirement and certificates of equivalent qualifications from various Universities are being awarded on successful completion of courses. You will get "Graduation Equivalent Certificate" on retirement after completion of 15 years of service.

Qualification & Requirement

Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and atleast one of these subjects; Chemistry/Biology/Computer science from an educational board recognized by Central/State Government.

The age for SSR candidate should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

VISUAL STANDARDS FOR SAILOR ENTRY 6/126/96/366/606/60

Type of Entry

Without glasses

With glasses

 

Better Eye

Worse Eye

Better Eye

Worse Eye

AA

6/6

6/9

6/6

6/6

SSR

6/6

6/9

6/6

6/6

MR

6/6

6/9

6/6

6/6

MR Musicians

6/60

6/60

6/9

6/24

NOTE:-

Applicants declared permanent medically unfit by any Armed Forces Hospital in previous recruitment for the same entry in Navy need not apply

HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS

Age/Height

15

16

18

20

22

24

26

28

30

32

34

36

38

40

152

43

44

45

46

47

48

48

49

49

50

50

50

51

51

155

44

45

46

47

49

50

50

51

51

52

52

52

53

53

157

45

46

47

49

50

51

51

52

53

53

53

54

54

55

160

46

47

48

50

51

52

53

53

54

54

56

56

56

57

162

47

48

50

52

53

54

54

55

55

56

56

57

57

58

165

48

50

52

53

55

56

56

57

57

58

58

58

59

59

168

50

51

53

55

57

58

58

58

59

59

60

60

61

61

170

52

53

55

57

58

59

60

60

61

61

62

62

62

63

173

54

55

57

59

60

61

62

62

62

63

64

64

65

65

175

56

57

59

61

62

62

63

64

65

64

66

67

67

67

178

58

59

61

62

63

64

65

66

67

67

68

69

69

70

180

60

61

62

64

65

66

67

68

69

70

71

71

72

72

183

62

63

65

67

67

68

70

71

72

72

73

74

75

75

185

 

66

67

69

70

71

72

73

74

75

76

77

77

78

188

 

68

70

71

72

74

75

76

77

78

79

80

81

81

190

 

70

72

73

74

76

78

79

80

81

82

82

83

84

193

 

72

74

76

77

78

80

81

82

83

84

85

86

87

195

 

75

77

78

79

81

82

83

85

86

87

88

89

90

NOTE:-

Heights and Weights as shown are for men fully stripped. The principle of averages will be utilised for calculating body Weight for in-between Heights.
Relexation in Height or Less Height:

Less Height: Minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrolment in the Navy is 157 cms. Tribal Candidates who pass written exam and PFT are to be granted relaxation in height as follows:- Candidates from Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms) Tribals from Ladakh region 155 Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands 155 Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon and Uttarakhand 152 Bhutan, Sikkim and NE Region 152

Candidates from

Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms)

Tribals from Ladakh region

155

Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands

155

Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon and Uttarakhand

152

Bhutan, Sikkim and NE Region

152

Less height candidates other than mentioned are not acceptable and unfit for recruitment. No appeal medical examination is to be accorded in such cases. The procedure includes cases, if any, detected during final medical examination held at INS Chilka.

TATTOO

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e. from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit to Join the Indian Navy after 12th?

17 to 20 years

Q2. What is the Selection Process to Join the Indian Navy as officer after 12th?

Written Exam or Direct Recruitment and SSB Interview

Q3. What is the Selection Process to Join the Indian Navy as Sailor after 12th?

Exam & Physical/Medical Test

Take Free Online UPSC NDA 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
