UPSC NDA 2022 SC/ST/OBC Reservation Update: Can't Segregate Armed Forces On Caste Basis says Supreme Court

UPSC NDA 2022 SC/ST/OBC Reservation Update: On 8th March 2022, the Supreme Court said “Social revolution does not come overnight and takes time” in regard to reservation of seats for SC, ST & Other Backward Classes in National Defence Academy (NDA).

Created On: Mar 9, 2022 15:43 IST
UPSC NDA 2022 SC/ST/OBC Reservation Update
UPSC NDA 2022 SC/ST/OBC Reservation Update

UPSC NDA 2022 SC/ST/OBC Reservation Update: On 8th March 2022, the Supreme Court said “Social revolution does not come overnight and takes time” to a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh told an intervenor, who is seeking to reserve seats for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Classes in the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Supreme Court Dismissed the Plea of Reservation in National Defence Academy (NDA)

The Supreme Court has shown disinclination to deal with a plea seeking reservation in NDA. The bench said that at present it is not going to deal with the issue of reservation of Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) or Other Backward Class (OBC) at this stage but would only go into the issue of admissions of women in defence education institutions. The apex court has listed the matter for further hearing on 19th July 2022 and sought details of the study to be conducted.

"You cannot apply principles of civil employment here. Armed Forces are a homogenous unit. You cannot segregate them on the basis of caste," Justice SK Kaul. He also said, "We are focussed only on gender issues. Social revolution does not come overnight and it takes time. The first chapter has been written. Let it get over”.

Below are important dates for UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Exam

UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date

22nd December 2021

UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date

11th Jan 2022 (Till 6:00 PM)

Withdrawal of Application Form

18th to 24th Jan 2022 (Till 6:00 PM)

Download of Admit Card of NDA 2022 Exam

15 Days Before the Exam

UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Written Exam

(For Both Male & Female Candidates)

10th April 2022 (Sunday)

Course Commencement

2nd January 2023

UPSC NDA 2022 Vacancy Details

Union Public Service Commission announced through the official notification that 400  Vacancies will be filled under UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment Process out of which 19 Vacancies have been allocated for female candidates:

UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment

Vacancies

National Defence Academy

Army

208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy

42 (including 03 for female candidates)

Air

(i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)
(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)
(iii) Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

Total

370

Naval Academy

(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)

30 (for male candidates only)

Total

400

On 7th March 2022, the Central government told the Supreme Court that induction of women cadets in the National Defence Academy (NDA) has been a major policy decision and it requires at least three months for deliberating implications in the long term for induction and deployment of ex-NDA women cadets in the Indian Armed Forces.

FAQ

Q1. How many Vacancies have been announced under UPSC NDA Recruitment?

400 (19 for female candidates)

Q2. Is there any SC/ST/OBC Reservation in UPSC NDA Recruitment 2022?

No there is no caste reservation in UPSC NDA Recruitment 2022

Q3. What is the Age Limit & Educational Qualification for UPSC NDA 2022 Exam?

Age Limit - Between 16.5 To 19.5 Years, Education - 12th Class Pass

