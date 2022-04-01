SSC GD Constable 2022 PET & PST Details: Physical Efficiency Test & Physical Standard Test to be held by CAPF

SSC GD Constable 2022 PET & PST Details: Based on the performance in SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Computer Based (CBE), candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PST by SSC now. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. SSC conducted the Online Exam for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for 25271 vacancies . Ex-servicemen who are shortlisted in the Computer Based Examination for PET/ PST will have to appear in PET/ PST for recording measurement of height, chest, and weight only. PET will not be held for these Ex-servicemen candidates. However, they will have to qualify the medical examination.

Physical Efficiency Test for Male & Female candidates

Candidates have to clear the race within the following time limits:

PET For Male Candidates For Female Candidates Race (for all candidates except belonging to Ladakh Region) 5 kms in 24 minutes 1.6 kms in 8 and a half minutes Race (Only for candidates of Ladakh Region) 1.6 kms in 6 and a half minutes 800 metres in 4 minutes

Physical Standard Test (PST) for Male & Female candidates

Physical standards laid down for the post of Constable/Rifleman are:

Height

Height Height (in cms) Male Female General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below) 170 157 Relaxations: The minimum height for all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 150 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of North Eastern States (NE States) 157.0 147.5 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts 160.0 147.5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh 165.0 155.0 Candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura 162.5 152.5 Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :

(1) Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania. 157.0 152.5

Chest

Chest Chest (in cms) Male (Unexpanded

(cms)/ Minimum

Expansion

(cms)) Female General, SC & OBC candidates (except those mentioned below) 80/5 N/A Relaxations: The minimum chest for all male candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 76/5 N/A Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas

and candidates belonging to the States UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh will be 78/5 N/A Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts :

(1) Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania. 77/5 N/A

Weight

For male and female candidates: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.

Scrutiny of eligibility of candidates for relaxations i.e. height and chest measurement will be carried out after qualifying PET (race) and before PST by CAPFs PET/ PST Boards. Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above for the candidates other than those belonging to the ST category will be permissible only on production of certificate at the time of PST/ PET.

The candidates who are declared not qualified in Physical Standards, i.e. height and chest may prefer an appeal on the same day, if they so desire, to the Appellate Authority nominated for the Centre through Presiding Officer (PO). The decision of the Appellate Authority will be final and no further appeal or representation in this regard will be entertained thereafter. There is no appeal in PET (Race).

Detailed Medical examination (DME)

Male and female candidates who qualify in the PET/ PST will be shortlisted State/ Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the DME/ DV. The number of candidates shortlisted for the DME/ DV on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be about 3 times of the number of vacancies. More number of candidates can be shortlisted against the vacancies of SSF. At the time of DME, the following documents will be verified:

S. No. Documents 1 Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate to prove age, name, and educational qualification. 2 Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority 3 Valid NCC Certificate, if applicable. 4 Certificate from serving defense personnel 5 Undertaking from Ex-Servicemen candidates 6 Caste Certificate (as applicable) from the candidates seeking reservation/ age relaxation. 7 Certificate from candidates who wish to avail relaxation in height/ chest measurement. 8 Certificate from District Collector/ District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims as mentioned in category 9 Nativity/ Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee

The shortlisted candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness. The medical examination of the candidates will be conducted in terms of Uniform Guidelines for recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and AR issued vide MHA.

Final Selection in CAPFs

The candidates who are qualified in the PET/ PST and DV/ Medical Examination will be considered for inclusion in the final merit list. Allotment of CAPFs/ Organizations to finally selected candidates will be made on the basis of 'merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks)'-cum-'preference of CAPFs/ Organization' exercised by the candidates in the online Applications submitted by them.