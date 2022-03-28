SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Analysis: Around 3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted| Check Cutoff Marks, Vacancies, PET/PST Details

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Analysis: Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Exam held from 16th Nov 2021 to 15th Dec 2021. SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam was held for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

SSC GD Constable 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise & Bonus Marks for NCC Certificate Holder

As per Corrigendum No. 3/1/2020-P&P-I dated 24.03.2022, following cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) have been applied to consider eligibility of candidates for short listing to the next stage of examination i.e. PET/PST:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Computer Based Examination (CBE) Category Minimum Marks General 30% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories (SC, ST, ESM) 20%

Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination have been normalized and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders have been used to determine final merit and cut-off marks for short-listing of candidates for PET/PST.

The candidates who have claimed in their online application that they possess NCC Certificates have been granted following incentive marks provisionally:

Certificate Category Incentive/ Bonus marks NCC ‘C’ Certificate 5 Marks NCC ‘B’ Certificate 3 Marks NCC ‘A’ Certificate 2 Marks

Note: Bonus marks have not been awarded to Ex-Servicemen candidates.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result: Around 3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted

Category wise break-up of 2,85,201 candidates (Female-31657 & Male- 2,53,544) provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the PET/ PST along with the Marks and Date of Birth of the last shortlisted candidates are as follows:

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result: Female Candidates

Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only):

Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area:

EWS SC ST OBC UR Total Candidates available 1970 4812 3432 7039 13714* 30967

Note: * Includes 557 EWS, 1077 SC, 893 ST and 6349 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result: Male Candidates

Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies ( SSF):

Male candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies of Forces other than SSF:

EWS SC ST OBC UR ESM Total Candidates available 16275 39818 25568 57778 108049* 2786 250274

Note: *Includes 6242 EWS, 7719 SC, 5267 ST and 55170 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

Phase-II: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

Based on the performance in CBE, candidates are shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. One cannot score well in this exam, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit.

Phase-III: Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.

Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

Final Selection SSC GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.