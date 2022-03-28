JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Analysis: Around 3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted| Check Cutoff Marks, Vacancies, PET/PST Details

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Analysis: Check SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Result Analysis, Cut-Off Marks, Vacancies announced and candidates shortlisted for PET & PST in CAPFs, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB SSF and Assam Rifles.

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 15:17 IST
SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Analysis
SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Analysis

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result Analysis: Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Exam held from 16th Nov 2021 to 15th Dec 2021. SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam was held for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

SSC GD Constable 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise & Bonus Marks for NCC Certificate Holder

As per Corrigendum No. 3/1/2020-P&P-I dated 24.03.2022, following cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) have been applied to consider eligibility of candidates for short listing to the next stage of examination i.e. PET/PST:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Category

Minimum Marks

General

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other categories (SC, ST, ESM)

20%

Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination have been normalized and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders have been used to determine final merit and cut-off marks for short-listing of candidates for PET/PST.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam 
The candidates who have claimed in their online application that they possess NCC Certificates have been granted following incentive marks provisionally:

Certificate Category

Incentive/ Bonus marks

NCC ‘C’ Certificate

5 Marks

NCC ‘B’ Certificate

3 Marks

NCC ‘A’ Certificate

2 Marks

Note: Bonus marks have not been awarded to Ex-Servicemen candidates.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result: Around 3 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted

Category wise break-up of 2,85,201 candidates (Female-31657 & Male- 2,53,544) provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the PET/ PST along with the Marks and Date of Birth of the last shortlisted candidates are as follows:

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result: Female Candidates

Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only):

Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area:

 

EWS

SC

ST

OBC

UR

Total

Candidates

available

1970

4812

3432

7039

13714*

30967

Note: * Includes 557 EWS, 1077 SC, 893 ST and 6349 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Result: Male Candidates

Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies ( SSF):

Male candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies of Forces other than SSF:

 

EWS

SC

ST

OBC

UR

ESM

Total

Candidates

available

16275

39818

25568

57778

108049*

2786

250274

Note: *Includes 6242 EWS, 7719 SC, 5267 ST and 55170 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

Phase-II: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

Based on the performance in CBE, candidates are shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. One cannot score well in this exam, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit.

Phase-III: Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.

Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

 

Final Selection SSC GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

FAQ

Q1. How many male candidates have been shortlisted in SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Exam?

253544 Male Candidates have been shortlisted for PET & PST Round.

Q2. How many female candidates have been shortlisted in SSC GD Constable 2022-21 Exam?

31657 Female Candidates have been shortlisted for PET & PST Round

Q3. How Many Vacancies have been announced for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

25271 Vacancies In CAPFs Departments Like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF For Both Male And Female Candidates

Start Now
