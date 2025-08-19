NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
NIOS Class 12th Biology Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the revised Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students planning to appear for the October examination can now download the syllabus and sample papers to commence their preparation.

Aug 19, 2025, 17:32 IST
NIOS 12th Syllabus for Class 2025-26

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students intending to take the October 2025 examinations should download this new syllabus without delay. In addition to the syllabus, NIOS provides crucial supplementary resources to aid student success. To improve exam preparation, NIOS has made available detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs, which are essential tools for excelling in the examinations.

Students are strongly advised to incorporate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study routine. This integrated approach fosters a comprehensive learning experience. By thoroughly engaging with the syllabus, students can systematically understand the entire curriculum, ensuring no topic is missed. Simultaneously, utilizing the sample papers helps students identify frequently tested topics, understand the typical weightage of different sections, and grasp the nuances of the examination pattern. Furthermore, exposure to various question types through the sample papers familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling them to strategize their time management and answer presentation effectively..

NIOS Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025

The NIOS Class 12 Biology syllabus for 2025–2026 comprises 31 lessons, divided into two main parts. The syllabus is structured with 40% allocated to the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and 60% to the Public Examination. Further details regarding the syllabus modules can be found below the table.\

MODULE

(40%)

(60%)

1.Module-I: Diversity and Evolution of Life (12 Marks)

L-1.Origin and Evolution of Life and Introduction to Classification 

L-4. Cell Structure and Function

L-2.The Kingdom Monera, Protoctista and Fungi L-3.Kingdom Plantae and Animalia 

L-5.Tissues and other Level of Organization 

2.Module-II Forms and Functions of Plants and Animals (26 Marks) 

L-8. Absorption, Transport and Water Loss in Plants L-9. Nutrition in plants - Mineral Nutrition 

L-13. Nutrition and Digestion L-14. Respiration and Elimination of Nitrogenous Wastes 

L.16. Locomotion and Movement 

L-18. Homeostasis: The Steady State  

L-6. Root system 

L-7. Shoot system L-10.Nitrogen Metabolism L-11.Photosynthesis 

L-12. Respiration in Plants L-15. Circulation of Body Fluids 

L-17. Coordination and Control - The Nervous and Endocrine Systems  

3.Module-III: Reproduction and Heredity (22 Marks )

L-20. Growth and Development in Plants L-24. Genetics and Society 

L-19. Reproduction in Plants 

L.21. Reproduction and Population Control L-22. Principles of Genetics 

L-23. Molecular Inheritance and Gene Expression  

4.Module- IV: Environment and Health (13 Marks)

L-26. Conservation and Use of Natural Resources L-27. Pollution L-29. Some Common Human Diseases  

L-25. Principles of Ecology L-28. Nutrition and Health 

5.Module- V: Emerging Areas in Biology(7 Marks)

  

L.30 Immunobiology: An Introduction 

L.31 Biotechnology 

NIOS Class 12th Biology Sample Paper 2025-26

NIOS Class 12 Biology Sample Paper- Download Here

NIOS Class 12 Biology Question Paper Design

Weightage by Objectives

Objective

TOTAL

% of the total marks 

Knowledge

20

25%

Understanding

36

45%

Application

24

30%
 

100

100%

Weightage by type of questions

Types of questions

No. Of questions

Marks 

Long Answer (LA) (5 marks) 

2

10

Very Short Answer (VSA) 

9

18

Short Answer (SA)

4

12

Total

14

40

Objective Type Questions (1*2 = 2 marks) ## (with 2 sub-parts of 1 mark each) [Fill in the blanks, match the column, paragraph or case-based questions, one-word questions, Flow Chart, Diagram Based, etc.]

12

24

Total

28

40

G. Total

43

80

Weightage by Contents 

Modules

Marks

1. Diversity and Evolution of Life

20

. Form and function of plants and animals

07

Reproduction and Heredity

14

Environment & Health 

15

.Emerging Areas in Biology

07

Total

80

Difficulty Level of the Question Paper

Estimated Level

Marks

Percentage of marks

Difficulty

40

50%

Average

24

30%

