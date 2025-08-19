NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Sikkim University Result 2025 Released at results.logisys.org, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here

Sikkim University Result Out: The Sikkim University has declared the result for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its official website results.logisys.org. Students who have appeared for the exams can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 19, 2025, 17:31 IST
Check the Sikkim University Result 2025
Sikkim University Result 2025: The Sikkim University has announced the result for BA, MA, B,Tech, B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, LLM, MCA,etc courses on the official website on 19 August 2025. The results have been for different semesters of all the courses. Candidates can check the results for their respective semesters at the official website of the Sikkim University at results.logisys.org. They can check their result by using their registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Sikkim University Result 2025

As per the latest update, the Sikkim University has declared the result for various UG and PG courses for even semesters on its official website on 19 August 2025. Check your result below:

Sikkim University Result

Check here

How to Check the Sikkim University Result?

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the Sikkim university. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their semester results of Sikkim University 2025:

  • Visit the official website of the Sikkim University- results.logisys.org.

  • On the home page, visit the “Results” section.

  • Fill in your registration/ roll number and date of birth. Also, fill the semester column for which the result is awaited.

  • Then click on the “Go” button.

  • You will be redirected to the result of the semester you have looked for. Download the result for your reference.

