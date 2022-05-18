SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Age, Education, Physical Standards for Male/Female Candidates

SSC Constable Delhi Police 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: As per the official notification, SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Both Male and Female candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply. Candidates must be the citizen of India. Let’s look at SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies for both Male & Female Candidates.
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies 2022: Male and Female
The post of SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100). Here are the details of 835 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies:
|
SSC Head Constable (Ministerial)-Male Delhi Police Vacancies 2022
|
Category
|
Gen/UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Open
|
217
|
50
|
123
|
59
|
54
|
503
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
24
|
06
|
14
|
06
|
06
|
56
|
Total
|
241
|
56
|
137
|
67
|
60
|
559
|
Note: Out of 503 vacancies under Open category, 15 vacancies are reserved for Persons with
Disabilities (PwD) {locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both leg affected)}. Their post will be civilian in nature and they will not wear uniform of Delhi Police. The candidates having such disability certificate at the time of applying for the post will be considered.
|
SSC Head Constable (Ministerial)-Female Delhi Police Vacancies 2022
|
Category
|
Gen/UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Open
|
119
|
28
|
67
|
32
|
30
|
276
|
Total
|
119
|
28
|
67
|
32
|
30
|
276
|
Note: Out of 276 vacancies under Open category, 08 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) {locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both leg affected)}. Their post will be civilian in nature and they will not wear uniform of Delhi Police. The candidates having such disability certificate at the time of applying for the post will be considered.
Below are important dates SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam:
|
Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2022 Exam
|
Dates for submission of online applications
|
17th May 2022 to 16th June 2022
|
Last date for receipt of application
|
16th June 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
17th June 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
18th June 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
20th June 2022 (during working hours of Bank)
|
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’
and online payment of Correction Charges
|
21st June 2022 to 25th June 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Date of Computer Based Examination
|
September 2022
|
Date of PET & PST
|
To be notified later
SSC GD Constable 2022 PET/PST Begins from May 18
Before applying for the different SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Recruitment Process:
AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st January 2022
The Age Limit for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2022 Recruitment is - 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 2nd January 1997 and not later than 1st January 2004.
Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:
|
Code No.
|
Category
|
Age Limit Relaxation
(Upper Age)
|
01
|
Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe
|
5 years
|
02
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
3 years
|
03
|
Sportsmen/sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies
|
General/ OBC/ EWS
|
5 years
|
21
|
SC/ ST
|
10 years
|
22
|
Departmental candidate of Delhi Police
|
General
|
Up to 40 years of age
|
23
|
OBC
|
Up to 43 years of age
|
24
|
SC/ ST
|
Up to 45 years of age
|
25
|
Sons and daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police.
|
Up to 29 years
|
26
|
Ex-servicemen (ESM)
|
Age concession to Ex-Servicemen will be allowed in accordance with the orders issued by the government from time to time. They will be permitted to deduct the period served in the armed forces from their actual age and the resultant age, so derived, should not exceed the prescribed age limit by more than 3 years
|
29
|
Widows, divorced and judicially separated women who have not remarried.
|
General
|
Up to 35 years of age
|
OBC
|
Up to 38 years of age
|
SC/ ST
|
Up to 40 years of age
|
03
|
Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates
Note: Only the persons having locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both leg affected) shall be allowed
|
General
|
Up to 35 years of age
|
04
|
OBC
|
Up to 38 years of age
|
SC/ ST
|
Up to 40 years of age
|
05
|
06
|
Ex-Servicemen (ESM)
|
03 years after deduction of the
military service rendered from the
actual age as on closing date of
receipt of online application.
|
08
|
Sportsmen/sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies
|
General/ OBC/ EWS
|
5 years
|
09
|
SC/ ST
|
10 years
|
10
|
Departmental candidate of Delhi Police
|
General
|
Up to 40 years of age
|
11
|
OBC
|
Up to 43 years of age
|
12
|
SC/ ST
|
Up to 45 years of age
|
13
|
Widows, divorced and judicially separated women who have not remarried.
|
General
|
Up to 35 years of age
|
14
|
OBC
|
Up to 38 years of age
|
15
|
SC/ ST
|
Up to 40 years of age
Note:
- Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate only will be accepted.
- Wards of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Hill Area categories will not be entitled to get double relaxation. They can either avail relaxation in their own category or as a ward of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.
- The crucial date for certificates of various reserved categories will be on the date of Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT).
- A “Departmental candidate” means a person who has rendered a minimum of three years of regular and continuous service in Delhi Police and who otherwise fulfills all educational and other physical qualifications.
|
SPORTSPERSONS OF GAMES/ SPORTS ELIGIBLE FOR AGE RELAXATION
|
S.No.
|
GAMES/ SPORTS
|
1.
|
Archery
|
2.
|
Athletics
|
3.
|
Badminton
|
4.
|
Basketball
|
5.
|
Boxing
|
6.
|
Cricket
|
7.
|
Cycling
|
8.
|
Equestrian
|
9.
|
Football
|
10.
|
Gymnastics
|
11.
|
Hockey
|
12.
|
Judo
|
13.
|
Kabaddi/Circle Kabaddi/Beach Kabaddi
|
14.
|
Karate
|
15.
|
Kho-Kho
|
16.
|
Swimming
|
17.
|
Shooting
|
18.
|
Table Tennis
|
19.
|
Tennis
|
20.
|
Triathlon
|
21.
|
Volleyball
|
22.
|
Wrestling
|
23.
|
Weightlifting
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
(i) 10 + 2 (Senior Secondary) pass or equivalent from a recognized Board at the time of filling of application form.
(ii) Professional Attainments:
Speed in English Typing - 30 words per minute.
OR
Speed in Hindi Typing - 25 words per minute.
PHYSICAL STANDARDS
|
Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates
|
Category of candidates
|
Heights (in cms)
|
Chest (in cms)
|
Unexpanded
|
Expanded
|
For candidates from General Category
|
165
|
78
|
82
|
For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.
|
160
|
73
|
78
|
For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes
|
160
|
73
|
78
|
Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.
|
160
|
73
|
78
|
Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates
|
Category of candidates
|
Heights (in cms)
|
For candidates from General Category
|
157
|
For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.
|
152
|
For all candidates belonging to SC/ST
|
152
|
Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.
|
152
In case of sons/daughters of either serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, who do not fulfill the general conditions of physical standard, the following relaxations are admissible:-
- Height (Male/Female): Relaxable by 5 centimeters.
- Chest(Male only) : Relaxable by 5 centimeters.
MEDICAL STANDARDS
The candidates should be of a sound state of health, free from defects, deformities or disease. Both eyes should have a vision of 6/12 with or without glasses. No relaxation is allowed to any category of candidates on this count.
For persons with disabilities: - Sound state of health, the vision of 6/12 with or without glasses in both eyes. Locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both legs affected) shall be allowed. The physical requirements for the post are as under:-
|
(F, PP, L, B, S, BL)
|
Code
|
Physical Requirements
|
F
|
Work performed by manipulating (with Fingers)
|
PP
|
Work performed by pulling & pushing.
|
L
|
Work performed by lifting.
|
B
|
Work performed by bending.
|
S
|
Work performed by sitting (on bench or chair)
|
BL
|
Both leg affected but not arms.
The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be canceled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Posts.
|
