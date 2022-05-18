SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Age, Education, Physical Standards for Male/Female Candidates

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Check the age limit, educational qualification, and physical & medical standards needed to be fulfilled before applying for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Recruitment.

SSC Constable Delhi Police 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: As per the official notification, SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Both Male and Female candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply. Candidates must be the citizen of India. Let’s look at SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies for both Male & Female Candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies 2022: Male and Female

The post of SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100). Here are the details of 835 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies:

SSC Head Constable (Ministerial)-Male Delhi Police Vacancies 2022 Category Gen/UR EWS OBC SC ST Total

Vacancies Open 217 50 123 59 54 503 Ex-Servicemen 24 06 14 06 06 56 Total 241 56 137 67 60 559 Note: Out of 503 vacancies under Open category, 15 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) {locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both leg affected)}. Their post will be civilian in nature and they will not wear uniform of Delhi Police. The candidates having such disability certificate at the time of applying for the post will be considered. SSC Head Constable (Ministerial)-Female Delhi Police Vacancies 2022 Category Gen/UR EWS OBC SC ST Total

Vacancies Open 119 28 67 32 30 276 Total 119 28 67 32 30 276 Note: Out of 276 vacancies under Open category, 08 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) {locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both leg affected)}. Their post will be civilian in nature and they will not wear uniform of Delhi Police. The candidates having such disability certificate at the time of applying for the post will be considered.

Below are important dates SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2022 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 17th May 2022 to 16th June 2022 Last date for receipt of application 16th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 17th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 18th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 20th June 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 21st June 2022 to 25th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination September 2022 Date of PET & PST To be notified later

Before applying for the different SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st January 2022

The Age Limit for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2022 Recruitment is - 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 2nd January 1997 and not later than 1st January 2004.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

Code No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 01 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 02 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 03 Sportsmen/sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies General/ OBC/ EWS 5 years 21 SC/ ST 10 years 22 Departmental candidate of Delhi Police General Up to 40 years of age 23 OBC Up to 43 years of age 24 SC/ ST Up to 45 years of age 25 Sons and daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police. Up to 29 years 26 Ex-servicemen (ESM) Age concession to Ex-Servicemen will be allowed in accordance with the orders issued by the government from time to time. They will be permitted to deduct the period served in the armed forces from their actual age and the resultant age, so derived, should not exceed the prescribed age limit by more than 3 years 29 Widows, divorced and judicially separated women who have not remarried. General Up to 35 years of age OBC Up to 38 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age 03 Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates Note: Only the persons having locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both leg affected) shall be allowed General Up to 35 years of age 04 OBC Up to 38 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age 05 06 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application. 08 Sportsmen/sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies General/ OBC/ EWS 5 years 09 SC/ ST 10 years 10 Departmental candidate of Delhi Police General Up to 40 years of age 11 OBC Up to 43 years of age 12 SC/ ST Up to 45 years of age 13 Widows, divorced and judicially separated women who have not remarried. General Up to 35 years of age 14 OBC Up to 38 years of age 15 SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age

Note:

Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate only will be accepted.

Wards of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Hill Area categories will not be entitled to get double relaxation. They can either avail relaxation in their own category or as a ward of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. The crucial date for certificates of various reserved categories will be on the date of Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT). A “Departmental candidate” means a person who has rendered a minimum of three years of regular and continuous service in Delhi Police and who otherwise fulfills all educational and other physical qualifications.

SPORTSPERSONS OF GAMES/ SPORTS ELIGIBLE FOR AGE RELAXATION S.No. GAMES/ SPORTS 1. Archery 2. Athletics 3. Badminton 4. Basketball 5. Boxing 6. Cricket 7. Cycling 8. Equestrian 9. Football 10. Gymnastics 11. Hockey 12. Judo 13. Kabaddi/Circle Kabaddi/Beach Kabaddi 14. Karate 15. Kho-Kho 16. Swimming 17. Shooting 18. Table Tennis 19. Tennis 20. Triathlon 21. Volleyball 22. Wrestling 23. Weightlifting

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

(i) 10 + 2 (Senior Secondary) pass or equivalent from a recognized Board at the time of filling of application form.

(ii) Professional Attainments:

Speed in English Typing - 30 words per minute.

OR

Speed in Hindi Typing - 25 words per minute.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) Chest (in cms) Unexpanded Expanded For candidates from General Category 165 78 82 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 160 73 78 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 160 73 78 Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 160 73 78 Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 152 For all candidates belonging to SC/ST 152 Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 152

In case of sons/daughters of either serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, who do not fulfill the general conditions of physical standard, the following relaxations are admissible:-

Height (Male/Female): Relaxable by 5 centimeters. Chest(Male only) : Relaxable by 5 centimeters.

MEDICAL STANDARDS

The candidates should be of a sound state of health, free from defects, deformities or disease. Both eyes should have a vision of 6/12 with or without glasses. No relaxation is allowed to any category of candidates on this count.

For persons with disabilities: - Sound state of health, the vision of 6/12 with or without glasses in both eyes. Locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both legs affected) shall be allowed. The physical requirements for the post are as under:-

(F, PP, L, B, S, BL) Code Physical Requirements F Work performed by manipulating (with Fingers) PP Work performed by pulling & pushing. L Work performed by lifting. B Work performed by bending. S Work performed by sitting (on bench or chair) BL Both leg affected but not arms.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be canceled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Posts.