SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Age, Education, Physical Standards for Male/Female Candidates

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Check the age limit, educational qualification, and physical & medical standards needed to be fulfilled before applying for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Recruitment.

Created On: May 18, 2022 13:44 IST
Modified On: May 18, 2022 13:44 IST
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Recruitment Eligibility
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Recruitment Eligibility

SSC Constable Delhi Police 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: As per the official notification, SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Both Male and Female candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply. Candidates must be the citizen of India. Let’s look at SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies for both Male & Female Candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies 2022: Male and Female

The post of SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100). Here are the details of 835 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies:

SSC Head Constable (Ministerial)-Male Delhi Police Vacancies 2022

Category

Gen/UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total
Vacancies

Open

217

50

123

59

54

503

Ex-Servicemen

24

06

14

06

06

56

Total

241

56

137

67

60

559

Note: Out of 503 vacancies under Open category, 15 vacancies are reserved for Persons with

Disabilities (PwD) {locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both leg affected)}. Their post will be civilian in nature and they will not wear uniform of Delhi Police. The candidates having such disability certificate at the time of applying for the post will be considered.

SSC Head Constable (Ministerial)-Female Delhi Police Vacancies 2022

Category

Gen/UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total
Vacancies

Open

119

28

67

32

30

276

Total

119

28

67

32

30

276

Note: Out of 276 vacancies under Open category, 08 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) {locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both leg affected)}. Their post will be civilian in nature and they will not wear uniform of Delhi Police. The candidates having such disability certificate at the time of applying for the post will be considered.

Below are important dates SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2022 Exam

Dates for submission of online applications

17th May 2022 to 16th June 2022

Last date for receipt of application

16th June 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

17th June 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

18th June 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

20th June 2022 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’

and online payment of Correction Charges

21st June 2022 to 25th June 2022 (11:00 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination

September 2022

Date of PET & PST

To be notified later

SSC GD Constable 2022 PET/PST Begins from May 18

Before applying for the different SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st January 2022

The Age Limit for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2022 Recruitment is - 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 2nd January 1997 and not later than 1st January 2004.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

Code No.

Category

Age Limit Relaxation

(Upper Age)

01

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

5 years

02

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

3 years

03

Sportsmen/sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies

General/ OBC/ EWS

5 years

21

SC/ ST

10 years

22

Departmental candidate of Delhi Police

General

Up to 40 years of age

23

OBC

Up to 43 years of age

24

SC/ ST

Up to 45 years of age

25

Sons and daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police.

Up to 29 years

26

Ex-servicemen (ESM)

Age concession to Ex-Servicemen will be allowed in accordance with the orders issued by the government from time to time. They will be permitted to deduct the period served in the armed forces from their actual age and the resultant age, so derived, should not exceed the prescribed age limit by more than 3 years

29

Widows, divorced and judicially separated women who have not remarried.

General

Up to 35 years of age

OBC

Up to 38 years of age

SC/ ST

Up to 40 years of age

03

Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates

Note: Only the persons having locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both leg affected) shall be allowed

General

Up to 35 years of age

04

OBC

Up to 38 years of age

SC/ ST

Up to 40 years of age

05

06

Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

03 years after deduction of the

military service rendered from the

actual age as on closing date of

receipt of online application.

08

Sportsmen/sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies

General/ OBC/ EWS

5 years

09

SC/ ST

10 years

10

Departmental candidate of Delhi Police

General

Up to 40 years of age

11

OBC

Up to 43 years of age

12

SC/ ST

Up to 45 years of age

13

Widows, divorced and judicially separated women who have not remarried.

General

Up to 35 years of age

14

OBC

Up to 38 years of age

15

SC/ ST

Up to 40 years of age

Note:

  1. Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate only will be accepted.
  1. Wards of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Hill Area categories will not be entitled to get double relaxation. They can either avail relaxation in their own category or as a ward of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.
  2. The crucial date for certificates of various reserved categories will be on the date of Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT).
  3. A “Departmental candidate” means a person who has rendered a minimum of three years of regular and continuous service in Delhi Police and who otherwise fulfills all educational and other physical qualifications.

SPORTSPERSONS OF GAMES/ SPORTS ELIGIBLE FOR AGE RELAXATION

S.No.

GAMES/ SPORTS

1.

Archery

2.

Athletics

3.

Badminton

4.

Basketball

5.

Boxing

6.

Cricket

7.

Cycling

8.

Equestrian

9.

Football

10.

Gymnastics

11.

Hockey

12.

Judo

13.

Kabaddi/Circle Kabaddi/Beach Kabaddi

14.

Karate

15.

Kho-Kho

16.

Swimming

17.

Shooting

18.

Table Tennis

19.

Tennis

20.

Triathlon

21.

Volleyball

22.

Wrestling

23.

Weightlifting

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

(i) 10 + 2 (Senior Secondary) pass or equivalent from a recognized Board at the time of filling of application form.

(ii) Professional Attainments:

Speed in English Typing - 30 words per minute.

OR

Speed in Hindi Typing - 25 words per minute.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates

Category of candidates

Heights (in cms)

Chest (in cms)

Unexpanded

Expanded

For candidates from General Category

165

78

82

For candidates belonging to Hill areas  i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.

160

73

78

For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes

160

73

78

Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.

160

73

78

Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates

Category of candidates

Heights (in cms)

For candidates from General Category

157

For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh.

152

For all candidates belonging to SC/ST

152

Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police.

152

In case of sons/daughters of either serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, who do not fulfill the general conditions of physical standard, the following relaxations are admissible:-

  1. Height (Male/Female): Relaxable by 5 centimeters.
  2. Chest(Male only) : Relaxable by 5 centimeters.

MEDICAL STANDARDS

The candidates should be of a sound state of health, free from defects, deformities or disease. Both eyes should have a vision of 6/12 with or without glasses. No relaxation is allowed to any category of candidates on this count.

For persons with disabilities: - Sound state of health, the vision of 6/12 with or without glasses in both eyes. Locomotor disability of 40% and above (either one or both legs affected) shall be allowed. The physical requirements for the post are as under:-

(F, PP, L, B, S, BL)

Code

Physical Requirements

F

Work performed by manipulating (with Fingers)

PP

Work performed by pulling & pushing.

L

Work performed by lifting.

B

Work performed by bending.

S

Work performed by sitting (on bench or chair)

BL

Both leg affected but not arms.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be canceled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Posts.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Recruitment?

18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2022 (Relaxation applicable on categories)

Q2. What is the Educational Qualification for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Recruitment?

12th Pass, English or Hindi Typing Speed

Q3. How many vacancies have been announced under SSC Constable Delhi Police 2022 Recruitment?

Male- 559 and Female - 276

