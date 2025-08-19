Odisha’s Kalahandi District Students Get Free Civil Services Coaching Under Mission Akankhya: Know Registration Dates, Eligibility & How to Apply

Odisha’s Free Civil Services Coaching: The Kalahandi district administration in collaboration with an IAS Coaching Institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start the initiative of providing free civil services coaching to selected 60 candidates from the Kalahandi district. This collaboration is launched under the “Mission Akankhya”. The coaching will be provided for a complete full year in offline as well as online mode. The students will be selected based on a well defined selection process. The selection process includes a written exam followed by an interview. The candidates can start registering for this free coaching initiative from 22 August 2025. The exam will be held on September 21, 2025.

Mission Akankhya

The Odisha Government has launched the Mission Akankhya on the occasion of Independence Day to provide free of cost coaching to the aspiring civil services aspirants. The candidates will be selected based on a written test followed by an Interview/ Personality Test. The selected candidates will receive coaching in Bhawanipatna. This is the first such initiative in the State of Odisha. The Kalahandi district comes under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog.