SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Age, Education, Physical Standards for Male Candidates

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Check age limit, educational qualification, physical & medical standards needed to be fulfilled before applying for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver (Male) 2022 Recruitment.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: As per the official notification, SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply.

Below are important dates SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver (Male) 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 8th July 2022 to 29th July 2022 Last date for receipt of application 29th July 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 29th July 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 30th July 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 30th July 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 2nd August 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination October 2022 Date of PET & PST To be notified later

Let’s look at SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Vacancies for Male Candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver (Male) Vacancies 2022

The post of SSC Constable Driver (Male) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21700- 69100). Here are the details of 1411 SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver (Male) Vacancies:

Category Open Ex-S Total General 543 61 604 EWS 128 14 142 OBC 318 35 353 SC 236 26 262 ST 45 05 50 Total 1270 141 1411

The post of Constable (Driver) is not suitable for Persons with Disabilities and female candidates.

Note: The Commission will make selection of candidates pursuant to the vacancies reported by Delhi Police. The Commission does not have any role in deciding the number of vacancies. Implementation of reservation policy, maintaining reservation roster and earmarking of vacancies for different categories comes under the domain of Delhi Police.

Before applying for the different SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver (Male) Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver (Male) 2022 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st July 2022

The Age Limit for SSC Constable Driver (Male) Delhi Police 2022 Recruitment is - 21 to 30 years as on 1st July 2022. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd July 1992 and not later than 1st July 2001.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

Code No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 01 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 02 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 03 Ex-servicemen (ESM) 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. 08 Sportsmen/sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies General/ OBC/ EWS 5 years 09 SC/ ST 10 years 10 Departmental candidate of Delhi Police General Up to 40 years of age 11 OBC Up to 43 years of age 12 SC/ ST Up to 45 years of age

Note:

Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination certificate only will be accepted.

Wards of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Hill Area categories will not be entitled to get double relaxation. They can either avail relaxation in their own category or as a ward of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. The relaxation height/ chest and educational qualification will be extended to the wards of only those Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police who have not been awarded the punishment of dismissal/ removal/ termination or compulsory retirement by way of penalty. A “Departmental candidate” means a person who has rendered a minimum three years regular and continuous service in Delhi Police who otherwise fulfills all educational and other physical qualifications.

SPORTSPERSONS OF GAMES/ SPORTS ELIGIBLE FOR AGE RELAXATION S.No. GAMES/ SPORTS 1. Archery 2. Athletics 3. Badminton 4. Basketball 5. Boxing 6. Cricket 7. Cycling 8. Equestrian 9. Football 10. Gymnastics 11. Hockey 12. Judo 13. Kabaddi/Circle Kabaddi/Beach Kabaddi 14. Karate 15. Kho-Kho 16. Swimming 17. Shooting 18. Table Tennis 19. Tennis 20. Triathlon 21. Volleyball 22. Wrestling 23. Weightlifting

EDUCATIONAL & ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

a) 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed or equivalent from a recognized Board (as on 29th July 2022 i.e. the closing date of receipt of online application)

b) Should be able to drive heavy vehicles with confidence

c) Valid driving license for Heavy Motor Vehicles (as on closing date of receipt of online application)

d) Possess knowledge of maintenance of vehicles.

All candidates who are shortlisted by the Commission for Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates etc. in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 29th July 2022 (i.e. on the closing date of receipt of online applications), failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) Chest (in cms) Unexpanded Expanded For candidates from General Category 170 81 85 For residents of Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir valley/ region of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh. (Candidates claiming this relaxation would have to produce a certificate to this effect from the competent authority i.e. DC/DM/SDM or Tehsildar of their place of residence at the time of Physical Measurement Test) 165 76 80 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 165 76 80 Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 165 76 80

In case of sons/daughters of either serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, who do not fulfill the general conditions of physical standard, the following relaxations are admissible:-

Height (Male/Female): Relaxable by 5 centimeters. Chest(Male only) : Relaxable by 5 centimeters.

POSSESS VALID DRIVING LICENSE

The candidates who qualify the Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests (PE&MT) will be called for Trade Test. The Driving License of all the candidates who qualify the PE&MT will be verified and only those candidates whose Driving Licenses are found genuine will be allowed to appear in the Trade Test. The candidate will also produce valid Driving License (in original) at the time of Trade test. Necessary legal action will be taken against those candidates whose Driving License are found forged/false.

MEDICAL STANDARDS

The candidates should be of sound health, free from disease/defect/ deformity. Better eye vision 6/6 without glasses, worse eye 6/12 without glasses. Free from colour blindness. No relaxation is allowed/ permissible. The selected candidates shall be medically examined by doctors in selected Government hospitals in Delhi as per the prescribed standards in Rule-17A (XX) and Rule-24 (Appendix) of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 as amended from time to time.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the Computer Based Examination, PE&MT and Medical Examination as well as after issue of Offer of Appointment/ joining the service, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature/ selection for the post will be cancelled by the Commission/ Delhi Police.