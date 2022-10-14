UGC NET 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Check NTA NET Previous Year % Scores

UGC NET 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: The UGC NET 2022 cut-off marks are going to be released by the agency on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency is yet to announce the UGC NET 2022 cut-off marks for all the subject. As per updates, the commission has concluded the five phases of the NET (National Eligibility Test).
The agency usually releases the cut-off marks along with the UGC NET result. Candidates who secure marks more than the prescribed cut-off marks shall be considered for the next round. UGC NET 2022 Exam was held in 5 Phases from. Candidates who successfully qualify for the examination shall be awarded the certification to practice as Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow in Indian University.
UGC NET Expected Cut-Off Marks
The commission has concluded the examination in multiple phases as of now. Candidates who are searching for the UGC NET expected cut-off marks for all the subjects. These expected cut-off marks have been devised by experts for both the posts, Assistant Professor and JRF (Junior Research Fellow).
|
Subject
|
Assistant Professor
|
JRF And Assistant Professor
|
Cutoff Marks %
|
Total
|
Cutoff Marks %
|
Total
|
Political Science
|
96.73
|
1604
|
99.47
|
291
|
History
|
98.27
|
993
|
99.65
|
187
|
Commerce
|
97.29
|
2230
|
99.45
|
421
|
Education
|
96.82
|
1444
|
99.53
|
194
|
Bengali
|
98.57
|
105
|
99.65
|
26
|
Hindi
|
96.87
|
1619
|
99.47
|
285
|
Kannada
|
98.27
|
26
|
99.96
|
2
|
English
|
98.61
|
951
|
99.75
|
150
|
Geography
|
95.9787
|
1361
|
99.13
|
299
UGC NET Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
The candidates are advised to go through the previous year UGC NET cut-off marks. Doing this helps in getting a quick insight into the difficulty level of the examination for a particular category. Go through the section below to check out the previous year cutoff marks for the UGC NET exam.
June 2020 Cycle
|
Subject
|
JRF & Assistant Professor
|
Assistant Professor Only
|
Cutoff Marks
Percentage
|
Total
|
Cutoff Marks
Percentage
|
Total
|
ECONOMICS
|
72.00
|
89
|
62.67
|
1202
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
68.00
|
122
|
58.67
|
1642
|
PHILOSOPHY
|
74.67
|
16
|
64.00
|
195
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
64.67
|
25
|
56.00
|
346
|
SOCIOLOGY
|
68.67
|
64
|
60.00
|
884
|
HISTORY
|
62.67
|
123
|
55.33
|
1906
|
COMMERCE
|
62.67
|
270
|
55.33
|
3770
|
EDUCATION
|
66.67
|
98
|
58.00
|
1640
|
HOME SCIENCE
|
68.00
|
35
|
60.00
|
487
|
MANAGEMENT
|
61.33
|
62
|
54.00
|
997
|
HINDI
|
67.33
|
150
|
59.33
|
1972
|
ENGLISH
|
63.33
|
105
|
54.67
|
1578
|
SANSKRIT
|
70.67
|
53
|
62.00
|
653
|
PHYSICAL EDUCATION
|
62.67
|
11
|
52.67
|
165
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
69.33
|
101
|
60.67
|
1355
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE AND APPLICATIONS
|
60.00
|
56
|
52.00
|
859
|
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
|
64.00
|
38
|
55.33
|
537
Factors Affecting the UGC NET Cut-Off Marks
A lot of factors affect the UGC NET cut-off marks to choose the deserving candidates. Owing to the popularity of the examination lakhs of candidates attempt it on an annual basis. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors take into consideration the following factors.
- Difficulty level of the examination
- Normalisation formula.
- Average attempts made by the candidates.
- Phases of the UGC NET 2022 examination.
UGC NET Exam Analysis
As per the experts, the level of the questions asked in the UGC NET exam was moderate level. The candidates did not find any difficulty in attempting the questions. All the questions were from the prescribed syllabus as per the commission and the candidates could easily attempt 75 to 80 questions. The following table consists of the subject wise difficulty level and good attempts for the examination.
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
9-11
|
Maths/Reasoning
|
Moderate
|
3-5
|
Communication
|
Moderate
|
4-5
|
Environment
|
Moderate
|
2-3
|
Higher Education
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
2-3
|
Information Technology
|
Moderate
|
3-4
|
Research Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
7-8
|
Data Interpretation
|
Moderate
|
4-5
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Moderate
|
4-5
|
Comprehension
|
Easy to Moderate
|
2-4