UGC NET 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Check NTA NET Previous Year % Scores

UGC NET 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: The UGC NET 2022 cut-off marks are going to be released by the agency on the official website -  ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency is yet to announce the UGC NET 2022 cut-off marks for all the subject. As per updates, the commission has concluded the five phases of the NET (National Eligibility Test). 

The agency usually releases the cut-off marks along with the UGC NET result. Candidates who secure marks more than the prescribed cut-off marks shall be considered for the next round. UGC NET 2022 Exam was held in 5 Phases from. Candidates who successfully qualify for the examination shall be awarded the certification to practice as Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow in Indian University.

UGC NET Expected Cut-Off Marks

The commission has concluded the examination in multiple phases as of now. Candidates who are searching for the UGC NET expected cut-off marks for all the subjects. These expected cut-off marks have been devised by experts for both the posts, Assistant Professor and JRF (Junior Research Fellow). 

Subject

Assistant Professor

JRF And Assistant Professor 

Cutoff Marks %

Total

Cutoff Marks  %

Total

Political Science

96.73

1604

99.47

291

History

98.27

993

99.65

187

Commerce

97.29

2230

99.45

421

Education

96.82

1444

99.53

194

Bengali

98.57

105

99.65

26

Hindi

96.87

1619

99.47

285

Kannada

98.27

26

99.96

2

English

98.61

951

99.75

150

Geography

95.9787

1361

99.13

299

UGC NET Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The candidates are advised to go through the previous year UGC NET cut-off marks. Doing this helps in getting a quick insight into the difficulty level of the examination for a particular category. Go through the section below to check out the previous year cutoff marks for the UGC NET exam. 

December 2021 Cycle

June 2020 Cycle

Subject

JRF & Assistant Professor

Assistant Professor Only

Cutoff Marks

Percentage

Total

Cutoff Marks

Percentage

Total

ECONOMICS

72.00

89

62.67

1202

POLITICAL SCIENCE

68.00

122

58.67

1642

PHILOSOPHY

74.67

16

64.00

195

PSYCHOLOGY

64.67

25

56.00

346

SOCIOLOGY

68.67

64

60.00

884

HISTORY

62.67

123

55.33

1906

COMMERCE

62.67

270

55.33

3770

EDUCATION

66.67

98

58.00

1640

HOME SCIENCE

68.00

35

60.00

487

MANAGEMENT

61.33

62

54.00

997

HINDI

67.33

150

59.33

1972

ENGLISH

63.33

105

54.67

1578

SANSKRIT

70.67

53

62.00

653

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

62.67

11

52.67

165

GEOGRAPHY

69.33

101

60.67

1355

COMPUTER SCIENCE AND APPLICATIONS

60.00

56

52.00

859

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

64.00

38

55.33

537

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Cut-Off Marks

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET cut-off marks to choose the deserving candidates. Owing to the popularity of the examination lakhs of candidates attempt it on an annual basis. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors take into consideration the following factors.

  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • Normalisation formula.
  • Average attempts made by the candidates.
  • Phases of the UGC NET 2022 examination.

UGC NET Exam Analysis

As per the experts, the level of the questions asked in the UGC NET exam was moderate level. The candidates did not find any difficulty in attempting the questions. All the questions were from the prescribed syllabus as per the commission and the candidates could easily attempt 75 to 80 questions. The following table consists of the subject wise difficulty level and good attempts for the examination.

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Teaching Aptitude

Moderate to Difficult

9-11

Maths/Reasoning

Moderate

3-5

Communication

Moderate

4-5

Environment

Moderate

2-3

Higher Education

Moderate to Difficult

2-3

Information Technology

Moderate

3-4

Research Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

7-8

Data Interpretation

Moderate

4-5

Logical Reasoning

Moderate

4-5

Comprehension

Easy to Moderate

2-4

FAQ

Q1: What factors affect the UGC NET cut-off marks?

Ans: As per reports, factors such as phases and shifts of the UGC NET 2022 exam, difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula are considered by the board.

Q2: Will there be any negative marking in UGC NET 2022 Exam?

Ans: No, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Q3: What are the expected cut-off marks for the National Eligibility Test exam of UGC NET?

Ans: As per the experts, the expected cut-off marks for the National Eligibility Test exam of UGC NET are going to be 96 to 98.

Next