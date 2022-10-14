UGC NET 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: Check NTA NET Previous Year % Scores

UGC NET 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: The UGC NET 2022 cut-off marks are going to be released by the agency on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency is yet to announce the UGC NET 2022 cut-off marks for all the subject. As per updates, the commission has concluded the five phases of the NET (National Eligibility Test).

The agency usually releases the cut-off marks along with the UGC NET result. Candidates who secure marks more than the prescribed cut-off marks shall be considered for the next round. UGC NET 2022 Exam was held in 5 Phases from. Candidates who successfully qualify for the examination shall be awarded the certification to practice as Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow in Indian University.

UGC NET Expected Cut-Off Marks

The commission has concluded the examination in multiple phases as of now. Candidates who are searching for the UGC NET expected cut-off marks for all the subjects. These expected cut-off marks have been devised by experts for both the posts, Assistant Professor and JRF (Junior Research Fellow).

Subject Assistant Professor JRF And Assistant Professor Cutoff Marks % Total Cutoff Marks % Total Political Science 96.73 1604 99.47 291 History 98.27 993 99.65 187 Commerce 97.29 2230 99.45 421 Education 96.82 1444 99.53 194 Bengali 98.57 105 99.65 26 Hindi 96.87 1619 99.47 285 Kannada 98.27 26 99.96 2 English 98.61 951 99.75 150 Geography 95.9787 1361 99.13 299

UGC NET Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The candidates are advised to go through the previous year UGC NET cut-off marks. Doing this helps in getting a quick insight into the difficulty level of the examination for a particular category. Go through the section below to check out the previous year cutoff marks for the UGC NET exam.

December 2021 Cycle

June 2020 Cycle

Subject JRF & Assistant Professor Assistant Professor Only Cutoff Marks Percentage Total Cutoff Marks Percentage Total ECONOMICS 72.00 89 62.67 1202 POLITICAL SCIENCE 68.00 122 58.67 1642 PHILOSOPHY 74.67 16 64.00 195 PSYCHOLOGY 64.67 25 56.00 346 SOCIOLOGY 68.67 64 60.00 884 HISTORY 62.67 123 55.33 1906 COMMERCE 62.67 270 55.33 3770 EDUCATION 66.67 98 58.00 1640 HOME SCIENCE 68.00 35 60.00 487 MANAGEMENT 61.33 62 54.00 997 HINDI 67.33 150 59.33 1972 ENGLISH 63.33 105 54.67 1578 SANSKRIT 70.67 53 62.00 653 PHYSICAL EDUCATION 62.67 11 52.67 165 GEOGRAPHY 69.33 101 60.67 1355 COMPUTER SCIENCE AND APPLICATIONS 60.00 56 52.00 859 ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES 64.00 38 55.33 537

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Cut-Off Marks

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET cut-off marks to choose the deserving candidates. Owing to the popularity of the examination lakhs of candidates attempt it on an annual basis. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors take into consideration the following factors.

Difficulty level of the examination

Normalisation formula.

Average attempts made by the candidates.

Phases of the UGC NET 2022 examination.

UGC NET Exam Analysis

As per the experts, the level of the questions asked in the UGC NET exam was moderate level. The candidates did not find any difficulty in attempting the questions. All the questions were from the prescribed syllabus as per the commission and the candidates could easily attempt 75 to 80 questions. The following table consists of the subject wise difficulty level and good attempts for the examination.