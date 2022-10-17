UGC NET 2022 Answer Key: Releasing Soon by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link to Download PDF!

NTA UGC NET 2022 Answer Key Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in : Know the steps to download UGC NET 2022 answer key PDF here! Check the important dates, direct links, and steps to calculate the marks using the UGC NET JRF answer key and objections.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Answer Key Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency is going to release the UGC NET 2022 answer key soon. Candidates who have attempted the written examination are advised to keep in touch with the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in to get updates. The agency will be releasing the answer key for the UGC NET exam in the coming days.

The agency has conducted the examination in three phases namely in July, August, September and October 2022. As of now, there is no official update regarding the release of the answer key of the UGC JRF answer key. The candidates are advised to cross-check the answer key to calculate the marks secured in the examination.

Check UGC NET 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks Subject-wise

UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Date

As of now, the commission has not mentioned any date regarding the release of the UGC NET answer key. However, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for getting an update regarding the same.

UGC NET Events Important Dates UGC NET Exam Date 2022 Phase 1: July 09, 11, and 12, 2022. Phase 2: September 20 to 22, 2022 Phase 3: September 14 to October 23, 2022 UGC NET Answer key Release Date To be Announced Soon

How to Download the UGC NET 2022 Answer Key?

The UGC NET answer key 2022 has to be downloaded from the official website of the agency. The answer key is released separately for all the subjects along with the candidate’s OMR copy. Check out the following section to know the steps relevant to download the UGC NET 2022 answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGC NET answer key 2022.

Step 3: Next, click on the desired subject and right-click on the same to open it.

Step 4: Cross-check the answers mentioned on the UGC NET answer key and save it on the device for future reference.

Recent Story: UGC NET 2022 Paper Leak Fake News Alert

How to Use the UGC NET Answer Key 2022?

The primary focus of releasing the UGC NET answer key is to aid the marks calculation step for the candidate. It also helps the candidate in tracking their performance in the examination and ensures transparency in the whole process.

The candidates can use the UGC NET 2022 answer key along with their OMR copy and follow the below-mentioned steps to do the same.

Download the UGC NET answer key 2022 from the official website.

Next, tally the answers mentioned on the provisional answer key with the one mentioned on the OMR sheet.

Then, use the marking scheme as released by the agency i.e. add 2 marks for each correct answer and leave the incorrect answer as no negative marking is introduced for the wrong answer.

Finally, check your marks after going through the final calculation.

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

How to Raise an Objection Against the UGC NET Answer Key 2022?

The candidates participating in the UGC NET exam have the right to raise an objection against the answers that are wrong or have an error. The authorities go through the claims made by the candidates and then release the final answer key. For raising an objection, the candidates can consider the following steps.

Visit the official website of NTA,

Next, click on the UGC NET objection portal.

After this, log in using the application number and password or date of birth.

Click on the challenge answer key link and then mark the answers that are wrong.

Click on the question id and then attach relevant evidence in the prescribed format.

Proceed to the payment portal and pay the admissible fee per question via the online payment mode.

Submit the objection against the UGC NET answer key 2022 on the official website.

The candidates have to pay an online fee question while raising an objection against the wrong answers in the UGC NET answer key.