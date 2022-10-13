UGC NET 2022 Paper Leak Fake News: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Clarifies amid Students Protest

UGC NET 2022 Paper Leak Fake News: UGC NET paper leak news for History paper only rumors, clarifies UGC chairman through Twitter. Know all about the alleged paper leak matter of the NTA UGC NET History paper here.

UGC NET 2022 Paper Leak Fake News: NTA Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has taken to his Twitter handle to clarify the alleged UGC NET paper leak news on 10th October 2022, was a mere hoax. This false accusation put a question mark on the transparency as soon as the news broke out. However, now with the chairman himself clarifying the rumor can make peace in this whole matter.

The chairman in his tweet said, the video circulating on the social media platform Youtube regarding the alleged paper leak of History (06) paper scheduled for October 10, 2022, is fake news. The agency refutes any of these rumors as the format of the question paper shown in the video is completely different from the actual question paper delivered to the students. Through his tweet, he also appealed to the stakeholders to stay away from this kind of news as it will only lead to jeopardizing the reputation of the agency.

Check out the official tweet below:

Alert from NTA on fake tweets circulating on social media about leakage of History paper in UGC-NET held on 10 October 2022. pic.twitter.com/4Dm8qxLRRe — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) October 12, 2022

What is the UGC NET Paper Leak Issue?

For the unversed, the agency has scheduled the History (06) paper of UGC NET for October 10, 2022, in the evening shift. However, before the actual exam could commence a video was circulated on the social media platform alleging that the question paper was leaked. This news baffled the students who were already depressed as the UGC NET examination has been delayed several times earlier citing different reasons.

Nevertheless, this did not lead to the agency canceling the exam that day and it was conducted as per the scheduled norms.

Student’s Reaction to UGC Paper Leak Issue

However, this did not go well with student activists from the Student Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students Association (AISA). A group of students barged into the UGC building with demands of revoking the rights of NTA as an exam regulatory body. The students hurled slogans against the constant mismanagement of NTA in competitive examinations.

Additionally, the student body of JNU also wrote a letter to the UGC chairman demanding the immediate removal of NTA from the examination body. In their letter, the body suggested that these kinds of major negligence are detrimental to the students who work hard for exams like UGC NET. The letter also appealed to the commission to launch a probe against the agency for this whole mishap.

UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) is an annual examination that is conducted for students willing to make a career as an Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow in Indian universities. The examination is usually conducted in two cycles i.e. December and June. However, citing some administrative issues the exam for the last two cycles has been merged.

Talking about the current session, the agency commenced the UGC NET 2022 examination in July 2022. This time the examination is conducted in several phases the first one being held from July 9 to 12, 2022. Recently, the agency released the advanced city intimation slip for the phase 4 examination that is going to be held till October 14, 2022. Candidates can check and download the same on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.