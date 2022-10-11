NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Check Paper1/2 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Know the questions and topic-wise weightage of the UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 exam. Also check the subject-wise good attempts and questions asked in Paper-1 and Paper-2.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 Examination. The agency commenced the phase 4 on 10thOctober which will end on 14thOctober 2022. The examination is supposed to be held in two shifts for both papers simultaneously, i.e., morning 9 am to 12 pm and evening 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET examination have shared their experience of the paper. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the overall level of the paper was moderate. Most of the questions asked in today’s examination were doable and were as per the syllabus.

This UGC NET Phase-4 exam analysis is helpful for those who have their examination scheduled in the upcoming days. Candidates can check out the analysis along with the topic-wise weightage and prepare accordingly. The students have also reported instances of finding repetitive questions. The real-time analysis for the NTA NET Phase-4 exam should be used to prepare the questions that could be asked in the upcoming sessions.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern

The examination is being held in CBT mode. The questions asked in the examination were of objective in nature. The maximum marks for Paper-1 was 100 marks and for Paper-2 was 200 marks. Each question asked in today’s examination is going to account for 2 marks. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. Paper-1 was compulsory for all the students whereas Paper-2 was based on the subject chosen by the candidates.

Sections Maximum questions Maximum marks Duration Teaching Aptitude 5 10 1 hour Research Aptitude 5 10 Reading Comprehension 5 10 Communication 5 10 Reasoning (including Maths) 5 10 Logical Reasoning 5 10 Data Interpretation 5 10 Information & Communication Technology (ICT) 5 10 People & Environment 5 10 Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration 5 10 Total 50 100 Paper II 100 200 2 hours

UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis

UGC NET paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift with questions from nine subjects. The candidates who have attempted the paper said that overall the paper was doable.

Also, some of the questions in UGC NET Phase 4 were similar to the ones asked in the earlier phases. Know about the subject-wise difficulty level and good attempts in the table below.

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Teaching Aptitude Moderate to Difficult 9-11 Maths/Reasoning Moderate 3-5 Communication Moderate 4-5 Environment Moderate 2-3 Higher Education Moderate to Difficult 2-3 Information Technology Moderate 3-4 Research Aptitude Easy to Moderate 7-8 Data Interpretation Moderate 4-5 Logical Reasoning Moderate 4-5 Comprehension Easy to Moderate 2-4

UGC NET 2022 Questions Asked

The candidates have already appeared in the UGC NET phase 4 examination have shared their experience of the examination. As per that, the questions asked in the exam were similar to the ones mentioned in the official syllabus. The following section consists of the major highlights of the exam held today.

The examination was held in the online mode in two shifts.

The candidates shared that the structure of the test was similar to that of the previous phases.

The difficulty level of the UGC NET exam was somewhere between easy to moderate.

The paper 1 was General Aptitude based whereas, paper 2 had questions related to chosen subjects.