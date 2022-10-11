NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Check Paper1/2 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 Examination. The agency commenced the phase 4 on 10thOctober which will end on 14thOctober 2022. The examination is supposed to be held in two shifts for both papers simultaneously, i.e., morning 9 am to 12 pm and evening 3 pm to 6 pm. 

Candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET examination have shared their experience of the paper. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the overall level of the paper was moderate. Most of the questions asked in today’s examination were doable and were as per the syllabus. 

This UGC NET Phase-4 exam analysis is helpful for those who have their examination scheduled in the upcoming days. Candidates can check out the analysis along with the topic-wise weightage and prepare accordingly. The students have also reported instances of finding repetitive questions. The real-time analysis for the NTA NET Phase-4 exam should be used to prepare the questions that could be asked in the upcoming sessions. 

UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern 

The examination is being held in CBT mode. The questions asked in the examination were of objective in nature. The maximum marks for Paper-1 was 100 marks and for Paper-2 was 200 marks. Each question asked in today’s examination is going to account for 2 marks. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. Paper-1 was compulsory for all the students whereas Paper-2 was based on the subject chosen by the candidates. 

Sections

Maximum questions

Maximum marks

Duration

Teaching Aptitude

5

10

1 hour

Research Aptitude

5

10

Reading Comprehension

5

10

Communication

5

10

Reasoning (including Maths)

5

10

Logical Reasoning

5

10

Data Interpretation

5

10

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

5

10

People & Environment

5

10

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration

5

10

Total

50

100

Paper II

100

200

2 hours

UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis

UGC NET paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift with questions from nine subjects. The candidates who have attempted the paper said that overall the paper was doable. 

Also, some of the questions in UGC NET Phase 4 were similar to the ones asked in the earlier phases. Know about the subject-wise difficulty level and good attempts in the table below. 

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Teaching Aptitude

Moderate to Difficult

9-11

Maths/Reasoning

Moderate

3-5

Communication

Moderate

4-5

Environment

Moderate

2-3

Higher Education

Moderate to Difficult

2-3

Information Technology

Moderate

3-4

Research Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

7-8

Data Interpretation

Moderate

4-5

Logical Reasoning

Moderate

4-5

Comprehension

Easy to Moderate

2-4

UGC NET 2022 Questions Asked

The candidates have already appeared in the UGC NET phase 4 examination have shared their experience of the examination. As per that, the questions asked in the exam were similar to the ones mentioned in the official syllabus. The following section consists of the major highlights of the exam held today.

  • The examination was held in the online mode in two shifts.
  • The candidates shared that the structure of the test was similar to that of the previous phases. 
  • The difficulty level of the UGC NET exam was somewhere between easy to moderate. 
  • The paper 1 was General Aptitude based whereas, paper 2 had questions related to chosen subjects.

Subject Name

Topics Asked

Teaching Aptitude

Teaching

Profession

MOOC

Learner Center Method

Environment

Pollutants

Secondary pollutants

Nuclear Energy

Methane Gas

Higher Education

NEP 2020

Education Agencies

1962Women Education Commission

Research Aptitude

Hypothesis

Types of Research

Scales

Case Study

Research Articles

Lose Study Articles

Data Interpretation

Percentage Related

Maths/Reasoning

Number Series

Coding and Decoding

CP and SP

Average of prime numbers

Communication

Effective Communication

Linear Model

Non-Verbal

Information Technology

Integrated Circle

Ethics in IT

ROM/RAM

IT Act

Operating System

Comprehension

Language Related

Logical Reasoning

Fallacy

Nyaya Philosophy

Inference

FAQ

Q1: How was the level of the questions asked in the UGC NET phase 4 examination?

Ans: As per the students, the level of the questions asked in phase 4 of the UGC NET exam was moderate level.

Q2: What was the average attempt of a candidate in the UGC NET phase 4 exam?

Ans: The average attempt of a candidate in the UGC NET phase 4 exam was 75 to 85 questions.

Q3: Was any questions not related to the syllabus asked in the UGC NET exam?

Ans: No, no such questions was found to be asked in the UGC NET examination today.
