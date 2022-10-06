UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 Admit Card Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download City Intimation Slip

UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 Admit Card/ City Intimation Slip Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Download the UGC NET phase 4 admit card and city intimation slip on the official website. Know the exam date, shift number, and timing for the different subjects on this page.

UGC NET 2022 Phase-4 Admit Card/ City Intimation Slip Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET 2022 phase 4 admit card on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check the UGC NET phase 4 city intimation slip released by the agency on October 04, 2022. The admit card can be downloaded by using the application number and date of birth on the login page. As per schedule, the examination is going to be held on October 08 and 10, 2022 in two shifts.

The admit card consists of the details such as roll number, exam city, address, shift number, and reporting time. Candidates are advised to download the original copy of the UGC NET phase 4 admit card and carry the same to the exam hall. Those who are not found to be carrying one shall be disqualified from the examination.

UGC NET 2022 Phase 4 Exam Dates

The candidates who are going to write the UGC NET phase 4 examination can check out the subject-wise date and shift for the upcoming session from the table mentioned below.

Subject Shift Number Exam Date Computer Science and Applications Shift-1 October 8, 2022 Economics/ Rural Economics/ Co-operation/ Demography/ Development Planning/ Development Studies/ Econometrics/ Applied Economics/ Development Economics/ Business Economics Shift-2 October 8, 2022 History Shift 1 and 2 October 10, 2022

How to Download UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card 2022?

The UGC NET phase 4 admit card has been released on the official website of the agency. The candidates can check and download the same to know about the exam date and shift number assigned to them. The following section consists of the steps one can adhere to while downloading the same.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET Phase 4 admit card link for December and June cycles.

Step 3: Next, enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin on the login page.

Step 4: Cross-check the details mentioned on the UGC NET phase 4 admit card.

Step 5: Save a copy of the admit card for UGC NET 2022 on the device for future reference.

NTA UGC NET Phase 4 City Intimation Slip Released

The NTA releases the UGC NET phase 4 city intimation slip on the official website. This slip is usually released 2 to 3 days prior to the admit card release day. The slip consists of the name of the city assigned to the candidates for writing the NET phase 4 examination. Additionally, it also consists of the detailed address of the exam center.

One of the major benefits that this intimation slip offers is that it helps candidates in making necessary arrangements for the travel beforehand. A lot of candidates get allotted cities a far distance from their home city. With city intimation released beforehand, one can make travel arrangements to avoid any hassle on the examination day.

NTA UGC NET Exam Pattern 2022

The examination is going to be conducted in CBT mode.

The questions asked in the examination are going to be objective in nature.

The maximum marks for paper 1 are going to be 100 marks and the second paper will account for 200 marks.

Each question asked in today’s examination is going to account for 2 marks. There is no mention of negative marking for questions that are marked wrongly.

Paper 1 is compulsory for all the students whereas paper 2 is going to be based on the subject chosen by the candidates.

Sections Maximum questions Maximum marks Duration Teaching Aptitude 5 10 1 hour Research Aptitude 5 10 Reading Comprehension 5 10 Communication 5 10 Reasoning (including Maths) 5 10 Logical Reasoning 5 10 Data Interpretation 5 10 Information & Communication Technology (ICT) 5 10 People & Environment 5 10 Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration 5 10 Total 50 100 Paper II 100 200 2 hours

The UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) has commenced for the December 2021 and June 2022 cycle. Candidates who wish to write the examination in phase 4 can do the same by downloading the admit card. The examination is for those candidates who are willing to make a career as JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professors in different universities.