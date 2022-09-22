NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Important Topics: Questions have come from these Subjects!

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Important Topics: Get an idea of the questions and topic-wise weightage of the UGC NET phase 2 exam. Know about the subject-wise good attempts and questions asked in UGC NET paper 1.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Important Topics: The National Testing Agency has concluded the UGC NET 2022 paper 1 examination today. The paper 1 exam was conducted in the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The UGC NET paper 1 exam was compulsory for all the candidates who have filled the application form.

Whereas, paper 2 is going to be an optional paper and shall be held in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 is going to be having around 12 subjects and candidates have the right to choose the same at the time of filling out the application form. 

Talking about the UGC NET examination held today, the level of the examination was easy to moderate. The written test had 100 questions from different subjects. The questions asked were objective in nature. Candidates have to simply mark the correct answer among the available option. As per the student’s review, the overall good attempt for today’s exam can lie anywhere between 60 to 65 questions. 

The NTA shall be conducting the third phase of the UGC NET 2022 examination from 29-Sep-2022 to 14-Oct-2022. Candidates going to appear in phase 3 can check out this article till the end for more insights. 

UGC NET Important Dates

The candidates can check out the UGC NET 2022 important dates for the different events in the table below. 

UGC NET Events

Exam Dates

Notification

30-Apr-2022

Application process

30-Apr-2022 to 30-May-2022 (

UGC NET Application correction window

21-May-2022 to 01-Jun-2022 

UGC NET Phase 1 Admit card

07-Jul-2022 - 08-Jul-2022

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card

16-Sep-2022

Phase 3 Admit card

To be Announced soon

UGC NET exam date for Phase 1

09-Jul-2022

11-Jul-2022

12-Jul-2022

UGC NET exam date for Phase 2

12-Aug-2022 to 14-Aug-2022

20-Sep-2022 to 23-Sep-2022

UGC NET exam date for Phase 3

29-Sep-2022 to 14-Oct-2022

UGC NET Provisional answer key

To be announced

UGC NET Submission of challenges against answer key

To be announced

UGC NET Final answer key and cut off

To be announced

UGC NET Result

To be announced

UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern 

  • The examination is being conducted in CBT mode. 
  • The questions asked in the examination are objective in nature.
  • The maximum marks for paper 1 are going to be 100 marks and the second paper will account for 200 marks. 
  • Each question asked in today’s examination is going to account for 2 marks. There is no mention of negative marking for questions that are marked wrongly. 
  • Paper 1 was compulsory for all the students whereas paper 2 is going to be based on the subject chosen by the candidates. 

Sections

Maximum questions

Maximum marks

Duration

Teaching Aptitude

5

10

1 hour

Research Aptitude

5

10

Reading Comprehension

5

10

Communication

5

10

Reasoning (including Maths)

5

10

Logical Reasoning

5

10

Data Interpretation

5

10

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

5

10

People & Environment

5

10

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration

5

10

Total

50

100

Paper II

100

200

2 hours

UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics

As per the experts, the UGC NET examination held today was of easy to moderate level. The subject-wise topics and questions asked in today’s exam were at par with the ones asked in all the shifts asked earlier. Go through the table below to know about the subject-wise difficulty level and good attempts; 

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Teaching Aptitude

Moderate to Difficult

6-7

-Environment

Moderate

6-7

Higher Education

Moderate to Difficult

2-3

Research Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

4-5

Data Interpretation

Moderate

3-4

Maths/Reasoning

Moderate

2-3

Communication

Moderate

3-4

Information Technology

Moderate

1-2

Comprehension

Easy to Moderate

1-2

Logical Reasoning

Moderate

2-3

UGC NET 2022 Questions Asked

UGC NET paper 1 examination today was conducted in the first shift from 9 am to 12 am. The following section consists of the basic highlights related to the same. The UGC NET exam was conducted in the computer-based test format. The questions asked were from the syllabus prescribed by the UGC earlier. All of the questions asked in the paper were compulsory in nature. Candidates have to attempt the same on their own likings. 

Subject Name

UGC NET Question Asked

Teaching Aptitude

MOOC

Swayam

CBCS

Bloom

Taxanomy

Learner Characteristics

Environment

Protocols

SDGs and MDGs

Niti Aayog

Protocols

CITES

Earthquake

Solar Energy

Higher Education

Swayam

Credits

NEP 2020

Establishment Years

E-governance

Ranking

Research Aptitude

Collective Communication

Barriers of Communication

Mass media

Data Interpretation

Easy Ratio

Ratio & Average Related

Maths/Reasoning

Percentage 

Profit and Loss

Communication

Scales

Sampling

Information Technology

Search Engine

Odd one out on

Conceptual 

Memory related questions

ROM

EPROM

Full forms

Types of Extension

Comprehension

Question based on Reading Comprehension

Passages

Precise Writing

Logical Reasoning

Pramana

Structure

Logic

Sushrut

Samhita

Astra

Creative Knowledge

Fallacies

Square of Opposition

The UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) is conducted annually for those who wish to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professors in different universities. Based on the marks secured in the examination, the candidates get an appointment as an Assistant Professor in any of the public or private universities of India.

