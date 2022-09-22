NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Important Topics: Questions have come from these Subjects!

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Important Topics: Get an idea of the questions and topic-wise weightage of the UGC NET phase 2 exam. Know about the subject-wise good attempts and questions asked in UGC NET paper 1.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Important Topics: The National Testing Agency has concluded the UGC NET 2022 paper 1 examination today. The paper 1 exam was conducted in the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The UGC NET paper 1 exam was compulsory for all the candidates who have filled the application form.

Whereas, paper 2 is going to be an optional paper and shall be held in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 is going to be having around 12 subjects and candidates have the right to choose the same at the time of filling out the application form.

Talking about the UGC NET examination held today, the level of the examination was easy to moderate. The written test had 100 questions from different subjects. The questions asked were objective in nature. Candidates have to simply mark the correct answer among the available option. As per the student’s review, the overall good attempt for today’s exam can lie anywhere between 60 to 65 questions.

The NTA shall be conducting the third phase of the UGC NET 2022 examination from 29-Sep-2022 to 14-Oct-2022. Candidates going to appear in phase 3 can check out this article till the end for more insights.

UGC NET Important Dates

The candidates can check out the UGC NET 2022 important dates for the different events in the table below.

UGC NET Events Exam Dates Notification 30-Apr-2022 Application process 30-Apr-2022 to 30-May-2022 ( UGC NET Application correction window 21-May-2022 to 01-Jun-2022 UGC NET Phase 1 Admit card 07-Jul-2022 - 08-Jul-2022 UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card 16-Sep-2022 Phase 3 Admit card To be Announced soon UGC NET exam date for Phase 1 09-Jul-2022 11-Jul-2022 12-Jul-2022 UGC NET exam date for Phase 2 12-Aug-2022 to 14-Aug-2022 20-Sep-2022 to 23-Sep-2022 UGC NET exam date for Phase 3 29-Sep-2022 to 14-Oct-2022 UGC NET Provisional answer key To be announced UGC NET Submission of challenges against answer key To be announced UGC NET Final answer key and cut off To be announced UGC NET Result To be announced

UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern

The examination is being conducted in CBT mode.

The questions asked in the examination are objective in nature.

The maximum marks for paper 1 are going to be 100 marks and the second paper will account for 200 marks.

Each question asked in today’s examination is going to account for 2 marks. There is no mention of negative marking for questions that are marked wrongly.

Paper 1 was compulsory for all the students whereas paper 2 is going to be based on the subject chosen by the candidates.

Sections Maximum questions Maximum marks Duration Teaching Aptitude 5 10 1 hour Research Aptitude 5 10 Reading Comprehension 5 10 Communication 5 10 Reasoning (including Maths) 5 10 Logical Reasoning 5 10 Data Interpretation 5 10 Information & Communication Technology (ICT) 5 10 People & Environment 5 10 Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration 5 10 Total 50 100 Paper II 100 200 2 hours

UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics

As per the experts, the UGC NET examination held today was of easy to moderate level. The subject-wise topics and questions asked in today’s exam were at par with the ones asked in all the shifts asked earlier. Go through the table below to know about the subject-wise difficulty level and good attempts;

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Teaching Aptitude Moderate to Difficult 6-7 -Environment Moderate 6-7 Higher Education Moderate to Difficult 2-3 Research Aptitude Easy to Moderate 4-5 Data Interpretation Moderate 3-4 Maths/Reasoning Moderate 2-3 Communication Moderate 3-4 Information Technology Moderate 1-2 Comprehension Easy to Moderate 1-2 Logical Reasoning Moderate 2-3

UGC NET 2022 Questions Asked

UGC NET paper 1 examination today was conducted in the first shift from 9 am to 12 am. The following section consists of the basic highlights related to the same. The UGC NET exam was conducted in the computer-based test format. The questions asked were from the syllabus prescribed by the UGC earlier. All of the questions asked in the paper were compulsory in nature. Candidates have to attempt the same on their own likings.

Subject Name UGC NET Question Asked Teaching Aptitude MOOC Swayam CBCS Bloom Taxanomy Learner Characteristics Environment Protocols SDGs and MDGs Niti Aayog Protocols CITES Earthquake Solar Energy Higher Education Swayam Credits NEP 2020 Establishment Years E-governance Ranking Research Aptitude Collective Communication Barriers of Communication Mass media Data Interpretation Easy Ratio Ratio & Average Related Maths/Reasoning Percentage Profit and Loss Communication Scales Sampling Information Technology Search Engine Odd one out on Conceptual Memory related questions ROM EPROM Full forms Types of Extension Comprehension Question based on Reading Comprehension Passages Precise Writing Logical Reasoning Pramana Structure Logic Sushrut Samhita Astra Creative Knowledge Fallacies Square of Opposition

The UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) is conducted annually for those who wish to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professors in different universities. Based on the marks secured in the examination, the candidates get an appointment as an Assistant Professor in any of the public or private universities of India.