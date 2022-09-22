NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Important Topics: Questions have come from these Subjects!

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Important Topics: The National Testing Agency has concluded the UGC NET 2022 paper 1 examination today. The paper 1 exam was conducted in the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The UGC NET paper 1 exam was compulsory for all the candidates who have filled the application form.
Whereas, paper 2 is going to be an optional paper and shall be held in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 is going to be having around 12 subjects and candidates have the right to choose the same at the time of filling out the application form.
Talking about the UGC NET examination held today, the level of the examination was easy to moderate. The written test had 100 questions from different subjects. The questions asked were objective in nature. Candidates have to simply mark the correct answer among the available option. As per the student’s review, the overall good attempt for today’s exam can lie anywhere between 60 to 65 questions.
The NTA shall be conducting the third phase of the UGC NET 2022 examination from 29-Sep-2022 to 14-Oct-2022. Candidates going to appear in phase 3 can check out this article till the end for more insights.
UGC NET Important Dates
The candidates can check out the UGC NET 2022 important dates for the different events in the table below.
|
UGC NET Events
|
Exam Dates
|
Notification
|
30-Apr-2022
|
Application process
|
30-Apr-2022 to 30-May-2022 (
|
UGC NET Application correction window
|
21-May-2022 to 01-Jun-2022
|
UGC NET Phase 1 Admit card
|
07-Jul-2022 - 08-Jul-2022
|
UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card
|
16-Sep-2022
|
Phase 3 Admit card
|
To be Announced soon
|
UGC NET exam date for Phase 1
|
09-Jul-2022
11-Jul-2022
12-Jul-2022
|
UGC NET exam date for Phase 2
|
12-Aug-2022 to 14-Aug-2022
20-Sep-2022 to 23-Sep-2022
|
UGC NET exam date for Phase 3
|
29-Sep-2022 to 14-Oct-2022
|
UGC NET Provisional answer key
|
To be announced
|
UGC NET Submission of challenges against answer key
|
To be announced
|
UGC NET Final answer key and cut off
|
To be announced
|
UGC NET Result
|
To be announced
UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern
- The examination is being conducted in CBT mode.
- The questions asked in the examination are objective in nature.
- The maximum marks for paper 1 are going to be 100 marks and the second paper will account for 200 marks.
- Each question asked in today’s examination is going to account for 2 marks. There is no mention of negative marking for questions that are marked wrongly.
- Paper 1 was compulsory for all the students whereas paper 2 is going to be based on the subject chosen by the candidates.
|
Sections
|
Maximum questions
|
Maximum marks
|
Duration
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
5
|
10
|
1 hour
|
Research Aptitude
|
5
|
10
|
Reading Comprehension
|
5
|
10
|
Communication
|
5
|
10
|
Reasoning (including Maths)
|
5
|
10
|
Logical Reasoning
|
5
|
10
|
Data Interpretation
|
5
|
10
|
Information & Communication Technology (ICT)
|
5
|
10
|
People & Environment
|
5
|
10
|
Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration
|
5
|
10
|
Total
|
50
|
100
|
Paper II
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics
As per the experts, the UGC NET examination held today was of easy to moderate level. The subject-wise topics and questions asked in today’s exam were at par with the ones asked in all the shifts asked earlier. Go through the table below to know about the subject-wise difficulty level and good attempts;
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
6-7
|
-Environment
|
Moderate
|
6-7
|
Higher Education
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
2-3
|
Research Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
4-5
|
Data Interpretation
|
Moderate
|
3-4
|
Maths/Reasoning
|
Moderate
|
2-3
|
Communication
|
Moderate
|
3-4
|
Information Technology
|
Moderate
|
1-2
|
Comprehension
|
Easy to Moderate
|
1-2
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Moderate
|
2-3
UGC NET 2022 Questions Asked
UGC NET paper 1 examination today was conducted in the first shift from 9 am to 12 am. The following section consists of the basic highlights related to the same. The UGC NET exam was conducted in the computer-based test format. The questions asked were from the syllabus prescribed by the UGC earlier. All of the questions asked in the paper were compulsory in nature. Candidates have to attempt the same on their own likings.
|
Subject Name
|
UGC NET Question Asked
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
MOOC
Swayam
CBCS
Bloom
Taxanomy
Learner Characteristics
|
Environment
|
Protocols
SDGs and MDGs
Niti Aayog
Protocols
CITES
Earthquake
Solar Energy
|
Higher Education
|
Swayam
Credits
NEP 2020
Establishment Years
E-governance
Ranking
|
Research Aptitude
|
Collective Communication
Barriers of Communication
Mass media
|
Data Interpretation
|
Easy Ratio
Ratio & Average Related
|
Maths/Reasoning
|
Percentage
Profit and Loss
|
Communication
|
Scales
Sampling
|
Information Technology
|
Search Engine
Odd one out on
Conceptual
Memory related questions
ROM
EPROM
Full forms
Types of Extension
|
Comprehension
|
Question based on Reading Comprehension
Passages
Precise Writing
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Pramana
Structure
Logic
Sushrut
Samhita
Astra
Creative Knowledge
Fallacies
Square of Opposition
The UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) is conducted annually for those who wish to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professors in different universities. Based on the marks secured in the examination, the candidates get an appointment as an Assistant Professor in any of the public or private universities of India.