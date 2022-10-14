Delhi Police Head Constable AWO/TPO 2022 Salary: Job Profile, Pay Scale, Allowances

Delhi Police Head Constable AWO / TPO 2022 Salary: Know about the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) salary structure notified by the commission. Also, check the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police pay scale along with the job profile.

Delhi Police Head Constable AWO/TPO 2022 Salary: The SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police salary structure has been mentioned in the official notification of the commission. Candidates who get selected for the 857 vacancies announced by the commission for this profile going to be as per the central government’s norms. As per the official notification, the final appointees shall be paid a salary in the Pay Level - 4 of the grade pay of Rs. 25, 500 to 81,100.

With this, we can assume that the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police's monthly salary is going to be Rs. 47,000 per month. Also, the candidate shall also be eligible for constant career growth citing the internal promotional exams conducted by the commission from time to time.

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Salary Structure

As per the official notification, the candidates who get selected for the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police are subjected to receive salary as per the pay scale of Rs. 25,500-81,110 in the grade pay of Level 4.

The monthly salary for a candidate appointed as a Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police is Rs. 47,000 per month. Check out the following table to know about the complete salary breakup.

Details Amount in INR Pay Level 4 Basic Pay 25,500 Dearness Allowance (DA) 9690 House Rent Allowance (HRA) 6885 Travel Allowance (TA) 4968 Total Monthly Salary RS. 47,043 Annual Package Rs. 5.6 LPA

The following section consists of the basic allowances that a candidate is subjected to get after joining the commission on the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police job profile.

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

City Compensatory Allowance

Special Allowance

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Petrol Allowance

Provident Fund Contribution

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Job Profile

The candidate who joins the commission in the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police are subjected to get posted in any of the police stations of the city. Also, they shall be required to perform the following responsibilities in everyday life.

An Assistant Wireless Operator is expected to provide excellent communication between police patrolling vehicles and the help center.

As an SSC Head Constable TPO the candidate has to transmit and receiving telegraphic messages to and from the outside station by operating a teleprinter or teletype machine.

They have to make sure that the assigned machine is working properly and is receiving or transmitting messages.

The SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police is also a uniformed policeman hence this makes him entitled to stop and take necessary crimes happening in his jurisdiction.

The candidate has to make sure that discipline is maintained amongst the junior constable.

They are often assigned to provide training to new joinees and make them aware of the basic duties of a constable.

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Career Growth

The SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) is a central government job and hence accounts for good career growth. The chosen candidate can apply for promotions after completing a fixed period of service within the force. Upon qualifying for the internal exams the candidates are subjected to get promoted to higher posts. The complete hierarchy is followed by a candidate willing to get a promotion.

Sub Inspector

Inspector

Senior Inspector

ACP

DCP

Additional CP

Joint CP

Special Commissioner

Commissioner

