SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Delhi Police 2022 Syllabus: Exam Pattern-CBT, PET, Trade & Computer Tests

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Delhi Police 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Exam dates. Candidates can check out the detailed syllabus for each round of the selection process of the Delhi Police Head Constable. The official notification was released in July 2022 and the examination is expected to be conducted in October 2022. As per the calendar, the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) shall be held on October 28 and 29, 2022. Candidates who have filled out the application form are advised to adhere to the exam pattern and subject released by the commission.
Check SSC Delhi Police Head Constable AWO/TPO 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam Pattern
The SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police examination is going to have questions from five subjects, English Language (Basic Knowledge), Computer Fundamentals, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), General Awareness, and General Intelligence. The commission has also mentioned the syllabus for all of these subjects that can be checked on the website.
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
CBT
- The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.
- The questions in the exam are going to be asked in both English and Hindi language.
- For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer.
- The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
25
|
90 Minutes
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
10
|
10
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
20
|
20
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
General Intelligence
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Physical Endurance Test
Male
|
PET Events
|
Upto 30 Years
|
Between 30 -40 Years
|
Upto 40 Years
|
Race
|
7 minutes
|
8 minutes
|
9 minutes
|
Long Jump
|
12½ Feet
|
11½ Feet
|
10½ Feet
|
High Jump
|
3½ Feet
|
3 ¼
Feet
|
Feet
Female
|
PET Events
|
Upto 30 Years
|
Between 30 -40 Years
|
Upto 40 Years
|
Race
|
5 minutes
|
6 minutes
|
7 minutes
|
Long Jump
|
9 Feet
|
8 Feet
|
7 Feet
|
High Jump
|
3 Feet
|
2 ½ Feet
|
2 ¼ Feet
Measurement Test
|
Details
|
Male
|
Female
|
Height
|
170 cm
|
157cm
|
Chest
|
80-81 cm
|
NA
Trade Test
The Trade Test (Reading & Dictation) shall be conducted to check if the candidate is eligible enough to transmit messages. Candidates will be asked to give the tests in the form of reading and dictation. The candidates having more than 50% mistakes in Hindi or English dictation stand disqualified. The reading test will require each candidate to read a passage from the given text both in Hindi and English.
Computer Test
All candidates who qualify for the Trade Test (Reading & Dictation) will be required to appear for a Test of Proficiency in Computer Operation which will be qualifying in nature (i) Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in 15 minutes.
Check SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Syllabus
The commission has notified the subject-wise syllabus for the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) on the official website. Candidates can also refer to the notification released by the commission to get an insight into the subject-wise topics relevant to the examination.
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
General Awareness
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
|
General Intelligence
|
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
Check SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria