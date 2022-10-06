SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Delhi Police 2022 Syllabus: Exam Pattern-CBT, PET, Trade & Computer Tests

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Delhi Police 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Exam dates. Candidates can check out the detailed syllabus for each round of the selection process of the Delhi Police Head Constable. The official notification was released in July 2022 and the examination is expected to be conducted in October 2022. As per the calendar, the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) shall be held on October 28 and 29, 2022. Candidates who have filled out the application form are advised to adhere to the exam pattern and subject released by the commission.

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam Pattern

The SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police examination is going to have questions from five subjects, English Language (Basic Knowledge), Computer Fundamentals, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), General Awareness, and General Intelligence. The commission has also mentioned the syllabus for all of these subjects that can be checked on the website.

CBT

The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.

The questions in the exam are going to be asked in both English and Hindi language.

For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer.

The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 25 90 Minutes Computer Fundamentals 10 10 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 20 20 General Awareness 20 20 General Intelligence 25 25 Total 100 100

Physical Endurance Test

Male

PET Events Upto 30 Years Between 30 -40 Years Upto 40 Years Race 7 minutes 8 minutes 9 minutes Long Jump 12½ Feet 11½ Feet 10½ Feet High Jump 3½ Feet 3 ¼ Feet Feet

Female

PET Events Upto 30 Years Between 30 -40 Years Upto 40 Years Race 5 minutes 6 minutes 7 minutes Long Jump 9 Feet 8 Feet 7 Feet High Jump 3 Feet 2 ½ Feet 2 ¼ Feet

Measurement Test

Details Male Female Height 170 cm 157cm Chest 80-81 cm NA

Trade Test

The Trade Test (Reading & Dictation) shall be conducted to check if the candidate is eligible enough to transmit messages. Candidates will be asked to give the tests in the form of reading and dictation. The candidates having more than 50% mistakes in Hindi or English dictation stand disqualified. The reading test will require each candidate to read a passage from the given text both in Hindi and English.

Computer Test

All candidates who qualify for the Trade Test (Reading & Dictation) will be required to appear for a Test of Proficiency in Computer Operation which will be qualifying in nature (i) Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in 15 minutes.

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Syllabus

The commission has notified the subject-wise syllabus for the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) on the official website. Candidates can also refer to the notification released by the commission to get an insight into the subject-wise topics relevant to the examination.

Subject Syllabus General Awareness History

Culture

Geography

Indian Economy

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research. Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Decimal and Fraction

Relationship between numbers

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Time and distance

Time and work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra General Intelligence arithmetic number series

non-verbal series

coding and decoding

statement conclusion

syllogistic reasoning

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding and de-coding

Numerical Operations English Language (Basic Knowledge) Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Computer Fundamentals MS Excel

MS Word

Communication

Internet

WWW

Web Browsers

URL

HTTP

FTP

Web Browsing Software

Search Engines

Chat

Video conferencing

