SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Delhi Police 2022 Syllabus: Exam Pattern-CBT, PET, Trade & Computer Tests

SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Delhi Police 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Exam dates. Candidates can check out the detailed syllabus for each round of the selection process of the Delhi Police Head Constable. The official notification was released in July 2022 and the examination is expected to be conducted in October 2022. As per the calendar, the SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) shall be held on October 28 and 29, 2022. Candidates who have filled out the application form are advised to adhere to the exam pattern and subject released by the commission. 

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam Pattern

The SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police examination is going to have questions from five subjects, English Language (Basic Knowledge), Computer Fundamentals, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), General Awareness, and General Intelligence. The commission has also mentioned the syllabus for all of these subjects that can be checked on the website. 

CBT

  • The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode. 
  • The questions in the exam are going to be asked in both English and Hindi language.
  • For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer. 
  • The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

25

90 Minutes

Computer Fundamentals

10

10

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

20

20

General Awareness

20

20

General Intelligence

25

25

Total

100

100

Physical Endurance Test

Male

PET Events

Upto 30 Years

Between 30 -40 Years

Upto 40 Years

Race 

7 minutes

8 minutes

9 minutes

Long Jump

12½ Feet 

11½ Feet 

10½ Feet 

High Jump

3½ Feet 

3 ¼

 Feet 

Feet 

Female

PET Events

Upto 30 Years

Between 30 -40 Years

Upto 40 Years

Race 

5 minutes

6 minutes

7 minutes

Long Jump

9 Feet 

8 Feet 

7 Feet 

High Jump

3 Feet 

2 ½ Feet 

2 ¼ Feet 

Measurement Test

Details

Male

Female

Height

170 cm

157cm

Chest

80-81 cm

NA

Trade Test

The Trade Test (Reading & Dictation) shall be conducted to check if the candidate is eligible enough to transmit messages. Candidates will be asked to give the tests in the form of reading and dictation. The candidates having more than 50% mistakes in Hindi or English dictation stand disqualified. The reading test will require each candidate to read a passage from the given text both in Hindi and English.

Computer Test

All candidates who qualify for the Trade Test (Reading & Dictation) will be required to appear for a Test of Proficiency in Computer Operation which will be qualifying in nature (i) Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in 15 minutes.

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Syllabus

The commission has notified the subject-wise syllabus for the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) on the official website. Candidates can also refer to the notification released by the commission to get an insight into the subject-wise topics relevant to the examination. 

Subject

Syllabus

General Awareness
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Indian Economy
  • General Polity
  • Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research.

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
  • Decimal and Fraction
  • Relationship between numbers
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Square roots
  • Averages
  • Interest (Simple and Compound)
  • Profit and Loss
  • Discount
  • Partnership Business
  • Mixture and Alligation
  • Time and distance
  • Time and work
  • Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra

General Intelligence
  • arithmetic number series
  • non-verbal series
  • coding and decoding 
  • statement conclusion 
  • syllogistic reasoning
  • Semantic Analogy
  • Symbolic/Number Analogy
  • Figural Analogy
  • Semantic Classification
  • Symbolic/Number Classification
  • Figural Classification
  • Number Series
  • Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Word Building
  • Coding and de-coding
  • Numerical Operations

English Language (Basic Knowledge)
  • Spot the Error
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Synonyms/ Homonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words
  • Idioms & Phrases
  • One word substitution
  • Improvement of Sentences
  • Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Computer Fundamentals
  • MS Excel
  • MS Word
  • Communication
  • Internet
  • WWW
  • Web Browsers
  • URL
  • HTTP
  • FTP
  • Web Browsing Software
  • Search Engines
  • Chat
  • Video conferencing

FAQ

Q1: What is the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Pattern?

The examination will have 100 questions from GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, and English

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 exam?

Yes, as per the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for wrong answers

Q3. What are the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam Dates?

28th & 29th October 2022

