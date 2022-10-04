SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Syllabus: Exam Pattern - CBT, PET, Trade Tests

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Exam Pattern and Syllabus in detail. Know the marking scheme, PET, Medical tests, Trade Tests, and Document Verification details. 

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has earlier notified 1411 vacancies for the post of Male Constable Driver in Delhi Police. As per that, the examination is going to have three rounds, a computer based test, physical endurance & medical test, a Trade test, and document verification. 

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Exam is going to have questions from four subjects, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence, and questions based on road sense and traffic rules. The exam is conducted in the online mode with questions in the objective mode. 

The candidates have to also appear in the Physical endurance and measurement test. This round is going to check the physical prowess of the candidates. There are four rounds in the PE and MT. Finally, the selection process has a trade test in which the commission checks the driving skills and the candidate’s awareness regarding traffic and road rules. 

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Exam Pattern

The Recruitment Process for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male will involve a computer based test, Physical Endurance & Medical Test, Trade Test, and Document Verification. 

Computer Based Test

  • The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.
  • The questions in the exam are going to be asked in both English and Hindi language.
  • For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark. 
  • The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-A: General Awareness

20

20

90 Minutes

Part-B: Numerical Ability

10

10

Part-C: General Intelligence

20

20

Part-D: Road Sense

50

50

Total

100

100

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test 

This round checks if the candidate has the relevant physical strength to work as a Constable in Delhi Police. As per the notification, both of these rounds are qualifying in nature, and no marks are assigned to them.

Measurement Test

Details

Measurement

Height

170 cm

Chest

80-81 cm

Physical Endurance Test

PET Events

Upto 30 Years

Between 30 -40 Years

Upto 40 Years

Race 

7 minutes

8 minutes

9 minutes

Long Jump

12½ Feet 

11½ Feet 

10½ Feet 

High Jump

3½ Feet 

3 ¼

 Feet 

Feet 

Trade Test 

The trade test is the last round in the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver selection rounds. This round has four different sub-rounds and for each round, marks are assigned. Candidates who secure fairly high marks in this exam are considered for final appointment. 

Events

Subject

Total Marks

Driving (Light Motor Vehicle)
  • Driving (Forward): 20 marks
  • Driving (Reverse): 20 marks
  • Parking: 10 marks

50

Driving (Heavy Motor Vehicle)
  • Driving (Forward): 20 marks
  • Driving (Reverse): 20 marks
  • Parking: 10 marks

50

Knowledge of maintenance of vehicle i.e. J tyre pressure, battery water level, Quantity & grade of oils to be used, Coolant, the tension of belts/hose pipes, etc.

25

Knowledge of traffic signs/ road sense/ basic driving rules like lane driving, overtaking procedure, road-map reading, assessment of shortest possible route etc

25

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Important Topics

Candidates who have filled out the application form for this year can check out the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver syllabus in the section below. It is advisable to prepare the topics that have been mentioned in the table below. 

Subject

Syllabus

General Awareness
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Indian Economy
  • General Polity
  • Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research.

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
  • Decimal and Fraction
  • Relationship between numbers
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Square roots
  • Averages
  • Interest (Simple and Compound)
  • Profit and Loss
  • Discount
  • Partnership Business
  • Mixture and Alligation
  • Time and distance
  • Time and work
  • Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra

General Intelligence
  • arithmetic number series
  • non-verbal series
  • coding and decoding 
  • statement conclusion 
  • syllogistic reasoning
  • Semantic Analogy
  • Symbolic/Number Analogy
  • Figural Analogy
  • Semantic Classification
  • Symbolic/Number Classification
  • Figural Classification
  • Number Series
  • Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Word Building
  • Coding and de-coding
  • Numerical Operations

Driving/Road rules
  • Traffic Rules/ Signals 
  • Noise Pollution
  • Vehicle Maintenance
  • CNG Operated Vehicles
  • Road Sense

SSC Delhi Police Constable male examination is conducted annually for appointing candidates to the force. The examination has four rounds that have to be qualified by the candidates to get a final appointment. This is one of the most coveted job profiles for those who wish to start their career in the police force.

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Exam Pattern?

Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Online exam is going to have hundred questions on General awareness, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence and questions based on road sense and traffic rules

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male exam?

Yes, as per the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for wrong answers

Q3: How many rounds are there in the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 exam?

There are four rounds in the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male exam are computer based test, physical endurace and measurement test and Trade test.

