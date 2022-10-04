SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Syllabus: Exam Pattern - CBT, PET, Trade Tests

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Exam Pattern and Syllabus in detail. Know the marking scheme, PET, Medical tests, Trade Tests, and Document Verification details.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has earlier notified 1411 vacancies for the post of Male Constable Driver in Delhi Police. As per that, the examination is going to have three rounds, a computer based test, physical endurance & medical test, a Trade test, and document verification.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Exam is going to have questions from four subjects, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence, and questions based on road sense and traffic rules. The exam is conducted in the online mode with questions in the objective mode.

The candidates have to also appear in the Physical endurance and measurement test. This round is going to check the physical prowess of the candidates. There are four rounds in the PE and MT. Finally, the selection process has a trade test in which the commission checks the driving skills and the candidate’s awareness regarding traffic and road rules.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Exam Pattern

The Recruitment Process for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male will involve a computer based test, Physical Endurance & Medical Test, Trade Test, and Document Verification.

Computer Based Test

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.

The questions in the exam are going to be asked in both English and Hindi language.

For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark.

The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-A: General Awareness 20 20 90 Minutes Part-B: Numerical Ability 10 10 Part-C: General Intelligence 20 20 Part-D: Road Sense 50 50 Total 100 100

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test

This round checks if the candidate has the relevant physical strength to work as a Constable in Delhi Police. As per the notification, both of these rounds are qualifying in nature, and no marks are assigned to them.

Measurement Test

Details Measurement Height 170 cm Chest 80-81 cm

Physical Endurance Test

PET Events Upto 30 Years Between 30 -40 Years Upto 40 Years Race 7 minutes 8 minutes 9 minutes Long Jump 12½ Feet 11½ Feet 10½ Feet High Jump 3½ Feet 3 ¼ Feet Feet

Trade Test

The trade test is the last round in the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver selection rounds. This round has four different sub-rounds and for each round, marks are assigned. Candidates who secure fairly high marks in this exam are considered for final appointment.

Events Subject Total Marks Driving (Light Motor Vehicle) Driving (Forward): 20 marks

Driving (Reverse): 20 marks

Parking: 10 marks 50 Driving (Heavy Motor Vehicle) Driving (Forward): 20 marks

Driving (Reverse): 20 marks

Parking: 10 marks 50 Knowledge of maintenance of vehicle i.e. J tyre pressure, battery water level, Quantity & grade of oils to be used, Coolant, the tension of belts/hose pipes, etc. 25 Knowledge of traffic signs/ road sense/ basic driving rules like lane driving, overtaking procedure, road-map reading, assessment of shortest possible route etc 25

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Important Topics

Candidates who have filled out the application form for this year can check out the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver syllabus in the section below. It is advisable to prepare the topics that have been mentioned in the table below.

Subject Syllabus General Awareness History

Culture

Geography

Indian Economy

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research. Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Decimal and Fraction

Relationship between numbers

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Time and distance

Time and work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra General Intelligence arithmetic number series

non-verbal series

coding and decoding

statement conclusion

syllogistic reasoning

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding and de-coding

Numerical Operations Driving/Road rules Traffic Rules/ Signals

Noise Pollution

Vehicle Maintenance

CNG Operated Vehicles

Road Sense

SSC Delhi Police Constable male examination is conducted annually for appointing candidates to the force. The examination has four rounds that have to be qualified by the candidates to get a final appointment. This is one of the most coveted job profiles for those who wish to start their career in the police force.