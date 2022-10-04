SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Syllabus: Exam Pattern - CBT, PET, Trade Tests

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has earlier notified 1411 vacancies for the post of Male Constable Driver in Delhi Police. As per that, the examination is going to have three rounds, a computer based test, physical endurance & medical test, a Trade test, and document verification.
The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Exam is going to have questions from four subjects, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence, and questions based on road sense and traffic rules. The exam is conducted in the online mode with questions in the objective mode.
The candidates have to also appear in the Physical endurance and measurement test. This round is going to check the physical prowess of the candidates. There are four rounds in the PE and MT. Finally, the selection process has a trade test in which the commission checks the driving skills and the candidate’s awareness regarding traffic and road rules.
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Exam Pattern
The Recruitment Process for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male will involve a computer based test, Physical Endurance & Medical Test, Trade Test, and Document Verification.
Computer Based Test
- The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.
- The questions in the exam are going to be asked in both English and Hindi language.
- For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark.
- The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-A: General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
90 Minutes
|
Part-B: Numerical Ability
|
10
|
10
|
Part-C: General Intelligence
|
20
|
20
|
Part-D: Road Sense
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Physical Endurance and Measurement Test
This round checks if the candidate has the relevant physical strength to work as a Constable in Delhi Police. As per the notification, both of these rounds are qualifying in nature, and no marks are assigned to them.
Measurement Test
|
Details
|
Measurement
|
Height
|
170 cm
|
Chest
|
80-81 cm
Physical Endurance Test
|
PET Events
|
Upto 30 Years
|
Between 30 -40 Years
|
Upto 40 Years
|
Race
|
7 minutes
|
8 minutes
|
9 minutes
|
Long Jump
|
12½ Feet
|
11½ Feet
|
10½ Feet
|
High Jump
|
3½ Feet
|
3 ¼
Feet
|
Feet
Trade Test
The trade test is the last round in the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver selection rounds. This round has four different sub-rounds and for each round, marks are assigned. Candidates who secure fairly high marks in this exam are considered for final appointment.
|
Events
|
Subject
|
Total Marks
|
Driving (Light Motor Vehicle)
|
|
50
|
Driving (Heavy Motor Vehicle)
|
|
50
|
Knowledge of maintenance of vehicle i.e. J tyre pressure, battery water level, Quantity & grade of oils to be used, Coolant, the tension of belts/hose pipes, etc.
|
25
|
Knowledge of traffic signs/ road sense/ basic driving rules like lane driving, overtaking procedure, road-map reading, assessment of shortest possible route etc
|
25
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Important Topics
Candidates who have filled out the application form for this year can check out the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver syllabus in the section below. It is advisable to prepare the topics that have been mentioned in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
General Awareness
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
|
General Intelligence
|
|
Driving/Road rules
|
SSC Delhi Police Constable male examination is conducted annually for appointing candidates to the force. The examination has four rounds that have to be qualified by the candidates to get a final appointment. This is one of the most coveted job profiles for those who wish to start their career in the police force.