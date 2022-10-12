AP TGT PGT Recruitment Process 2022 Withheld: Check Revised Exam Dates, How to Apply Online

AP TGT PGT Recruitment Process 2022 Withheld: Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has withheld AP TGT PGT 2022Recruitment Process. Know the revised exam dates, eligibility criteria, vacancies, and selection process.

AP TGT PGT Recruitment Process 2022 Withheld: The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has withheld the AP TGT PGT recruitment process. The revised dates for the commencement of the registration process will be updated later. As per the notice, the AP TGT PGT recruitment has been postponed due to the ongoing court case.

The department has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of the posts of Post Graduate Teachers and Trained Graduate Teachers. A total of 207 vacancies were released to fill up TGT & PGT posts. under AP TGT PGT 2022 recruitment. The candidates will be selected for the position based on their performance in the computer-based test. Check the latest information on the Andhra Pradesh Limited Recruitment Process 2022.

AP TGT PGT Recruitment Revised Dates

The new dates for the commencement of the Andhra Pradesh limited recruitment process will be announced soon. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the revised dates for AP TGT PGT recruitment shared below:

Events Dates AP TGT PGT Application Start Date To be announced soon Last Date to Submit Applications To be announced soon Download Hall Tickets To be announced soon Schedule of Examination To be announced soon Release of Initial Answer Key To be announced soon

AP TGT PGT Vacancies 2022

The distribution of Zone wise/ State wise vacancy positions for AP TGT PGT recruitment is elaborated below:

ZONE PGT TGT Total Zone-I 55 7 62 Zone-II 4 0 4 Zone-III 41 7 48 Zone-IV 76 17 93 Total 176 31 207

AP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are required to confirm their AP TGT PGT eligibility for this recruitment, before paying the fees and submitting the application form. The eligibility criteria for all the posts are detailed below:

Age Limit

The age of the candidates must be between 18-44 years when applying for the AP TGT PGT recruitment. However, in the case of BC/SC / ST category candidates, the upper age limit shall be 49 years and the maximum age limit for Physically Challenged candidates shall be 54 years

Educational Qualification

The educational qualification for AP TGT PGT recruitment process is shared below:

Post Name AP TGT PGT Educational Qualification Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Minimum Qualification: Possess a two-year integrated Post Graduate Course from the Regional Institute of Education of NCERT or a Master's Degree from a UGC recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the prescribed subjects. Professional Qualifications: Possess B.Ed recognized by NCTE (or) equivalent degree with Methodology in the concerned subject from UGC recognized University. Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Minimum Qualification: Possess four years of Integrated degree course from the Regional Institute of Education of NCERT with at least 50% marks in aggregate or Second Class Bachelor's Degree from the UGC recognized University with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject(s) in aggregate including electives and Languages in the combination of subjects specified and must possess B.Ed recognized by NCTE (or) equivalent degree with methodology in the concerned subject from UGC recognized University. TET Qualification: The candidates who applied for all categories of TGT posts, must have qualified in A.P.TET or equivalent.

How to Apply for AP TGT PGT Recruitment Process 2022?

Follow the steps shared below to apply online for the AP TGT PGT recruitment process without any difficulty or confusion.

Step 1: Go to the official APDSC APCFSS website.

Step 2: Then, click on the “AP TGT PGT Apply Online” link.

Step 3: Register Yourself to receive the login credentials.

Step 4: Next, log in and fill out the complete application form.

Step 5: Then, upload all the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Download or take the printout of the AP TGT PGT application form for future reference

AP TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates need to pay the fees of Rs 500/- through the payment gateway for processing of recruitment AP TGT PGT application for each post separately within the deadline.

AP TGT PGT Selection Process 2022

The AP TGT PGT Selection process comprises two stages a Computer Based Test and a Certificate Verification process. The provisional Merit-cum-Roster list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the written exam. All the candidates who will be placed on the merit list will be shortlisted for the document verification process. If the documents are not found to be genuine /valid or if the candidate fails to submit the required certificates, then their candidature shall be canceled immediately. After the verification of certificates, the final selection list shall be prepared and published on the official website.

The new dates for the AP TGT PGT recruitment process will be announced soon. Candidates must keep an eye on the official website and apply as soon as the application window for the recruitment process is activated by the officials.