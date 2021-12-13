CTET 2021 Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF: Download December 2019 Paper-1 & Paper-2 with Answer keys

CTET 2021 Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download: Get the CTET December 2019 Question Paper with answers for both Paper-1 & paper-2. Download Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2019 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys Here!

CTET 2021 Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download: CBSE will conduct CTET December 2021 Exam from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022 in online mode across different Exam Centres. Candidates must practice CTET Exam Previous Year Papers to score high marks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the CTET December 2019 Question Paper including both Paper-1 & Paper-2. The answer keys of the Question paper are also given in PDF Format. Lets’ first look at the Exam Pattern of CTET Paper-1 & paper-2:

CTET 2021 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150 CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Mathematics & Science 30 Each 60 B. Social Studies & Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2021 Exam.

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-1)

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-2)

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website, ctet.nic.in, after the completion of the exam.