TN TET Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Passing Marks Paper 1 & Paper 2

Key Points
- TNTET minimum qualifying marks are 60% with 5% relaxation for reserved categories.
- Check previous year cutoff to understand exam trends and competition.
- Cutoff is influenced by factors like applicants, vacancies and difficulty level.
TNTET Cut Off 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test is a crucial exam conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers from Class 1 to 8. The cutoff marks represent the minimum qualifying marks required to succeed in the eligibility test. Numerous factors decide TNTET cutoff marks, like the number of applicants, vacancies, the difficulty level of the paper, etc. The TNTET cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that are already set by the Board. As TNTET is just a qualifying exam, the candidates are required to secure the minimum scores laid out by the Board. This article covers the TNTET cut off and other crucial details for candidates’ reference.
TNTET Cut Off 2025
The official exam authorities release TNTET cut off marks soon after the completion of the test. Those who clear the prescribed cutoff marks in their respective category will be declared qualified and will be awarded a TET certificate, which is valid for a lifetime. The minimum qualifying mark is 60% and above in the TNTET (Paper I/Paper II). However, there is a relaxation of 5% marks for reserved categories. Candidates must remember that mere holding of a TET certificate does not provide them the right to appointment, as it is only one of the eligibility requirements for appointment. They can also check the TN TET previous year cutoff marks and set their targets accordingly for the upcoming exam.
TNTET Previous Year Cut Off
TNTET cutoff marks for the previous year provide insights into the indicative trends. It helps candidates assess the competition level and formulate their strategy. The TNTET previous year cutoff typically comprises minimum passing marks across all the categories. Mentioned below are the Tamil Nadu TET previous year cutoff marks for reference purposes:
|
Category
|
Previous Year Cutoff Marks
|
General Category
|
90
|
PWD- General Category
|
82
|
All Other Category(BC,BCM, MBC/DNC, SC, SCA, ST & PWD)
|
82
TNTET Minimum Qualifying Marks
Candidates must obtain at least 60% or above marks in the TNTET (Paper-I/ Paper-II) Examination to be awarded a TNTET (Paper-I/ Paper-II) Pass Certificate. There shall also be a relaxation of 5% marks for BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and Person with Disability Candidates. Clearing the cutoff marks of this eligibility test is essential to being declared qualified. Check the TNTET minimum qualifying marks for all the categories below:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and Person with Disability Candidates
|
55%
|
Others
|
60%
How to Check TNTET Cut Off 2025
Candidates can check the TNTET cut off online after the conclusion of the exam. It comprises the qualifying marks of all the categories. Here are the simple steps to download the cutoff marks for the TNTET exam:
- Go to the official Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu website.
- On the homepage, click on the TNTET cutoff link.
- The category-wise cutoff will be displayed.
- Save, download or take the printout of the PDF file for future use.
Factors Affecting TNTET Cut Off 2025
There are innumerable factors considered when deciding the TNTET cut off. These parameters fluctuate annually due to their variable nature. Check the list of influencing factors below:
- Number of Candidates who appeared in the exam.
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level
- Candidate’s Performance
- Category
- TN TET Previous Year Cutoff
TN TET 2025 Exam Difficulty Level
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligiblity Test (TN TET) was conducted on 15-16 November 2025. Paper I was held on 15 Nov, while Paper II was conducted on 16 Nov 2025. The overall difficulty level of the TNTET exam was considered to be of Moderate nature.
