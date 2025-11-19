TN TET Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Passing Marks Paper 1 & Paper 2

TNTET Cut Off 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test is a crucial exam conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers from Class 1 to 8. The cutoff marks represent the minimum qualifying marks required to succeed in the eligibility test. Numerous factors decide TNTET cutoff marks, like the number of applicants, vacancies, the difficulty level of the paper, etc. The TNTET cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that are already set by the Board. As TNTET is just a qualifying exam, the candidates are required to secure the minimum scores laid out by the Board. This article covers the TNTET cut off and other crucial details for candidates’ reference.

TNTET Cut Off 2025

The official exam authorities release TNTET cut off marks soon after the completion of the test. Those who clear the prescribed cutoff marks in their respective category will be declared qualified and will be awarded a TET certificate, which is valid for a lifetime. The minimum qualifying mark is 60% and above in the TNTET (Paper I/Paper II). However, there is a relaxation of 5% marks for reserved categories. Candidates must remember that mere holding of a TET certificate does not provide them the right to appointment, as it is only one of the eligibility requirements for appointment. They can also check the TN TET previous year cutoff marks and set their targets accordingly for the upcoming exam.