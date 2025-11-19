What is Imperial Measurement System? Which Countries Still Use It? Check Here

The Imperial Measurement System, originated in Britain in 1824, is now primarily used by only three countries: the United States, Liberia, and Myanmar. Defined by non-decimal units like inches, pounds, and gallons, its use persists due to historical inertia and cultural identity. Most of the world uses the simpler, decimal-based Metric System.

The Imperial Measurement System is a system in which there are set units of measurement for length, weight, and volume. It came into being with the British Weights and Measures Act of 1824; although it became the official system throughout the British Empire, the greater part of the world adopted the metric system as being the correct standard of measurement. Today, inches, feet, pounds, and gallons have come to be signature Imperial units, recognised by their historical origins and unique conversion patterns.