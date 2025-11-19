What is Imperial Measurement System? Which Countries Still Use It? Check Here

The Imperial Measurement System, originated in Britain in 1824, is now primarily used by only three countries: the United States, Liberia, and Myanmar. Defined by non-decimal units like inches, pounds, and gallons, its use persists due to historical inertia and cultural identity. Most of the world uses the simpler, decimal-based Metric System.
The Imperial Measurement System is a system in which there are set units of measurement for length, weight, and volume. It came into being with the British Weights and Measures Act of 1824; although it became the official system throughout the British Empire, the greater part of the world adopted the metric system as being the correct standard of measurement. Today, inches, feet, pounds, and gallons have come to be signature Imperial units, recognised by their historical origins and unique conversion patterns.
Key Features of the Imperial Measurement System
-
Units of Length: inch, foot, yard, mile (e.g., 12 inches in a foot, 3 feet in a yard)
-
Units of Weight/Mass: ounce, pound, stone, ton
-
Units of Volume: fluid ounce, pint, quart, gallon
-
Conversions are often non-decimal, e.g., 16 ounces in a pound, 20 fluid ounces in a pint, 4 quarts in a gallon.
Historically, units were allowed to take on local variations before standardization; some examples include the Winchester Standards.
Imperial vs Metric System
|
Aspect
|
Imperial System
|
Metric System
|
Origin
|
British Empire, 1824
|
France, 1799
|
Base Unit
|
Human body/conventional
|
Meter (length), gram
|
Conversion
|
Variable (e.g., 12 in/ft)
|
Decimal (powers of 10)
|
Examples
|
Inch, pound, gallon
|
Meter, kilogram, liter
|
Use Today
|
US, UK (partial), others
|
Nearly worldwide
The metric system is based on uniform powers of ten, while the imperial system relies on varied conversion ratios.
Which Countries Still Use the Imperial Measurement System?
As of 2025, only three countries officially continue to use the Imperial (or U.S. customary) system as their primary measurement method:
|
Country
|
System Used
|
Notes
|
United States
|
Imperial
|
Official for most daily uses, metric in science and trade
|
Liberia
|
Imperial
|
Metric adoption ongoing, imperial used in daily life
|
Myanmar
|
Imperial
|
Uses imperial and metric in parallel; metrication in progress
-
The United Kingdom still uses both metric and imperial for everyday measurements (e.g., road distances in miles, personal weight in stones/pounds, body height in feet/inches, pints in pubs), but the metric system is official for most trade and science.
-
Belize, Canada, and other ex-British colonies use a combination of metric and imperial; for example, weather in Celsius but fuel sold in gallons.
Why do these countries still use imperial units?
-
Historical inertia: Established measurement standards remain embedded in manufacturing, construction, and daily routines.
-
Conversion costs: Changing infrastructure and education to metric is costly and disruptive.
-
Cultural identity: In some countries, especially the United States, imperial units are regarded as a part of national tradition and diversity.
Read more: Which Country Is Called the Land of 1000 Lakes?
Why is the metric system widely applied?
-
Metric is simpler owing to decimal-based conversions, easier international trade, and universal standards.
Can imperial and metric be used together?
-
Yes, many products and signage in the UK, Canada, and Belize carry both, and metric is preferred in science internationally.
When did the imperial system originate?
-
It formally began in Britain in 1824, replacing local standards to establish common ways of measurement throughout the empire.
The Imperial Measurement System is one of the curious legacies of history that remain central in the daily life of a handful of countries despite near-universal adoption of the metric system. Its quirky conversions and famous units continue to shape engineering, culture, and commerce where used, offering a lesson in the endurance of tradition amid global standardization.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation