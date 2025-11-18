What is CIBIL Score? What Are the Factors that Affect the CIBIL Score
Curious about how your CIBIL Score works? Here is a breakdown about the meaning of a credit score, how it is generated, and the major factors that impact it. From repayment history to credit utilisation, get a clear idea of what helps boost your score and what brings it down.
Nikhil Batra
Content Writer
... Read More
Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.
com and let him know if you love his work
Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation