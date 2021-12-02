CTET 2021 Exam Begins from 16th Dec: Check Important Child Development & Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Preparation Tips: Get the Important Child Development & Pedagogy Preparation Tips for the CTET 2021 Exam to be held between 16 th December 2021 to 13 th January 2022.

CTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Preparation Tips: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts CTET exam every year twice for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. CTET 2021 exam will be the 15th Edition of the Central Eligibility Test and will be between 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategies for CTET Child Development & Pedagogy Section. Let's first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for CTET 2021 Exam.

CTET 2021 Exam Pattern

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Mathematics & Science 30 Each 60 B. Social Studies & Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2021 Exam.

CTET 2021 Exam Child Development & Pedagogy Preparation Important Tips

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Child Development & Pedagogy Section of the CTET 2021 Exam:

1. Cover Important Topics

Under the Pedagogy Section, questions are mainly asked from the topics like Pedagogical Concerns, Inclusive Education, Communication & interaction, and Understanding Learning. Questions would be designed to test your proficiency in the below topics:

CTET 2021 Paper-1 Primary Level (Classes I-V) Child Development (Primary School Child): 15 Questions Concept of development and its relationship with learning Principles of the development of children Influence of Heredity & Environment Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives Concepts of child-centered and progressive education Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence Multi-Dimensional Intelligence Language & Thought Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc. The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs: 5 Questions Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc. Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners Learning and Pedagogy: 10 Questions How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance. Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. Cognition & Emotions Motivation and learning Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental CTET 2021 Paper-2 Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Child Development (Elementary School Child): 15 Questions Concept of development and its relationship with learning Principles of the development of children Influence of Heredity & Environment Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives Concepts of child-centered and progressive education Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence Multi-Dimensional Intelligence Language & Thought Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc. The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs: 5 Questions Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc. Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners Learning and Pedagogy: 10 Questions How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance. Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. Cognition & Emotions Motivation and learning Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental

2. Clear Your Concepts & Theories

This section can be easily cleared if you have cleared all the basic concepts and theories relating to teaching aptitude. The syllabus looks quite vast but then also candidates can clear this section with proper preparation.

3. Practice Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests

Make a habit of Practicing Previous Year Paper and mock tests every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year's papers as there are many questions that are repeated. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

4. Try to Attempt All Questions from this Section

As there is no negative marking in the exam, candidates must try to attempt the maximum number of questions from the Child Development & Pedagogy Section to achieve a high score and clear the minimum qualifying marks.

5. Build a Proper Study Plan

Candidates must follow a proper strategy and a timetable for the preparation of the Child Development & Pedagogy Section to cover all the important topics in a short span of time.

The above preparation tips and strategy will definitely help you in achieving a high score and cracking CTET 2021 Exam.