UPTET 2021 Rescheduled Exam & Admit Card Update: New Dates Releasing soon @updeled.gov.in for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

UPTET 2021 New Exam Dates & Admit Card to Release soon @updeled.gov.in: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was cancelled on 28th November due to the paper leak case. Special Task Force (STF) arrested the culprits on the same day for circulating the leaked paper on social media. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said NSA will be invoked against the culprits.

Lucknow| CM has directed to impose the National Security Act, 1980; strict proceedings will be undertaken against those found guilty. STF is investigating, around 24 people have been arrested. Exam will be conducted in Dec:UP Basic Education Min Satish Dwivedi on UPTET paper leak pic.twitter.com/HGcOvhc3RJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2021

UPTET 2021 New Exam Dates To Be Released Soon by UPBEB

On 28th November, Dr. Satish Dwivedi, Basic Education Minister, informed that the UP government will conduct the exam again within a month, i.e., December 2021. Some media reports claims that the UPTET Exam can be rescheduled to 26th December 2021, however, no official notification has been released regarding the same. Candidates are advised to refer the official website - updeled.gov.in for new dates for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test to be released by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB).

23 people have been arrested from across the State. Few photocopies of the question papers were found from those arrested. The exam will be again conducted in a month's time. STF to probe the case & take action against those found guilty: ADG, Law & Order on UPTET 2021 paper leak pic.twitter.com/rfXhTv94VP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 28, 2021

UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across the state.

UPTET 2021 Answer Key

UPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.

UPTET 2021 Result

The result for UPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in.

UPTET Certificate Validity

Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job at the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011.