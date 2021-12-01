UPTET 2021 Rescheduled Exam & Admit Card Update: New Dates Releasing soon @updeled.gov.in for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPTET 2021 New Exam Dates & Admit Card to Release soon @updeled.gov.in: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Exam was canceled on 28th Nov 2021 due to the paper leak case. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release the new exam dates soon on its official website.

Created On: Dec 1, 2021 12:59 IST
UPTET 2021 New Exam Dates & Admit Card to Release soon @updeled.gov.in: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was cancelled on 28th November due to the paper leak case. Special Task Force (STF) arrested the culprits on the same day for circulating the leaked paper on social media. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said NSA will be invoked against the culprits.

UPTET 2021 New Exam Dates To Be Released Soon by UPBEB

On 28th November, Dr. Satish Dwivedi, Basic Education Minister, informed that the UP government will conduct the exam again within a month, i.e., December 2021. Some media reports claims that the UPTET Exam can be rescheduled to 26th December 2021, however, no official notification has been released regarding the same. Candidates are advised to refer the official website - updeled.gov.in for new dates for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test to be released by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB).

UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across the state.

UPTET 2021 Answer Key

UPTET 2021 Answer Key will be released on the official website of UPBEB i.e., updeled.gov.in. The candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the correct responses released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website. The window for raising objection will also be activated facilitating the candidates to challenge the questions or answers released.

UPTET 2021 Result

The result for UPTET 2021 will be released after each phase of the exam is completed. After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in.

UPTET Certificate Validity

Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime. The qualified candidates can anytime grab a teaching job at the primary level or upper primary level with its UPTET Marks. The revised validity for UPTET Scores has been made effective from 2011.

FAQ

Q1. Where will UPTET 2021 New Admit Card be released?

updeled.gov.in

Q2. What is UPTET 2021 New Exam Date?

UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted by the end of December 2021 (Tentative)

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in UPTET 2021 Exam?

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers
