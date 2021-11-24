Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPTET 2021 Exam on 28th Nov (Sunday): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks, Cutoff & Passing Marks Categorywise

UPTET 2021 Exam on 28th Nov (Check Cutoff Marks): Know Minimum Qualifying Marks, Cutoff & Passing Marks Categorywise for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) to be held on 28th November 2021.

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 13:12 IST
UPTET 2021 Exam on 28th Nov (Check Cutoff Marks)
UPTET 2021 Exam on 28th Nov (Check Cutoff Marks)

UPTET 2021 Exam on 28th Nov (Check Cutoff Marks): Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to conduct Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Teachers. UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII.

Recent Stories

Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam Dates

Below are the Important Dates of the UPTET 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for UPTET 2021 Exam

Opening & Closing Date for UPTET 2021 Online Application

7th October to 26th October 2021

UPTET 2021 Admit Card Release Date

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

19th November 2021

UPTET Exam Date 2021

28th November 2021

UPTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Offline)

UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). Let’s look at exam patterns of both the levels  separately:

UPTET Paper-I: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Content

No. of questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

UPTET Paper-II: Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Content

No. of questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit)

30

30

Mathematics and Science
(for Mathematics and science teacher)
OR
Social Studies/Social Science
(for social studies/social science teacher)

60

60

Total

150

150

Check UPTET 2021 Syllabus

UPTET 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks & Cutoff Category-wise

After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in. The cut-off marks for UPTET 2021 will be decided by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Let’s look at the minimum qualifying marks for different categories in UPTET 2021 Exam:

Category

Cut Off Marks

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

60%

90

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

55%

82.5

Scheduled Caste (SC)

55%

82.5

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

55%

82.5

Note: Apart from these, candidates must also note that each district in UP sets its own cut-off marks. This might vary and slightly differ from the cut off marks set by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, as defined above.

UPTET Result will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 along with marks obtained in each subject. Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime.

Also Read:
Check KVS Teachers' Increased Salary 2021 Details
Check UP TGT PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary in UPSESSB
Check DSSSB PRT TGT PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary
Click here to know the Army Public School AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT Teachers Salary after 7th Pay Commission

FAQ

Will there be any sectional cut off marks in UPTET 2021 Exam?

UPTET Result will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 along with marks obtained in each subject.

What is the Exam Pattern of UPTET 2021?

UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th)
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.