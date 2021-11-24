UPTET 2021 Exam on 28th Nov (Sunday): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks, Cutoff & Passing Marks Categorywise

UPTET 2021 Exam on 28 th Nov (Check Cutoff Marks): Know Minimum Qualifying Marks, Cutoff & Passing Marks Categorywise for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) to be held on 28 th November 2021.

UPTET 2021 Exam on 28th Nov (Check Cutoff Marks): Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to conduct Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Teachers. UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII.

Below are the Important Dates of the UPTET 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for UPTET 2021 Exam Opening & Closing Date for UPTET 2021 Online Application 7th October to 26th October 2021 UPTET 2021 Admit Card Release Date Direct Link to Download Admit Card 19th November 2021 UPTET Exam Date 2021 28th November 2021

UPTET 2021 Exam Pattern (Offline)

UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). Let’s look at exam patterns of both the levels separately:

UPTET Paper-I: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Content No. of questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150 UPTET Paper-II: Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Content No. of questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit) 30 30 Mathematics and Science

(for Mathematics and science teacher)

OR

Social Studies/Social Science

(for social studies/social science teacher) 60 60 Total 150 150

UPTET 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks & Cutoff Category-wise

After the declaration of the UPTET results, the cut-off marks and merit lists will be announced on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, i.e., updeled.gov.in. The cut-off marks for UPTET 2021 will be decided by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Let’s look at the minimum qualifying marks for different categories in UPTET 2021 Exam:

Category Cut Off Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 60% 90 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 55% 82.5 Scheduled Caste (SC) 55% 82.5 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 55% 82.5

Note: Apart from these, candidates must also note that each district in UP sets its own cut-off marks. This might vary and slightly differ from the cut off marks set by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, as defined above.

UPTET Result will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 along with marks obtained in each subject. Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime.