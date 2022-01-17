UPTET 2022 Latest Update: CM Yogi Adityanath Reviewed Uttar Pradesh Exam Centres & COVID-19 Situation

UPTET 2022 Latest Update: Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh and ordered the exam conducting authorities to strictly follow the COVID-19 Protocols in the Exam Centers for the UPTET 2021 Exam to be held in offline mode on 23rd January 2022. The exam was earlier postponed due to paper leak case. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will be holding Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). As per the official data, around 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level test while 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled for the upper primary level exam.

Below are the Important Dates of UPTET 2021 Exam:

UPTET Exam Date 2021- Important Dates UPTET 2021 Events Date UPTET 2021 Notification 7th October 2021 UPTET 2021 Application Opening & Closing Date 7th to 26th October 2021 Release of UPTET Admit Card 12th January 2022 Direct Link to Download the Admit Card UPTET 2021 New Exam Date 23rd January 2022 Release of UPTET Answer Key 27th January 2022 UPTET Result 25th February 2022

UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022 - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviewed the Exam Centre & Covid-19 Situation

As only few days are left for UPTET 2021-12 Exam to be held, CM Yogi Adiyanath has asked the official exam conducting authorities to conduct Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) systematically on 23rd January 2022. CM Yogi also ordered them to ensure that the Covid-19 protocol is being followed and masks, sanitizers, infrared thermometers are available at every center.

“While allocating the examination centre, definitely refer to the past record of the institute. Never make institutions with tainted/ suspicious image as the exam centre,” UP CM said.

He has also asked additional chief secretary home and ADG law and order, principal secretary basic education along with district magistrates, basic education officers and other officers related to the UPTET examination to investigate the arrangements through video conferencing before the exam.

परीक्षा केंद्र निर्धारण में संस्थान के पिछले रिकॉर्ड को जरूर देखें।

As per the data shared by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office, 93.90% of people above the age of 18 years have received the first dose of vaccine in the state, while more than 59.20% people have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. As of the last day, about 39℅ adolescents in the age group 15-18 have received the first dose vaccine and 4.09 lakh eligible people have also received the vaccine dose.

UPTET 2021 23rd January 2022 Shift Timings

UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. UPTET helps in recruiting teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various Government & Government-aided schools across the state. The Primary Level Teachers exam will be held in the morning session (10:00 to 12:30) and Upper Primary Level Teachers in the evening session (02:30 to 05:00).