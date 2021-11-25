UPTET 2021 Teacher Eligibility Exam on 28th Nov: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to score high marks in Offline Exam

UPTET 2021 Teacher Eligibility Exam on 28 th Nov: Get the best last-minute tips that will help you in clearing the UPTET 2021 Exam. The exam will be conducted in offline mode on 28 th November 2021.

UPTET 2021 Teacher Eligibility Exam on 28th Nov: UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in offline mode on 28th November 2021 Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) for the eligibility test of Teachers (Primary & Elementary Levels). Cracking Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high this year. So, we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPTET 2021 Exam with a high score.

Check UPTET 2021 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UPTET 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics

Candidates need to revise the important topics as per the latest pattern and syllabus of the UPTET Exam:

UPTET Paper-I: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Content No. of questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150 UPTET Paper-II: Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Content No. of questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit) 30 30 Mathematics and Science

(for Mathematics and science teacher)

OR

Social Studies/Social Science

(for social studies/social science teacher) 60 60 Total 150 150

Check UPTET 2021 Syllabus

2. Time Management

Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there is a sectional time limit for each subject and there will be no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

3. Practice Mock tests & Previous Year Papers

Candidates are advised to practice as many mock tests and previous year papers as they can to buck up their speed of solving papers.

4. Read the Complete Question First

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs but there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the official website of UPSC as mentioned in the link given below:

Direct Link to Download UPTET Admit Card 2021

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.