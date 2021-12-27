UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022: Check Paper-2 Syllabus Section-wise for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

S. No. SUBJECT TOPICS

1. Child Development and Pedagogy Content:- The meaning, necessity, and scope of child development, stages of child development, physical development, mental development, emotional development, language development – development of expressive ability, creativity, and development of the creative ability Basis of child development and factors influencing them – inheritance, environment (Family, social, school, communication medium)

Meaning and principles of learning:- Effective methods of learning, influencing the meaning of learning (learning) Rules of learning – The main rules of learning of the Thornadikes and their importance in learning The key principles of learning and their practical utility in classroom teaching, Thorndike’s attempt and theory and their practical utility in classroom teaching, Thorndike’s theory of love and error, Pavlov’s relation theory of response, Skinner’s introduced learning theory, Kohler’s curve – Meaning and type, plateau meaning in learning and cause and resolution.

Teaching and learning disciplines:- Meaning and purpose of teaching, communication, principles of teaching, sources of teaching, teaching methods, new methods of learning (approach), basic teaching, and basic skills of teaching.

Inclusive education guidance and counselling: – Educational inclusion means identity, type, resolution, eg: excluded class, language, religion, caste, region, color, gender, physical skills (visually impaired, hearing impaired and speech/bone impaired), mental efficiency. Equipment, materials, methods, TLM, and observations required for inclusion Necessary tools and techniques for testing the learning of inclusive children Special teaching methods for including children. Such as Braille script etc Guidance and counseling for inclusive children – Meaning, purpose, types, methods, requirements, and fields Departments / Institutions supporting in consultation: – ➢ Psychology Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad ➢ Divisional Psychology Center (at Divisional Level) ➢ District hospital ➢ Trained Diet Mentor in District Education and Training Institute ➢ Supervision and inspection system ➢ Community and school support committees ➢ Government and NGOs ➢ Importance of guidance and counselling in child learning

Study and teaching:- How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance Basic processes of teaching and learning, children’s learning strategies, learning as a social activity, social context of learning Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ An alternative concept of learning in children, understanding child errors as important stages in the learning process Perception and sensations Motivation and learning Tax contributors to learning – private and environmental

2. Language-I (Hindi) (compulsory) Content Unseen passage Noun and noun distinction Differences between pronouns and pronouns Difference between adjectives and adjectives Difference between verb and verb Speech – intonation, passive voice, eloquence The difference in all Hindi language sounds, conjuncts, joint consonants, and lunar points Alphabetical, synonymous, antonym, non-synonymous, synonyms The distinction of the inexplicable Anavar, use of resonant Use of different forms of “Su” Sentence formation (simple, compound, and mixed sentences) Identification and use of punctuation marks Use of speech, gender, and time Tatasam, Tadbhav, indigenous and foreign words Prefixes and attitudes Word combinations Compound distinctions of the compound, and types of compound Idioms and proverbs Verbs transitive and intransitive Treaties and differences of treaties. (Vowels, Consonants, and Excavations) Ornamentation (Alliteration, pun, pun, metaphor, metaphor, inspiration, exaggeration)

Teaching of language development:- Learning acquisition Principles of language teaching Role of listening and speaking: Language work and how children use it as a tool Decisive perspective on the role of the grammar of learning of a language for communicating ideas verbally and in writing Challenges of teaching language in a different classroom: language difficulties, errors, and disorders Language skills Assessing language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing Teaching-learning materials: syllabus, multi-material, classroom multilingual resources Remedial teaching

3. Language-II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) English Content:- Unseen passage Nouns and their kinds Pronoun and its kinds Verb and its kinds Adjective and its kinds & degrees Adverbs and their kinds A preposition and its kinds Conjunction and its kinds Intersection Singular and plural Subject and predicate Negative and interrogative sentences Masculine and feminine gender Punctuation Suffix with root words Phrasal verbs Use of Somebody, Nobody, Anybody Parts of speech Narration Active voice and passive voice Antonyms & synonyms Use of Homophones Use of request in sentences Silent letters in words

Urdu Content: – Unseen passage Knowledge of language masters of the tongue. Understanding of MukhtalifAsnaafAdabHamd, Ghazal, Qasida, Marcia, Masnavi, Geet, etc. and their difference To get information about the situation of the poets and their well-being by the life of the many poets and the lovers Achieving eloquence with the help and importance of Urdu language in Mushtaraka Tehzeeb of the country Ism and its Aksam, Fail, Sifat, Jamir, Tazkiron Tanias, Tzad’s deemed Information about correct tamarind and Arab Idioms, acquiring speech from JurbalAmsal Knowledge of saints The political, social, and ekhalaki mainsail’s being beseeched and keep their attitude on it

Sanskrit Content: – Unseen Passage Sandhi – Vowels, consonants Incessant Compound Use of gender, speech, and time Prefix Synonym Antonyms Factor Ornamentation Suffix Speech Nouns – Knowledge of the forms of all the inflections and words of the following words – ➢ The word masculine ➢ The word feminine ➢ The word neuter ➢ Inexplicable masculine ➢ Inexplicable feminine ➢ Inexplicable neuter ➢ Postpartum masculine ➢ Postpartum feminine ➢ Postpartum neuter ➢Ecomant feminine ➢Ecomant masculine ➢Ecomant neuter ➢Rakaranta masculine Pronouns Adjectives Metal Numbers

Teaching of language development: – Learning and acquisition Principles of language teaching Role of listening and speaking: Language work and how children use it as a tool Decisive perspective on the role of the grammar of learning of a language for communicating ideas verbally and in writing Challenges of teaching language in a different classroom: language difficulties, errors, and disorders Language skills Assessing language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing Teaching-learning materials: syllabus, multi-material, classroom multilingual resources Remedial teaching

4. Math and Science Mathematics (A) Contents: – Natural numbers, whole numbers, rational numbers\ Integer, parenthesis, least common multiple, and greatest common factor. Square root Cube root Identities Algebra, Concept – variables, constant numbers, powers of variable numbers Addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division of algebraic expressions, coefficients of terms and terms of algebraic expressions, homogeneous and non-homogeneous terms, degrees of expressions, the concept of one, two, and tripartite expressions Simultaneous Equations, Square Equations, Linear Equations Parallel lines, quadrilateral compositions, triangles Circle and cyclic quadrilateral Tangent lines to the circle Commercial Mathematics – Ratio, Proportion, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Tax, Barter System Banking – Current Currency, Bills and Cashmemo Statistics – Classification of data, pictograph, mean, median and polymer, frequency Pie and bar chart, picture of unclassified data Probability (probability) graph, bar diagram, and mixed bar diagram Cartesian floor Mensuration Exponential

Teaching related issues:- Nature of mathematical/logical thinking Place of mathematics in the curriculum Math language Community mathematics Evaluation Remedial teaching Teaching problems

Science (A) Content: – Science in daily life, important discoveries, importance, anthropology, and technology Fibers and textiles, from races to textiles. (process) Living, non-living matter – fauna, classification of living organisms, classification of plants and animals based on flora and fauna, adaptation in organisms, changes in animals and plants. Animal Structure and Functions Microorganisms and their classification Cell to organ Adolescence, disability Food, health, sanitation and disease, crop production, nitrogen cycle. Animal nutrition Nutrition, reproduction, beneficial plants in plants Respiration, excretion in organisms, beneficial animals Measurement Electric current Magnetism Speed, Force, and Equipment Energy Computer Sound Static electricity Lighting and lighting equipment Air quality, composition, necessity, utility, the ozone layer, the greenhouse effect Water requirement, utility, source, quality, pollution, water conservation Part, groups of substances, separation of substances, structure, and nature of substances Changes in the neighborhood, physical and chemical changes Acids, bases, salts Energy and heat Man-made goods, plastic, glass, soap, clay Minerals and Metals Carbon and its compounds Alternative sources of energy

Teaching related issues: – Nature and structure of science Natural Science/goals and objectives Understanding and appreciating science Approach / integrated approach Observation / experiment / investigation (Method of science) Innovation Curriculum content / help- material Evaluation Issues Remedial teaching

5. Social Science I. History Sources of knowing the history Stone Culture, Copper Stone Culture, Vedic Culture India of the sixth century B.C The early States of India Establishment of Mauryan Empire in India Non-Mauryan India, Gupta period, Rajput India, Punyabhuti dynasty, states of South India The arrival of Islam in India Establishment, expansion, disintegration of Delhi Sultanate Mughal Empire, Culture, Fall The arrival of European powers in India and the establishment of the English state Expansion of Company State in India Renaissance in India, Rise of Nationalism in India Independence movement, independence, the partition of India Challenges of Independent India

Civics We and our society Rural and urban society and living conditions. Rural and urban self-government District administration Our constitution Traffic safety Central and state governance Democracy in India Country’s security and foreign policy Global seas and India Citizen protection Disability

Geography:- Earth in the Solar System, Globe – Determination of locations on Earth, Earth’s movements. Mapping, Four Circles of Earth, Structure – Earth’s Structure, Major Structure of Earth India in the world, India’s physical form, soil, vegetation and wildlife, India’s climate, India’s economic resources, traffic, trade, and communication. Uttar Pradesh – Location in India, Political Department, Climate, Soil, Vegetable and Wildlife Agriculture, Mineral Industry – Business Population and Urbanization Surface forms, changing factors. (Internal and external factors) Atmosphere, hydrosphere Major natural regions and life of the world Mineral Resources, Industries Disaster and Disaster Management

Environmental Studies:- Environment, natural resources, and their utility Natural balance Use of resources Impact of population growth on the environment, environmental pollution Waste Management, Disasters, Environmentalist, Award in the field of Environment, Environment Day, Environmental Calendar

Home-work / Home Science: – Health and hygiene Nutrition, diseases, and ways to avoid them, first aid Food preservation Pollution Digestive diseases and common diseases Home Management, Sewing Art, Washing Art, Cooking, Weaving Art, Embroidery Art Learn to pronounce

Physical Education and Sports:- Physical Education, Exercise, Yoga, and Pranayama Marching, National Sports and Awards Small and Recreational Sports, International Games Sports and our food First aid Importance of drug side effects and measures to prevent them, sports, sports management, and planning.

Music:- Phonetics Melody introduction Knowledge of rhythm and rhythm in music Intense melody Vandana IT / Flag Anthem Desh songs, country songs, bhajans ➢ Forest protection / plantation ➢ Verbal song

Horticulture and fruit conservation: – Soil, Soil Formation, Soil Finishing, Equipment, Seeds, Compost Fertilizer Irrigation, irrigation equipment Gardening, Gardening School Shrubs and vines, ornamental plants, seasonal flower cultivation, fruit cultivation, herb garden, vegetable cultivation Amplification Fruit testing, fruit preservation – jam, jelly, sauce, pickle making Climatology Crop circle