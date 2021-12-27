Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022: Check Paper-2 Syllabus Section-wise for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022: Check Detailed Paper-2 Syllabus for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) to be held on 23rd Jan 2022 for Elementary Level (Class 6 to 8).

Created On: Dec 27, 2021 13:47 IST
UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022 - Check Detailed Paper-2 Syllabus
UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022 - Check Detailed Paper-2 Syllabus

UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to conduct Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Teachers. UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII.  Below are the Important Dates of the UPTET 2021 Exam:

UPTET Exam Date 2021- Important Dates

UPTET 2021 Events

Date

UPTET 2021 Notification

7th October 2021

UPTET 2021 Application Opening & Closing Date

7th to 26th October 2021

Release of UPTET Admit Card

12th January 2022

UPTET 2021 New Exam Date

23rd January 2022

Release of UPTET Answer Key

27th January 2022

UPTET Result

25th February 2022

UPTET 2022 Exam Pattern (Paper-2)

UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The Upper Primary Level Teachers exam will be held in evening session (02:30 to 05:00). Let’s look at exam patterns of Elementary level (Paper-2):

UPTET Paper 2 - Elementary Level (Class VI to VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Content

No. of questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit)

30

30

Science and Mathematics (OR)

Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

UPTET 2022 Syllabus (Paper-2)

S. No.

SUBJECT

TOPICS

1.

Child Development and Pedagogy

Content:-

The meaning, necessity, and scope of child development, stages of child development, physical development, mental development, emotional development, language development – development of expressive ability, creativity, and development of the creative ability

Basis of child development and factors influencing them – inheritance, environment (Family, social, school, communication medium)

Meaning and principles of learning:-

Effective methods of learning, influencing the meaning of learning (learning)

Rules of learning – The main rules of learning of the Thornadikes and their importance in learning

The key principles of learning and their practical utility in classroom teaching, Thorndike’s attempt and theory and their practical utility in classroom teaching, Thorndike’s theory of love and error, Pavlov’s relation theory of response, Skinner’s introduced learning theory, Kohler’s curve – Meaning and type, plateau meaning in learning and cause and resolution.

Teaching and learning disciplines:-

Meaning and purpose of teaching, communication, principles of teaching, sources of teaching, teaching methods, new methods of learning (approach), basic teaching, and basic skills of teaching.

Inclusive education guidance and counselling: –

Educational inclusion means identity, type, resolution, eg: excluded class, language, religion, caste, region, color, gender, physical skills (visually impaired, hearing impaired and speech/bone impaired), mental efficiency.

Equipment, materials, methods, TLM, and observations required for inclusion

Necessary tools and techniques for testing the learning of inclusive children

Special teaching methods for including children. Such as Braille script etc

Guidance and counseling for inclusive children – Meaning, purpose, types, methods, requirements, and fields

Departments / Institutions supporting in consultation: –

➢ Psychology Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

➢ Divisional Psychology Center (at Divisional Level)

➢ District hospital

➢ Trained Diet Mentor in District Education and Training Institute

➢ Supervision and inspection system

➢ Community and school support committees

➢ Government and NGOs

➢ Importance of guidance and counselling in child learning

Study and teaching:-

How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance

Basic processes of teaching and learning, children’s learning strategies, learning as a social activity, social context of learning

Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’

An alternative concept of learning in children, understanding child errors as important stages in the learning process

Perception and sensations

Motivation and learning

Tax contributors to learning – private and environmental

2.

Language-I (Hindi) (compulsory)

Content

Unseen passage

Noun and noun distinction

Differences between pronouns and pronouns

Difference between adjectives and adjectives

Difference between verb and verb

Speech – intonation, passive voice, eloquence

The difference in all Hindi language sounds, conjuncts, joint consonants, and lunar points

Alphabetical, synonymous, antonym, non-synonymous, synonyms

The distinction of the inexplicable

Anavar, use of resonant

Use of different forms of “Su”

Sentence formation (simple, compound, and mixed sentences)

Identification and use of punctuation marks

Use of speech, gender, and time

Tatasam, Tadbhav, indigenous and foreign words

Prefixes and attitudes

Word combinations

Compound distinctions of the compound, and types of compound

Idioms and proverbs

Verbs transitive and intransitive

Treaties and differences of treaties. (Vowels, Consonants, and Excavations)

Ornamentation (Alliteration, pun, pun, metaphor, metaphor, inspiration, exaggeration)

Teaching of language development:-

Learning acquisition

Principles of language teaching

Role of listening and speaking: Language work and how children use it as a tool

Decisive perspective on the role of the grammar of learning of a language for communicating ideas verbally and in writing

Challenges of teaching language in a different classroom: language difficulties, errors, and disorders

Language skills

Assessing language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

Teaching-learning materials: syllabus, multi-material, classroom multilingual resources

Remedial teaching

3.

Language-II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit)

English Content:-

Unseen passage

Nouns and their kinds

Pronoun and its kinds

Verb and its kinds

Adjective and its kinds & degrees

Adverbs and their kinds

A preposition and its kinds

Conjunction and its kinds

Intersection

Singular and plural

Subject and predicate

Negative and interrogative sentences

Masculine and feminine gender

Punctuation

Suffix with root words

Phrasal verbs

Use of Somebody, Nobody, Anybody

Parts of speech

Narration

Active voice and passive voice

Antonyms & synonyms

Use of Homophones

Use of request in sentences

Silent letters in words

Urdu Content: –

Unseen passage

Knowledge of language masters of the tongue.

Understanding of MukhtalifAsnaafAdabHamd, Ghazal, Qasida, Marcia, Masnavi, Geet, etc. and their difference

To get information about the situation of the poets and their well-being by the life of the many poets and the lovers

Achieving eloquence with the help and importance of Urdu language in Mushtaraka Tehzeeb of the country

Ism and its Aksam, Fail, Sifat, Jamir, Tazkiron Tanias, Tzad’s deemed

Information about correct tamarind and Arab

Idioms, acquiring speech from JurbalAmsal

Knowledge of saints

The political, social, and ekhalaki mainsail’s being beseeched and keep their attitude on it

Sanskrit Content: –

Unseen Passage

Sandhi – Vowels, consonants

Incessant

Compound

Use of gender, speech, and time

Prefix

Synonym

Antonyms

Factor

Ornamentation

Suffix

Speech

Nouns – Knowledge of the forms of all the inflections and words of the following words –

➢ The word masculine

➢ The word feminine

➢ The word neuter

➢ Inexplicable masculine

➢ Inexplicable feminine

➢ Inexplicable neuter

➢ Postpartum masculine

➢ Postpartum feminine

➢ Postpartum neuter

➢Ecomant feminine

➢Ecomant masculine

➢Ecomant neuter

➢Rakaranta masculine

Pronouns

Adjectives

Metal

Numbers

Teaching of language development: –

Learning and acquisition

Principles of language teaching

Role of listening and speaking: Language work and how children use it as a tool

Decisive perspective on the role of the grammar of learning of a language for communicating ideas verbally and in writing

Challenges of teaching language in a different classroom: language difficulties, errors, and disorders

Language skills

Assessing language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

Teaching-learning materials: syllabus, multi-material, classroom multilingual resources

Remedial teaching

4.

Math and Science

Mathematics

(A) Contents: –

Natural numbers, whole numbers, rational numbers\

Integer, parenthesis, least common multiple, and greatest common factor.

Square root

Cube root

Identities

Algebra, Concept – variables, constant numbers, powers of variable numbers

Addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division of algebraic expressions, coefficients of terms and terms of algebraic expressions, homogeneous and non-homogeneous terms, degrees of expressions, the concept of one, two, and tripartite expressions

Simultaneous Equations, Square Equations, Linear Equations

Parallel lines, quadrilateral compositions, triangles

Circle and cyclic quadrilateral

Tangent lines to the circle

Commercial Mathematics – Ratio, Proportion, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Tax, Barter System

Banking – Current Currency, Bills and Cashmemo

Statistics – Classification of data, pictograph, mean, median and polymer, frequency

Pie and bar chart, picture of unclassified data

Probability (probability) graph, bar diagram, and mixed bar diagram

Cartesian floor

Mensuration

Exponential

Teaching related issues:-

Nature of mathematical/logical thinking

Place of mathematics in the curriculum

Math language

Community mathematics

Evaluation

Remedial teaching

Teaching problems

Science

(A) Content: –

Science in daily life, important discoveries, importance, anthropology, and technology

Fibers and textiles, from races to textiles. (process)

Living, non-living matter – fauna, classification of living organisms, classification of plants and animals based on flora and fauna, adaptation in organisms, changes in animals and plants.

Animal Structure and Functions

Microorganisms and their classification

Cell to organ

Adolescence, disability

Food, health, sanitation and disease, crop production, nitrogen cycle.

Animal nutrition

Nutrition, reproduction, beneficial plants in plants

Respiration, excretion in organisms, beneficial animals

Measurement

Electric current

Magnetism

Speed, Force, and Equipment

Energy

Computer

Sound

Static electricity

Lighting and lighting equipment

Air quality, composition, necessity, utility, the ozone layer, the greenhouse effect

Water requirement, utility, source, quality, pollution, water conservation

Part, groups of substances, separation of substances, structure, and nature of substances

Changes in the neighborhood, physical and chemical changes

Acids, bases, salts

Energy and heat

Man-made goods, plastic, glass, soap, clay

Minerals and Metals

Carbon and its compounds

Alternative sources of energy

Teaching related issues: –

Nature and structure of science

Natural Science/goals and objectives

Understanding and appreciating science

Approach / integrated approach

Observation / experiment / investigation (Method of science)

Innovation

Curriculum content / help- material

Evaluation

Issues

Remedial teaching

5.

Social Science

I. History

Sources of knowing the history

Stone Culture, Copper Stone Culture, Vedic Culture

India of the sixth century B.C

The early States of India

Establishment of Mauryan Empire in India

Non-Mauryan India, Gupta period, Rajput India, Punyabhuti dynasty, states of South India

The arrival of Islam in India

Establishment, expansion, disintegration of Delhi Sultanate

Mughal Empire, Culture, Fall

The arrival of European powers in India and the establishment of the English state

Expansion of Company State in India

Renaissance in India, Rise of Nationalism in India

Independence movement, independence, the partition of India

Challenges of Independent India

Civics

We and our society

Rural and urban society and living conditions.

Rural and urban self-government

District administration

Our constitution

Traffic safety

Central and state governance

Democracy in India

Country’s security and foreign policy

Global seas and India

Citizen protection

Disability

Geography:-

Earth in the Solar System, Globe – Determination of locations on Earth, Earth’s movements.

Mapping, Four Circles of Earth, Structure – Earth’s Structure, Major Structure of Earth

India in the world, India’s physical form, soil, vegetation and wildlife, India’s climate, India’s economic resources, traffic, trade, and communication.

Uttar Pradesh – Location in India, Political Department, Climate, Soil, Vegetable and Wildlife Agriculture, Mineral Industry – Business Population and Urbanization

Surface forms, changing factors. (Internal and external factors)

Atmosphere, hydrosphere

Major natural regions and life of the world

Mineral Resources, Industries

Disaster and Disaster Management

Environmental Studies:-

Environment, natural resources, and their utility

Natural balance

Use of resources

Impact of population growth on the environment, environmental pollution

Waste Management, Disasters, Environmentalist, Award in the field of Environment, Environment Day, Environmental Calendar

Home-work / Home Science: –

Health and hygiene

Nutrition, diseases, and ways to avoid them, first aid

Food preservation

Pollution

Digestive diseases and common diseases

Home Management, Sewing Art, Washing Art, Cooking, Weaving Art, Embroidery Art

Learn to pronounce

Physical Education and Sports:-

Physical Education, Exercise, Yoga, and Pranayama

Marching, National Sports and Awards

Small and Recreational Sports, International Games

Sports and our food

First aid

Importance of drug side effects and measures to prevent them, sports, sports management, and planning.

Music:-

Phonetics

Melody introduction

Knowledge of rhythm and rhythm in music

Intense melody

Vandana IT / Flag Anthem

Desh songs, country songs, bhajans

➢ Forest protection / plantation

➢ Verbal song

Horticulture and fruit conservation: –

Soil, Soil Formation, Soil Finishing, Equipment, Seeds, Compost Fertilizer

Irrigation, irrigation equipment

Gardening, Gardening School

Shrubs and vines, ornamental plants, seasonal flower cultivation, fruit cultivation, herb garden, vegetable cultivation

Amplification

Fruit testing, fruit preservation – jam, jelly, sauce, pickle making

Climatology

Crop circle

Teaching related issues: –

Concept and method of social study

Procedures, Activities, and Discourse of Narrative

Develop thoughtful thinking

Inquiry / Empirical Evidence

Problems of teaching social science / social studies

Project Work

Evaluation

UPTET Result will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 along with marks obtained in each subject. Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Pattern of UPTET 2022 Paper-2?

It Is A Pen-Paper Based Test Of 150 Marks Having Multiple-Choice Questions

Q2. What is UPTET 2021 New Exam Date?

UPTET 2021 Exam Will Be Conducted On 23rd January 2022

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in UPTET 2021 Exam?

There Will Be No Negative Marking For Wrong Answers
