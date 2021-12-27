UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022: Check Paper-2 Syllabus Section-wise for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to conduct Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Teachers. UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. Below are the Important Dates of the UPTET 2021 Exam:
|
UPTET Exam Date 2021- Important Dates
|
UPTET 2021 Events
|
Date
|
UPTET 2021 Notification
|
7th October 2021
|
UPTET 2021 Application Opening & Closing Date
|
7th to 26th October 2021
|
Release of UPTET Admit Card
|
12th January 2022
|
UPTET 2021 New Exam Date
|
23rd January 2022
|
Release of UPTET Answer Key
|
27th January 2022
|
UPTET Result
|
25th February 2022
|
UPTET 2022 Exam Pattern (Paper-2)
UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The Upper Primary Level Teachers exam will be held in evening session (02:30 to 05:00). Let’s look at exam patterns of Elementary level (Paper-2):
|
UPTET Paper 2 - Elementary Level (Class VI to VIII)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Content
|
No. of questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit)
|
30
|
30
|
Science and Mathematics (OR)
Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
UPTET 2022 Syllabus (Paper-2)
|
S. No.
|
SUBJECT
|
TOPICS
|
1.
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Content:-
The meaning, necessity, and scope of child development, stages of child development, physical development, mental development, emotional development, language development – development of expressive ability, creativity, and development of the creative ability
Basis of child development and factors influencing them – inheritance, environment (Family, social, school, communication medium)
|
Meaning and principles of learning:-
Effective methods of learning, influencing the meaning of learning (learning)
Rules of learning – The main rules of learning of the Thornadikes and their importance in learning
The key principles of learning and their practical utility in classroom teaching, Thorndike’s attempt and theory and their practical utility in classroom teaching, Thorndike’s theory of love and error, Pavlov’s relation theory of response, Skinner’s introduced learning theory, Kohler’s curve – Meaning and type, plateau meaning in learning and cause and resolution.
|
Teaching and learning disciplines:-
Meaning and purpose of teaching, communication, principles of teaching, sources of teaching, teaching methods, new methods of learning (approach), basic teaching, and basic skills of teaching.
|
Inclusive education guidance and counselling: –
Educational inclusion means identity, type, resolution, eg: excluded class, language, religion, caste, region, color, gender, physical skills (visually impaired, hearing impaired and speech/bone impaired), mental efficiency.
Equipment, materials, methods, TLM, and observations required for inclusion
Necessary tools and techniques for testing the learning of inclusive children
Special teaching methods for including children. Such as Braille script etc
Guidance and counseling for inclusive children – Meaning, purpose, types, methods, requirements, and fields
Departments / Institutions supporting in consultation: –
➢ Psychology Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad
➢ Divisional Psychology Center (at Divisional Level)
➢ District hospital
➢ Trained Diet Mentor in District Education and Training Institute
➢ Supervision and inspection system
➢ Community and school support committees
➢ Government and NGOs
➢ Importance of guidance and counselling in child learning
|
Study and teaching:-
How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance
Basic processes of teaching and learning, children’s learning strategies, learning as a social activity, social context of learning
Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’
An alternative concept of learning in children, understanding child errors as important stages in the learning process
Perception and sensations
Motivation and learning
Tax contributors to learning – private and environmental
|
2.
|
Language-I (Hindi) (compulsory)
|
Content
Unseen passage
Noun and noun distinction
Differences between pronouns and pronouns
Difference between adjectives and adjectives
Difference between verb and verb
Speech – intonation, passive voice, eloquence
The difference in all Hindi language sounds, conjuncts, joint consonants, and lunar points
Alphabetical, synonymous, antonym, non-synonymous, synonyms
The distinction of the inexplicable
Anavar, use of resonant
Use of different forms of “Su”
Sentence formation (simple, compound, and mixed sentences)
Identification and use of punctuation marks
Use of speech, gender, and time
Tatasam, Tadbhav, indigenous and foreign words
Prefixes and attitudes
Word combinations
Compound distinctions of the compound, and types of compound
Idioms and proverbs
Verbs transitive and intransitive
Treaties and differences of treaties. (Vowels, Consonants, and Excavations)
Ornamentation (Alliteration, pun, pun, metaphor, metaphor, inspiration, exaggeration)
|
Teaching of language development:-
Learning acquisition
Principles of language teaching
Role of listening and speaking: Language work and how children use it as a tool
Decisive perspective on the role of the grammar of learning of a language for communicating ideas verbally and in writing
Challenges of teaching language in a different classroom: language difficulties, errors, and disorders
Language skills
Assessing language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing
Teaching-learning materials: syllabus, multi-material, classroom multilingual resources
Remedial teaching
|
3.
|
Language-II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit)
|
English Content:-
Unseen passage
Nouns and their kinds
Pronoun and its kinds
Verb and its kinds
Adjective and its kinds & degrees
Adverbs and their kinds
A preposition and its kinds
Conjunction and its kinds
Intersection
Singular and plural
Subject and predicate
Negative and interrogative sentences
Masculine and feminine gender
Punctuation
Suffix with root words
Phrasal verbs
Use of Somebody, Nobody, Anybody
Parts of speech
Narration
Active voice and passive voice
Antonyms & synonyms
Use of Homophones
Use of request in sentences
Silent letters in words
|
Urdu Content: –
Unseen passage
Knowledge of language masters of the tongue.
Understanding of MukhtalifAsnaafAdabHamd, Ghazal, Qasida, Marcia, Masnavi, Geet, etc. and their difference
To get information about the situation of the poets and their well-being by the life of the many poets and the lovers
Achieving eloquence with the help and importance of Urdu language in Mushtaraka Tehzeeb of the country
Ism and its Aksam, Fail, Sifat, Jamir, Tazkiron Tanias, Tzad’s deemed
Information about correct tamarind and Arab
Idioms, acquiring speech from JurbalAmsal
Knowledge of saints
The political, social, and ekhalaki mainsail’s being beseeched and keep their attitude on it
|
Sanskrit Content: –
Unseen Passage
Sandhi – Vowels, consonants
Incessant
Compound
Use of gender, speech, and time
Prefix
Synonym
Antonyms
Factor
Ornamentation
Suffix
Speech
Nouns – Knowledge of the forms of all the inflections and words of the following words –
➢ The word masculine
➢ The word feminine
➢ The word neuter
➢ Inexplicable masculine
➢ Inexplicable feminine
➢ Inexplicable neuter
➢ Postpartum masculine
➢ Postpartum feminine
➢ Postpartum neuter
➢Ecomant feminine
➢Ecomant masculine
➢Ecomant neuter
➢Rakaranta masculine
Pronouns
Adjectives
Metal
Numbers
|
Teaching of language development: –
Learning and acquisition
Principles of language teaching
Role of listening and speaking: Language work and how children use it as a tool
Decisive perspective on the role of the grammar of learning of a language for communicating ideas verbally and in writing
Challenges of teaching language in a different classroom: language difficulties, errors, and disorders
Language skills
Assessing language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing
Teaching-learning materials: syllabus, multi-material, classroom multilingual resources
Remedial teaching
|
4.
|
Math and Science
|
Mathematics
(A) Contents: –
Natural numbers, whole numbers, rational numbers\
Integer, parenthesis, least common multiple, and greatest common factor.
Square root
Cube root
Identities
Algebra, Concept – variables, constant numbers, powers of variable numbers
Addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division of algebraic expressions, coefficients of terms and terms of algebraic expressions, homogeneous and non-homogeneous terms, degrees of expressions, the concept of one, two, and tripartite expressions
Simultaneous Equations, Square Equations, Linear Equations
Parallel lines, quadrilateral compositions, triangles
Circle and cyclic quadrilateral
Tangent lines to the circle
Commercial Mathematics – Ratio, Proportion, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Tax, Barter System
Banking – Current Currency, Bills and Cashmemo
Statistics – Classification of data, pictograph, mean, median and polymer, frequency
Pie and bar chart, picture of unclassified data
Probability (probability) graph, bar diagram, and mixed bar diagram
Cartesian floor
Mensuration
Exponential
|
Teaching related issues:-
Nature of mathematical/logical thinking
Place of mathematics in the curriculum
Math language
Community mathematics
Evaluation
Remedial teaching
Teaching problems
|
Science
(A) Content: –
Science in daily life, important discoveries, importance, anthropology, and technology
Fibers and textiles, from races to textiles. (process)
Living, non-living matter – fauna, classification of living organisms, classification of plants and animals based on flora and fauna, adaptation in organisms, changes in animals and plants.
Animal Structure and Functions
Microorganisms and their classification
Cell to organ
Adolescence, disability
Food, health, sanitation and disease, crop production, nitrogen cycle.
Animal nutrition
Nutrition, reproduction, beneficial plants in plants
Respiration, excretion in organisms, beneficial animals
Measurement
Electric current
Magnetism
Speed, Force, and Equipment
Energy
Computer
Sound
Static electricity
Lighting and lighting equipment
Air quality, composition, necessity, utility, the ozone layer, the greenhouse effect
Water requirement, utility, source, quality, pollution, water conservation
Part, groups of substances, separation of substances, structure, and nature of substances
Changes in the neighborhood, physical and chemical changes
Acids, bases, salts
Energy and heat
Man-made goods, plastic, glass, soap, clay
Minerals and Metals
Carbon and its compounds
Alternative sources of energy
|
Teaching related issues: –
Nature and structure of science
Natural Science/goals and objectives
Understanding and appreciating science
Approach / integrated approach
Observation / experiment / investigation (Method of science)
Innovation
Curriculum content / help- material
Evaluation
Issues
Remedial teaching
|
5.
|
Social Science
|
I. History
Sources of knowing the history
Stone Culture, Copper Stone Culture, Vedic Culture
India of the sixth century B.C
The early States of India
Establishment of Mauryan Empire in India
Non-Mauryan India, Gupta period, Rajput India, Punyabhuti dynasty, states of South India
The arrival of Islam in India
Establishment, expansion, disintegration of Delhi Sultanate
Mughal Empire, Culture, Fall
The arrival of European powers in India and the establishment of the English state
Expansion of Company State in India
Renaissance in India, Rise of Nationalism in India
Independence movement, independence, the partition of India
Challenges of Independent India
|
Civics
We and our society
Rural and urban society and living conditions.
Rural and urban self-government
District administration
Our constitution
Traffic safety
Central and state governance
Democracy in India
Country’s security and foreign policy
Global seas and India
Citizen protection
Disability
|
Geography:-
Earth in the Solar System, Globe – Determination of locations on Earth, Earth’s movements.
Mapping, Four Circles of Earth, Structure – Earth’s Structure, Major Structure of Earth
India in the world, India’s physical form, soil, vegetation and wildlife, India’s climate, India’s economic resources, traffic, trade, and communication.
Uttar Pradesh – Location in India, Political Department, Climate, Soil, Vegetable and Wildlife Agriculture, Mineral Industry – Business Population and Urbanization
Surface forms, changing factors. (Internal and external factors)
Atmosphere, hydrosphere
Major natural regions and life of the world
Mineral Resources, Industries
Disaster and Disaster Management
|
Environmental Studies:-
Environment, natural resources, and their utility
Natural balance
Use of resources
Impact of population growth on the environment, environmental pollution
Waste Management, Disasters, Environmentalist, Award in the field of Environment, Environment Day, Environmental Calendar
|
Home-work / Home Science: –
Health and hygiene
Nutrition, diseases, and ways to avoid them, first aid
Food preservation
Pollution
Digestive diseases and common diseases
Home Management, Sewing Art, Washing Art, Cooking, Weaving Art, Embroidery Art
Learn to pronounce
|
Physical Education and Sports:-
Physical Education, Exercise, Yoga, and Pranayama
Marching, National Sports and Awards
Small and Recreational Sports, International Games
Sports and our food
First aid
Importance of drug side effects and measures to prevent them, sports, sports management, and planning.
|
Music:-
Phonetics
Melody introduction
Knowledge of rhythm and rhythm in music
Intense melody
Vandana IT / Flag Anthem
Desh songs, country songs, bhajans
➢ Forest protection / plantation
➢ Verbal song
|
Horticulture and fruit conservation: –
Soil, Soil Formation, Soil Finishing, Equipment, Seeds, Compost Fertilizer
Irrigation, irrigation equipment
Gardening, Gardening School
Shrubs and vines, ornamental plants, seasonal flower cultivation, fruit cultivation, herb garden, vegetable cultivation
Amplification
Fruit testing, fruit preservation – jam, jelly, sauce, pickle making
Climatology
Crop circle
|
Teaching related issues: –
Concept and method of social study
Procedures, Activities, and Discourse of Narrative
Develop thoughtful thinking
Inquiry / Empirical Evidence
Problems of teaching social science / social studies
Project Work
Evaluation
UPTET Result will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 along with marks obtained in each subject. Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime.