UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022: Check Paper-1 Syllabus Section-wise for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 17:21 IST
UPTET 2021 Exam on 23rd Jan 2022: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to conduct Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Teachers. UPTET is the minimum qualification required in Uttar Pradesh for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII.  Below are the Important Dates of the UPTET 2021 Exam:

UPTET Exam Date 2021- Important Dates

UPTET 2021 Events

Date

UPTET 2021 Notification

7th October 2021

UPTET 2021 Application Opening & Closing Date

7th to 26th October 2021

Release of UPTET Admit Card

12th January 2022

UPTET 2021 New Exam Date

23rd January 2022

Release of UPTET Answer Key

27th January 2022

UPTET Result

25th February 2022

UPTET 2022 Exam Pattern (Paper-1)

UPTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The Primary Level Teachers exam will be held in the morning session (10:00 to 12:30). Let’s look at exam patterns of Primary level (Paper-1):

UPTET Paper I - Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Content

No. of questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II (English/ Urdu/ Sanskrit)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

UPTET 2022 Syllabus (Paper-1)

S. No.

SUBJECT

TOPICS

1.

Child Development and Pedagogy

The concept of development and its relationship with learning

The concept of Inclusive Education

Learning and pedagogy

Understanding children with special needs

2.

Language-I (Hindi) (compulsory)

अपठित अनुच्छेद (गद्यांश और पद्यांश.)

हिंदी वर्णमाला। (स्वर और व्यंजन) , वर्णों के मेल से मात्रिक तथा अमात्रिक शब्दों की पहचान,  वाक्य रचना,  संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, क्रिया, विशेषण के भेद, लिंग, वचन ,काल,  कारक,  ध्वनि, शब्दों की पहचान और उनमें अंतर, अव्यय, वाक्य रचना, मुहावरे और उनके अर्थ, शब्द रचना, अर्थ, समास, संधि, श्रुतिसमभिन्नार्थक शब्द, उपसर्ग तथा प्रत्यय,

कवियों एवं लेखकों की रचनाएं

हिंदी शिक्षण शास्त्र, हिंदी की विभिन्न विधाओं का शिक्षण ।

3.

Language-II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit)

Comprehension (Unseen Passage and Poem)

Active and Passive Voice,  Parts Of Speech, Kind Of Noun, Pronoun, Adverb, Adjective, Verb, Preposition, Conjunction, Tenses ((Present, Past, Future), Modal Auxiliaries, Common errors, Spelling test, Synonyms And Antonyms, One Word Substitution, Direct And Indirect Speech, Transformation Of Sentences,

Knowledge of the famous poetry of famous poets

Pedagogy of language development and Language skills

4.

Mathematics

Number System & Simplification

Percentage & Ratio

Time, Work, Speed & Distance

Algebra & Mensuration

Geometry

Average

Profit & Loss

Miscellaneous Arithmetic Questions

Pedagogy of Mathematics

5.

Environmental Studies

Family and Friends

Food & Shelter

Water & Travel

Things We Make and Do

EVS Pedagogy & UP Related Question

UPTET Result will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 along with marks obtained in each subject. Previously, the marks scored by a candidate through UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, however, the validity of certification has been revised to be valid till lifetime.

