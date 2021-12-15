CTET 2021 Exam Commences Tomorrow (16th Dec): First Time to be held in Online Mode by CBSE! Check Test Centres & Admit Card Guidelines

CTET 2021 Exam Commences Tomorrow (16 th Dec): CTET 2021 Exam will be held from 16 th December 2021 to 13 th January 2022 in online mode. Candidates are advised to follow the Exam Centres, Admit Card & COVID-19 Official Guidelines.

CTET 2021 Exam Commences Tomorrow (16th Dec): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 15th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022 in online mode for the first time this year. CTET determines the eligibility of Teachers (Primary & Elementary Levels). As per the norms, CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. Let’s look at some important CTET 2021 Exam Centres, Admit Card & COVID-19 Official Guidelines released by CBSE:

CTET 2021 Exam - First Time to be held in Online Mode by CBSE

Earlier the CTET Examinations were conducted through offline mode. But in order to motivate the futuristic teachers to become computer literate, this time the CTET will be conducted through online mode, i.e., Computer Based Test (CBT).

1. Logging in to the Allocated Computer: A CBT requires candidates to sit in front of a computer terminal (node) allocated to them against their Roll number and Admit card. After logging the candidate will get detailed instructions for the examination. At the designated time of the start of the examination, the candidates will be able to proceed and see the questions on the computer screen using the computer mouse. Candidates will have the option to change/ modify/ edit/ answers already entered at any time during the examination.

2. Language of Exam: The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject/language indicated in the Admit Card.

3. Rough Work: All calculations/writing work are to be done only in the Rough Sheet provided at the Test Centre in the Examination Room/Hall and on completion of the test, candidates must hand over the Rough Sheets to the Invigilator on duty in the Room/Hall.

Note: The keyboard attached to the computer, if any, will be disabled during the entire duration of the examination. Depending on the type of question, the answers to questions can either be entered by clicking on the virtual on-screen keyboard (numeric or otherwise) using the computer mouse or by clicking the chosen option(s) using the computer mouse.

CBSE CTET 2021 Exam Centre Guidelines

1. Timings: The examination rooms/hall will be opened at 7:30 am for Shift – I and 12.30 PM for Shift - II, i.e., 120 minutes before the commencement of the test. Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall.

2. Seating: A seat indicating roll number will be allocated to each candidate. No candidate, without the special permission of the Invigilator concerned, will leave his/her seat or Examination Room until the full duration of the paper is over

3. Items Prohibited: Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the centres:

a) Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/ scanner, Cardboard, etc.

b) Any communication devices like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

c) Any Watch/Wrist watch, Camera, wallet, goggles, handbags Golden ornaments, etc.

d) Any other item which could be used for unfair means and for hiding communication devices/ gadgets like Camera, Bluetooth Device, etc.

CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card Guidelines

The candidate must show, the Admit Card downloaded from CTET official website (ctet.nic.in) for admission in the examination room/hall. During the examination invigilator will check Admit Card of all the candidates to verify the identity of the candidate.

Direct Link to Download CTET 2021 Admit Card

CBSE CTET 2021 COVID-19 Guidelines

Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue:

- Mask

- Personal transparent water bottle

- Personal hand sanitizer (Small)

CBSE CTET 2021 PwD Candidates Guidelines

In reference to the caption mentioned on the Admit Card regarding Instructions for other category of Persons with Bench Mark Disabilities at point No.1 i.e. the provision of scribe can be allowed only on production of a certificate to the effect that the person concerned has physical limitation to write and scribe is essential to write examination on his/her behalf, from the Chief Medical Officer/Civil Surgeon/Medical Superintendent of a Government Health Care Institution as per Proforma at Appendix of Office Memorandum dated 29.08.2018 issued by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.