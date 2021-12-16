CTET 2021 Exam Analysis: Check Paper-1 Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts to Clear Cut Off

CTET 2021 Exam Analysis (Paper-1 Review): Get the detailed exam analysis of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held on 16 th December 2021 in online mode by CBSE. Check Paper-1 Review, Difficulty Level of Question Paper and Good Attempts to clear CTET 2021 Cut-off marks.

CTET 2021 Exam Analysis (Paper-1 Review): CBSE has started conducting the online Exam for the 15th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The exam is being conducted in online mode across different exam centres from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Analysis & Review of the CTET 2021 Exam for both Paper & Paper-2. CTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). As per the official guidelines, the CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

CTET 2021 Exam Analysis: Paper-1 Review

Paper-1 is held by CBSE for determining the eligibility of teachers for primary level, i.e., for Class 1st to Class 5th in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. Let’s look at the Exam Analysis of CTET Paper-1 2021:

CTET Paper I: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions of 1 Mark each Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts Language I (compulsory) 30 Easy (21 to 23) Language II (compulsory) 30 Easy (22 to 24) Child Development and Pedagogy 30 Easy to Moderate (22 to 24) Environmental Studies 30 Easy to Moderate (21 to 23) Mathematics 30 Moderate (18 to 20) Total 150 Easy to Moderate (105 to 110)

Highlights of CTET 2021 Exam

- CTET Dec 2021 Exam was held in Online Mode for the first time across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Direct Link to Download CTET 2021 Admit Card

- Each question will carry an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 & Paper-2.

- 150 questions will be asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 & Paper-2 Each).

- There is no negative marking for the wrong answers.

- CTET is qualifying in nature. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

- There are five subjects and no sectional cut-off in this exam.

- Candidates are also required to carry these things with them - A face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), transparent water bottle was allowed.

CTET 2021 Answer Key

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website.

CTET 2021 Result

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in

CTET 2021 Certificate Validity

In a recent announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.