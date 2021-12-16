CTET 2021 Exam Analysis: Check Paper-1 Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts to Clear Cut Off

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Dec 16, 2021 12:42 IST
CTET 2021 Exam Analysis (Paper-1 Review): CBSE has started conducting the online Exam for the 15th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The exam is being conducted in online mode across different exam centres from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Analysis & Review of the CTET 2021 Exam for both Paper & Paper-2. CTET 2021 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). As per the official guidelines, the CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

CTET 2021 Exam Analysis: Paper-1 Review

Paper-1 is held by CBSE for determining the eligibility of teachers for primary level, i.e., for Class 1st to Class 5th in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc. Let’s look at the Exam Analysis of CTET Paper-1 2021:

CTET Paper I: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions of 1 Mark each

Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts

Language I (compulsory)

30

Easy

(21 to 23)

Language II (compulsory)

30

Easy

(22 to 24)

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

Easy to Moderate (22 to 24)

Environmental Studies

30

Easy to Moderate (21 to 23)

Mathematics

30

Moderate

(18 to 20)

Total

150

 Easy to Moderate (105 to 110)

Highlights of CTET 2021 Exam

- CTET Dec 2021 Exam was held in Online Mode for the first time across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Direct Link to Download CTET 2021 Admit Card

- Each question will carry an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 & Paper-2.

- 150 questions will be asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 & Paper-2 Each).

- There is no negative marking for the wrong answers.

- CTET is qualifying in nature. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

- There are five subjects and no sectional cut-off in this exam.

- Candidates are also required to carry these things with them - A face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), transparent water bottle was allowed.

CTET 2021 Answer Key

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website.

CTET 2021 Result

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in

CTET 2021 Certificate Validity

In a recent announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.

FAQ

Q1. What was the Difficulty Level of CTET 2021 Exam?

Paper-1: Easy to Moderate

Q2. What is the number of good attempts for CTET 2021 Exam?

105 to 110

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in CTET 2021 Exam?

There will no negative marking for wrong answers
