Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CTET 2021 Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF: Download July 2019 Paper-1 & Paper-2 with Answer Keys

CTET 2021 Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download: Get the CTET July 2019 Question Paper with answers for both Paper-1 & Paper-2. Download Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2019 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys Here!

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 17:33 IST
CTET 2021 Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF
CTET 2021 Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

CTET 2021 Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download: CTET December 2021 Exam is being conducted by CBSE from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022 in online mode across different Exam Centres. Candidates must practice CTET Exam Previous Year Papers to score high marks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the CTET July 2019 Question Paper including both Paper-1 & Paper-2. The answer keys of the Question paper are also given in PDF Format. Lets’ first look at the Exam Pattern of CTET Paper-1 & paper-2:

Recent Stories
CTET 2021 16th Dec Paper-2 & 17th Dec Paper-1 & 2 Postponed
Check CTET 2021 Exam Analysis
Check CTET 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates
Check CTET 2021 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check CTET 2021 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips
Check CTET 2021 Exam Centre & Admit Card Guidelines

CTET 2021 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

A. Mathematics & Science

30 Each

60

B. Social Studies & Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2021 Exam.

CTET 2021 Study Material
CTET 2021 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips
CTET 2021 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List
Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF
Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-1)

CTET July 2019 Question Paper-1: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Download Main Paper

Download Assamese Paper (03)

Download Bengali Paper (04)

Download Garo Paper (05)

Download Gujarati Paper (06)

Download Kannada Paper (07)

Download Khasi Paper (08)

Download Malayalam Paper (09)

Download Manipuri Paper (10)

Download Marathi Paper (11)

Download Mizo Paper (12)

Download Nepali Paper (13)

Download Odia Paper (14)

Download Punjabi Paper (15)

Download Sanskrit Paper (16)

Download Tamil Paper (17)

Download Telugu Paper (18)

Download Tibetan Paper (19)

Download Urdu Paper (20)

CTET July 2019 Paper-1 Answer Key: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Download CTET Paper-1 Answer Key

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-2)

CTET July 2019 Question Paper-2: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Download Main Paper

Download Assamese Paper (03)

Download Bengali Paper (04)

Download Garo Paper (05)

Download Gujarati Paper (06)

Download Kannada Paper (07)

Download Khasi Paper (08)

Download Malayalam Paper (09)

Download Manipuri Paper (10)

Download Marathi Paper (11)

Download Mizo Paper (12)

Download Nepali Paper (13)

Download Odia Paper (14)

Download Punjabi Paper (15)

Download Sanskrit Paper (16)

Download Tamil Paper (17)

Download Telugu Paper (18)

Download Tibetan Paper (19)

Download Urdu Paper (20)

CTET July 2019 Paper-2 Answer Key: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Download CTET Paper-2 Answer Key

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website, ctet.nic.in, after the completion of the exam.

FAQ

Q1. What are the Exam Dates of CTET 2021?

From 16th December 2021 To 13th January 2022

Q2. How Many Papers are there in CTET 2021 Exam?

There Will Be Two Papers In CTET Exam. Paper-1 Will Be For A Person Who Intends To Be A Teacher For Classes I To V. Paper-2 Will Be For A Person Who Intends To Be A Teacher For Classes VI To VIII.

Q3. Will there be any negative Marking in CTET 2021 Exam?

There Is No Penalty For Wrong Answers In CTET 2021 Exam.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.