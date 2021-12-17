CTET 2021 Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF: Download July 2019 Paper-1 & Paper-2 with Answer Keys

CTET 2021 Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download: CTET December 2021 Exam is being conducted by CBSE from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022 in online mode across different Exam Centres. Candidates must practice CTET Exam Previous Year Papers to score high marks in the exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the CTET July 2019 Question Paper including both Paper-1 & Paper-2. The answer keys of the Question paper are also given in PDF Format. Lets’ first look at the Exam Pattern of CTET Paper-1 & paper-2:
CTET 2021 Exam Pattern
There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.
CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
Subject
Number of Questions
Total Marks
Language I (compulsory)
30
30
Language II (compulsory)
30
30
Child Development and Pedagogy
30
30
Environmental Studies
30
30
Mathematics
30
30
Total
150
150
CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
Subject
Total Number of Questions
Total Number of Marks
Child Development and Pedagogy
30
30
Language I (compulsory)
30
30
Language II (compulsory)
30
30
A. Mathematics & Science
30 Each
60
B. Social Studies & Social Science
60
60
Total
150
150
Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2021 Exam.
Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-1)
CTET July 2019 Question Paper-1: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
CTET July 2019 Paper-1 Answer Key: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper PDF with Answer Keys (Paper-2)
CTET July 2019 Question Paper-2: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
CTET July 2019 Paper-2 Answer Key: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website, ctet.nic.in, after the completion of the exam.