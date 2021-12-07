Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CTET 2021 Exam Mock Test Link Released: Check List of Practice Centres for Teacher Eligibility Test

CTET 2021 Exam Mock Test Link Released: Get Mock Test Link Released by CBSE for CTET 2021 Exam Preparation. The online exam will be held from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022.

Created On: Dec 7, 2021 13:03 IST
CTET 2021 Exam Mock Test Link Released
CTET 2021 Exam Mock Test Link Released

CTET 2021 Exam Important Notification: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Mock Test Link For the benefit of candidates who have applied for the CTET 2021 Exam. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 is the 15th Edition & will be conducted in online mode from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and NCT of Delhi. CTET may also apply to the unaided private schools, which may exercise the option of considering the CTET. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the CTET 2021 Online Exam.

Recent Stories

Check UPTET 2021 New Exam Date & Admit Card Updates

Check UPTET 2021 Exam Paper Leak Case - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Stance

Check UPTET 2021 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

Check UPTET 2021 Exam Important Child Development & Pedagogy Questions with Answers

Check UPTET 2021 Exam Preparation Tips

CTET 2021 Exam Pattern: Computer Based Examination (CBE)

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. The main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English). A candidate is required to score a minimum of 60% to qualify CTET 2021 Exam. In a recent announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.

Check CTET 2021 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

A. Mathematics & Science

30 Each

60

B. Social Studies & Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Note: A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

CTET 2021 Exam Mock Test Link

A mock test on the Computer Based Examination has been uploaded in the Candidate’s Corner. This mock test link can also be accessed using the link given below:

Direct Link to Attempt CTET 2021 Mock Test

CTET 2021 Practice Center List (TPCs)

CTET 2021 Exam is going to be conducted in online mode. CBSE has released the CTET December 2021 Mock Test and the complete list of practice centres to make the candidates familiar with the new exam pattern.

Download CTET 2021 Practice Centre List (TPCs)

FAQ

Q1. CTET 2021 Mock Test Link has been released at which website?

ctet.nic.in

Q2. Will CTET 2021 Exam be conducted in Online or Offline Mode?

CBSE will conduct CTET 2021 Exam in Online mode online mode from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022

Q3. Will there be any negative Marking in CTET 2021 Exam?

There Is No Penalty For Wrong Answers In CTET 2021 Exam
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.