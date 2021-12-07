CTET 2021 Exam Mock Test Link Released: Check List of Practice Centres for Teacher Eligibility Test

CTET 2021 Exam Important Notification: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Mock Test Link For the benefit of candidates who have applied for the CTET 2021 Exam. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 is the 15th Edition & will be conducted in online mode from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and NCT of Delhi. CTET may also apply to the unaided private schools, which may exercise the option of considering the CTET. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the CTET 2021 Online Exam.

CTET 2021 Exam Pattern: Computer Based Examination (CBE)

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. The main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English). A candidate is required to score a minimum of 60% to qualify CTET 2021 Exam. In a recent announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Mathematics & Science 30 Each 60 B. Social Studies & Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Note: A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

CTET 2021 Exam Mock Test Link

A mock test on the Computer Based Examination has been uploaded in the Candidate’s Corner. This mock test link can also be accessed using the link given below:

Direct Link to Attempt CTET 2021 Mock Test

CTET 2021 Practice Center List (TPCs)

CTET 2021 Exam is going to be conducted in online mode. CBSE has released the CTET December 2021 Mock Test and the complete list of practice centres to make the candidates familiar with the new exam pattern.

Download CTET 2021 Practice Centre List (TPCs)