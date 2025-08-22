SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Link Here

SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) activated the link to check the SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 for 59,500 candidates. The city intimation slip is an important document that provides information about the city and date of examination, helping candidates to plan travel and logistics in advance.

The SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 was released on August 22, 2025 for candidates whose exams were rescheduled due to technical issues and the exam will now be conducted on August 29, 2025 and candidates will be able to check their city of examination on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC Phase 13 Exam Schedule & Rescheduling Update

The SSC Phase 13 exam 2025 was originally conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025, across 194 centres nationwide. However, due to technical glitches, SSC has decided to reschedule the exam for approximately 59,500 candidates. Exams of the affected candidates will now be conducted on August 29, 2025, and candidates have been notified via email and SMS by their respective regional SSC offices. Candidates must check their city slip from August 22, 2025 and also candidates will be able to download their admit card from August 26, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across multiple shifts