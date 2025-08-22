SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Link Here

SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) activated the link to check the SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 for 59,500 candidates. The city intimation slip is an important document that provides information about the city and date of examination, helping candidates to plan travel and logistics in advance.
The SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 was released on August 22, 2025 for candidates whose exams were rescheduled due to technical issues and the exam will now be conducted on August 29, 2025 and candidates will be able to check their city of examination on the official website, ssc.gov.in.
SSC Phase 13 Exam Schedule & Rescheduling Update
The SSC Phase 13 exam 2025 was originally conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025, across 194 centres nationwide. However, due to technical glitches, SSC has decided to reschedule the exam for approximately 59,500 candidates. Exams of the affected candidates will now be conducted on August 29, 2025, and candidates have been notified via email and SMS by their respective regional SSC offices. Candidates must check their city slip from August 22, 2025 and also candidates will be able to download their admit card from August 26, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across multiple shifts
SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 OUT
SSC has officially released the SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 for candidates whose exams were rescheduled due to technical disruptions. This city intimation slip is available from August 22, 2025 for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2025. Around 59,500 candidates are set to reappear in this phase, and the slip helps them plan travel and accommodation well in advance. Click on the direct link below to check the SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025.
SSC Phase 13 City Intimation Slip 2025 Active Link
SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025: Overview
The SSC Phase 13 exam will be conducted on August 29, 2025 for the candidates whose exam was not completed due to technical glitches. The city slip is not the admit card but a preliminary intimation that tells candidates where their exam centre will be located. Check the table for SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Selection Post Phase-XIII (2025)
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Total Vacancies
|
2,423
|
Total Applicants
|
2,940,175
|
Rescheduled Candidates
|
59,500
|
City Slip Release Date
|
August 22, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
August 26, 2025
|
Rescheduled Exam Date
|
August 29, 2025
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
How to Download SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025
Candidates can check their city of examination by clicking on the direct link above. However, they can also follow the simple steps to download it from the official website.
- Visit the official SSC portal at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on the “City Intimation Slip” link under the Phase 13 section.
- Select your SSC region (e.g., NR, SR, WR).
- Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
- Click “Submit” to view your city slip.
- Download and save the PDF for reference
