WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Link Here

The SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 link has been activated on August 22, 2025 for 59,500 rescheduled candidates. The city slip provides exam city and date details for the August 29, 2025. Candidates must check the slip on ssc.gov.in and download their admit card from August 26, 2005.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 22, 2025, 16:02 IST
SSC Phase 13 City City Slip 2025
SSC Phase 13 City City Slip 2025

SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) activated the link to check the SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 for 59,500 candidates. The city intimation slip is an important document that provides information about the city and date of examination, helping candidates to plan travel and logistics in advance.
The SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 was released on August 22, 2025 for candidates whose exams were rescheduled due to technical issues and the exam will now be conducted on August 29, 2025 and candidates will be able to check their city of examination on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC Phase 13 Exam Schedule & Rescheduling Update

The SSC Phase 13 exam 2025 was originally conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025, across 194 centres nationwide. However, due to technical glitches, SSC has decided to reschedule the exam for approximately 59,500 candidates. Exams of the affected candidates will now be conducted on August 29, 2025, and candidates have been notified via email and SMS by their respective regional SSC offices. Candidates must check their city slip from August 22, 2025 and also candidates will be able to download their admit card from August 26, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across multiple shifts

SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 OUT

SSC has officially released the SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025 for candidates whose exams were rescheduled due to technical disruptions. This city intimation slip is available from August 22, 2025 for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2025. Around 59,500 candidates are set to reappear in this phase, and the slip helps them plan travel and accommodation well in advance. Click on the direct link below to check the SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025.

SSC Phase 13 City Intimation Slip 2025 Active Link

SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025: Overview

The SSC Phase 13 exam will be conducted on August 29, 2025 for the candidates whose exam was not completed due to technical glitches. The city slip is not the admit card but a preliminary intimation that tells candidates where their exam centre will be located. Check the table for SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025.

Particular

Details

Exam Name

SSC Selection Post Phase-XIII (2025)

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Total Vacancies

2,423

Total Applicants

2,940,175

Rescheduled Candidates

59,500

City Slip Release Date

August 22, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

August 26, 2025

Rescheduled Exam Date

August 29, 2025

Official Website

ssc.gov.in 

How to Download SSC Phase 13 City Slip 2025

Candidates can check their city of examination by clicking on the direct link above. However, they can also follow the simple steps to download it from the official website.

  • Visit the official SSC portal at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “City Intimation Slip” link under the Phase 13 section.
  • Select your SSC region (e.g., NR, SR, WR).
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
  • Click “Submit” to view your city slip.
  • Download and save the PDF for reference

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News