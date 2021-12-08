CTET 2021 Exam Schedule: Releasing Soon by CBSE @ctet.nic.in, Download Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card Here!

CTET 2021 Exam Schedule Releasing Soon by CBSE @ctet.nic.in: CBSE will conduct CTET December 2021 from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022 in online mode. In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers, and mock tests. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) every year twice for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc.
CTET 2021 Exam Schedule (December 2021)
CBSE will soon be releasing a detailed exam schedule for CTET 2021 Exam:
|
CTET Exam Dates
|
Subject Name
|
Online Application Opening & Closing Dates
|
20th September to 25th October 2021
|
Correction of Online Application
|
28th October to 3rd November 2021
|
Download of Admit Card
|
To be Released Soon
|
Exam Dates
|
16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022
Exact Date and shift of Examination will be mentioned on the Admit Card of the Candidate
|
Declaration of Result
|
By 15th Feb 2022 (Tentative)
|
CTET 2021 EXAM TIME SCHEDULE
|
CTET 2021
|
Paper-1
|
Paper-2
|
Entry in the Exam Centre
|
07:30 AM
|
12:30 PM
|
Checking of Admit Cards
|
09:00 AM to 09:15 PM
|
02:00 PM to 02:15 PM
|
Checking of Computer
|
09:15 AM
|
02:15 PM
|
Last Entry in the Exam Centre
|
09:30 AM
|
02:30 PM
|
Test Commences
|
09:30 AM
|
02:30 PM
|
Test Concludes
|
12:00 Noon
|
05:00 PM
|
Note: Candidates will not be permitted to enter the Exam Centre after the commencement of the Examination as per time schedule given above or in Admit Card.
CTET 2021 Exam Pattern
CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.
|
CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Language I (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Subject
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Number of Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
A. Mathematics & Science
|
30 Each
|
60
|
B. Social Studies & Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2021 Exam.
|
CTET 2021 Answer Key
The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website.
CTET 2021 Result
CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in
CTET 2021 Certificate Validity
In a recent announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.