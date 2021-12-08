CTET 2021 Exam Schedule: Releasing Soon by CBSE @ctet.nic.in, Download Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card Here!

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Dec 8, 2021 13:39 IST
CTET 2021 Exam Schedule Releasing Soon by CBSE @ctet.nic.in: CBSE will conduct CTET December 2021 from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022 in online mode.  In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers, and mock tests. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) every year twice for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes, i.e., from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools, etc.

CTET 2021 Exam Schedule (December 2021)

CBSE will soon be releasing a detailed exam schedule for CTET 2021 Exam:

CTET Exam Dates

Subject Name

Online Application Opening & Closing Dates

20th September to 25th October 2021

Correction of Online Application

28th October to 3rd November 2021

Download of Admit Card

To be Released Soon

Exam Dates

16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022 

Exact Date and shift of Examination will be mentioned on the Admit Card of the Candidate

Declaration of Result

By 15th Feb 2022 (Tentative)

CTET 2021 EXAM TIME SCHEDULE

CTET 2021

Paper-1

Paper-2

Entry in the Exam Centre

07:30 AM

12:30 PM

Checking of Admit Cards

09:00 AM to 09:15 PM

02:00 PM to 02:15 PM

Checking of Computer

09:15 AM

02:15 PM

Last Entry in the Exam Centre

09:30 AM

02:30 PM

Test Commences

09:30 AM

02:30 PM

Test Concludes

12:00 Noon

05:00 PM

Note: Candidates will not be permitted to enter the Exam Centre after the commencement of the Examination as per time schedule given above or in Admit Card.

CTET 2021 Exam Pattern

CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

A. Mathematics & Science

30 Each

60

B. Social Studies & Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2021 Exam.

CTET 2021 Answer Key

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website.

CTET 2021 Result

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in

CTET 2021 Certificate Validity

In a recent announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.

FAQ

Q1. CBSE will release CTET 2021 Admit Card at which website?

ctet.nic.in

Q2. What are the Exam Dates of CTET 2021?

From 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022

Q3. Will the CTET 2021 Exam be conducted in Offline or Online mode?

Online Mode
